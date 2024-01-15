IMF warns AI to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide and worsen overall inequality

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

- The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv. The conference, which is to take…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

- European banks’ exposure to commercial real estate could erode financial stability if the economy is hit by a bigger shock, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. Commercial real estate markets “have the potential to significantly amplify an adverse scenario, increasing the likelihood…

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

- France will use all the resources it can mobilise to help evacuate and treat up to 50 children from Gaza in urgent need of care in its hospitals, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have intensified since Hamas’s surprise attack…

- Meeting at the margins of the G7 meeting in Osaka on Sunday, EU and Australian trade representatives failed to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement due to persistent disagreements on agricultural market access, according to Euractiv. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to make progress,”…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday reiterated her strongly pro-Israeli stance despite growing criticism from within her own staff, while also harshly criticizing Iran for seeking to sow “violence and chaos” in the Middle East, according to Politico. Some 800 EU staff took…