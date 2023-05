22 people transported to hospital after bus flipped over in Buzau

22 people received medical attention and were taken to hospital after the bus they were in flipped over on Monday on the DN2 (E85), exit to Ramnicu Sarat, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Buzau reported. CITESTE SI ForMin Aurescu, Garry Kasparov about the war… [citeste mai departe]