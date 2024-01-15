IMF warns AI to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide and worsen overall inequality

Stiri Recomandate

85 de sancţiuni contravenţionale au dat jandarmii în urma unui protest neautorizat al transportatorilor şi fermierilor de săptămâna trecută

Optzeci şi cinci de sancţiuni contravenţionale au dat jandarmii din Constanţa în urma unui protest neautorizat… [citeste mai departe]

Expert: Prețul gazelor va exploda în România după perioada de plafonare

Populația va avea facturi facturi duble la gaze din aprilie 2025, după expirarea perioadei de plafonare a prețurilor, dacă Guvernul nu va lua decizii care să evite acest lucru, arată, într-o analiză, Dumitru Chiriță – președintele asociației Energia… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă telescaunul din Buşteni, în 2024. Românii scot bani frumoşi din buzunar dacă vor să ajungă pe Pârtia Kalinderu

Pentru cei care ajung la munte în această perioadă, trebuie să știe cât costă costă telescaunul din Buşteni în sezonul de iarnă 2023-2024. Românii… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de mare este diferența de vârstă dintre Daciana Sârbu și Victor Ponta. Puțini și-au dat seama de acest lucru

Victor Ponta și Daciana Sârbu sunt împreună de mai bine de 20 de ani. Cei doi au fost implicați în politică, însă soția fostului premier s-a retras cu ceva timp… [citeste mai departe]

Vameşii şi comisarii ANPC vor colabora pentru stoparea importurilor şi comercializării mărfurilor neconforme

Autoritatea Vamală Română (AVR) şi Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) au semnat un protocol care creează cadrul unui schimb eficient şi continuu de… [citeste mai departe]

 ANUNŢ privind concesionarea prin licitație a unor bunuri aparținând domeniul public al județului Ialomița

CONSILIUL JUDEȚEAN IALOMIȚA DIRECŢIA ACHIZIŢII ŞI PATRIMONIU             ANUNŢ  DE LICITAȚIE privind concesionarea prin licitație a unor bunuri aparținând domeniul public… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a spus Mioara Roman fiicei sale când a mers să o viziteze. Oana Roman, surprinsă de acest detaliu: „Am fost avidă să țin minte tot”

Oana Roman nu ratează nicio ocazie să își viziteze mama, îi este alături la fiecare pas, la fiecare luptă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce să înlocuiești leușteanul în ciorbă. Asta îi va da un gust unic

Leușteanul este o legumă care care foarte multe beneficii asupra organismului nostru. Nu lipsește niciodată din cămara gospodinelor și este deseori folosit pentru ciorbe. Cu toate acestea, trebuie să îl înlocuiți măcar odată cu alt ingredient pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Agriculturii discută la această oră cu reprezentanţii asociaţiilor din sectorul vegetal

Ministrul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, Florin Barbu, discută la această oră cu reprezentanţii asociaţiilor din sectorul vegetal, care au transmis deja o listă cu 15 solicitări, aceasta fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Tanar sofer cu permisul suspendat, depistat in Tulcea

Infractiuni constatate de politistii tulceni La data de 13 ianuarie a.c., politistii din cadrul Politiei Orasului Babadag, in timp ce se aflau in exercitarea atributiilor de serviciu, au depistat in trafic, pe o strada din oras, un autoturism condus de catre un barbat, in varsta de 20 ani.In urma… [citeste mai departe]


IMF warns AI to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide and worsen overall inequality

Publicat:
IMF warns AI to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide and worsen overall inequality

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that nearly 40% of jobs across the globe could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, with high-income economies facing greater risks than emerging markets and low-income countries, according to CNBC. , D.C.-based institution on Sunday assessed the potential impact of AI on the global labor market and […] The post IMF warns AI to hit almost 40% of jobs worldwide and worsen overall inequality appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Truck drivers, farmers protest in Romania, block border with Ukraine

10:55, 15.01.2024 - Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

10:50, 08.01.2024 - The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take…

UN chief says he will not give up appeals for ceasefire in Gaza

11:50, 11.12.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

ECB warns banks’ commercial real estate hits could worsen stress

12:25, 21.11.2023 - European banks’ exposure to commercial real estate could erode financial stability if the economy is hit by a bigger shock, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. Commercial real estate markets “have the potential to significantly amplify an adverse scenario, increasing the likelihood…

Zelenskyy sacks military medical chief, urges reform of system

11:35, 20.11.2023 - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters.  Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

France ready to admit Gaza’s children to its hospitals

10:45, 20.11.2023 - France will use all the resources it can mobilise to help evacuate and treat up to 50 children from Gaza in urgent need of care in its hospitals, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Sunday, according to Euractiv.   Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have intensified since Hamas’s surprise attack…

EU, Australia fail to agree on trade deal

10:35, 30.10.2023 - Meeting at the margins of the G7 meeting in Osaka on Sunday, EU and Australian trade representatives failed to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement due to persistent disagreements on agricultural market access,  according to Euractiv.  “Unfortunately, we have not been able to make progress,”…

Von der Leyen doubles down on pro-Israel stance, lashes out at Iran

11:25, 23.10.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday reiterated her strongly pro-Israeli stance despite growing criticism from within her own staff, while also harshly criticizing Iran for seeking to sow “violence and chaos” in the Middle East, according to Politico.  Some 800 EU staff took…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5481
EUR 4.9736
CHF 5.3231
GBP 5.7859
CAD 3.389
XAU 300.157
JPY 3.1209
CNY 0.6338
AED 1.2383
AUD 3.0285
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5429

