IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates

Stiri Recomandate

ULTIMA ORĂ! Un bărbat de 80 de ani, căzut pe trotuar, a fost ajutat de doi jandarmi montani, la Tulnici

ULTIMA ORĂ! Un bărbat de 80 de ani, căzut pe trotuar, a fost ajutat de doi jandarmi montani, la Tulnici

În această dimineață, colegii noștri plutonier adjutant Valentin Aguridă și plutonier Ionuț Țoca, observând un bărbat în vârstă de 80 de ani căzut pe trotuarul din apropierea grădiniței din… [citeste mai departe]

Câte minute poate să stea un om într-un picior? Ce spune acest test despre el

Câte minute poate să stea un om într-un picior? Ce spune acest test despre el

Cu siguranță ai încercat, măcar o dată, în copilărie, să stai într-un picior. În timp ce unii o fac pentru amuzament, alții vor să se asigure că nu au probleme de sănătate. Ce au descoperit cercetătorii japonezi. Ce se întâmplă dacă nu poți… [citeste mai departe]

Mancare dezgustatoare intr-un spital din Baia Mare. O femeie a primit la masa de pranz o supa de pui cu tot cu pene (VIDEO)

Mancare dezgustatoare intr-un spital din Baia Mare. O femeie a primit la masa de pranz o supa de pui cu tot cu pene (VIDEO)

O femeie , proaspat mamica de baiat, internata in Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta Baia Mare, sectia Nou Nascuti Prematuri, a primit la masa de pranz o supa de… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul de Securitate din Ucraina susţine că Rusia a cumpărat 45.000 de saci pentru cadavre

Serviciul de Securitate din Ucraina susţine că Rusia a cumpărat 45.000 de saci pentru cadavre

Serviciile secrete din Ucraina au declarat că Federaţia Rusă a cumpărat 45.000 de saci pentru cadavre. De asemenea, tensiunile din regiunea Donbas cresc într-un ritm accelerat, iar tot mai multe trupe au fost… [citeste mai departe]

O conductă, destinată aprovizionării ilegale cu apă potabilă și energie electrică, depistată la frontieră de stat

O conductă, destinată aprovizionării ilegale cu apă potabilă și energie electrică, depistată la frontieră de stat

Un furtun, destinat conexiunii ilegale la apă potabilă și energie electrică, a fost descoperit de ofițerii de investigații, în zona de responsabilitate a Sectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Zis și făcut: Vadim Ceban publică prevederile contractului cu Tiraspoltransgaz

Zis și făcut: Vadim Ceban publică prevederile contractului cu Tiraspoltransgaz

Șeful Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, a publicat prevederile contractului cu Tiraspoltransgaz. „Conform contractului dintre „Moldovagaz” și „Gazprom”, gazele naturale sunt furnizate pe întreg teritoriul Republicii Moldova, iar regiunea transnistreană… [citeste mai departe]

Unele centre de vaccinare, închise din cauza cererii reduse

Unele centre de vaccinare, închise din cauza cererii reduse

O treime din centrele de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 deschise la nivelul judeţului Bistriţa-Năsăud vor fi închise ca urmare a cererii reduse, în condiţiile în care acoperirea vaccinală a populaţiei eligibile este de 45%, potrivit datelor comunicate de şefa Direcţiei de Sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

FMI a descins în Ucraina: țara are mare nevoie de o nouă tranșă de bani

FMI a descins în Ucraina: țara are mare nevoie de o nouă tranșă de bani

O misiune a Fondului Monetar Internaţional (FMI) va începe săptămâna aceasta discuţiile, în format virtual, cu autorităţile ucrainene iar dacă acestea vor avea succes vor conduce la eliberarea unei noi tranşe din acordul de împrumut, a anunţat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe DN75, în Munții Apuseni. Un bărbat a fost transportat la spital

Accident rutier pe DN75, în Munții Apuseni. Un bărbat a fost transportat la spital

La data de 22 februarie 2022, în jurul orei 08.00, pe DN 75, la km 58+650 m, un tânăr de 27 de ani, din comuna Albac, în timp ce conducea un autoturism a intrat în coliziune cu un alt autovehicul, condus de un tânăr, de 21 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates

Publicat:
IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it would start a virtual mission to Ukraine that, if successful will pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated, according to Bloomberg. “IMF officials will start an online-review of their program with the eastern-European nation […] The post IMF starts Ukraine mission for $700mln loan after Russia escalates appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

11:45, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border, according to BBC News. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He stated the next step was requesting…

EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis

11:30, 09.02.2022 - European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24.  Arriving in Berlin after two days…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

10:15, 23.12.2021 - Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg.  Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 februarie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 13°C
Iasi 2°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 8°C
Timisoara -2°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 10°C
Brasov 0°C | 6°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 februarie 2022
USD 4.3564
EUR 4.9463
CHF 4.7403
GBP 5.9234
CAD 3.4271
XAU 265.462
JPY 3.7856
CNY 0.6896
AED 1.1861
AUD 3.1629
MDL 0.2428
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec