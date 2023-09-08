Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

Stiri Recomandate

Nașterea Maicii Domnului, sărbătorită anual în 8 septembrie

Nașterea Maicii Domnului, sărbătorită anual în 8 septembrie

La 8 septembrie sărbătorim anual Nașterea Preasfintei Născătoare de Dumnezeu și pururea Fecioară Maria sau Sfânta Maria Mică. Deși Noul Testament nu menționează Nașterea Maicii Domnului, Sfânta Tradiție susținută de către Părinții Bisericii și o scriere apocrifă din secolul… [citeste mai departe]

17 septembrie| La Alba Iulia are loc a cincea ediție a competiției Friendship Challenge

17 septembrie| La Alba Iulia are loc a cincea ediție a competiției Friendship Challenge

Asociația Emanoil organizează duminică, 17 septembrie, în Municipiul Alba Iulia, a cincea ediție a competiției pe echipe – Friendship Challenge. CE ESTE FRIENDSHIP CHALLENGE? Friendship Challenge este o experiență unică, distractivă… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles mulţumeşte publicului pentru dragostea arătată şi marchează un an de la moartea mamei sale, regina Elizabeth, cu o fotografie inedită

Regele Charles mulţumeşte publicului pentru dragostea arătată şi marchează un an de la moartea mamei sale, regina Elizabeth, cu o fotografie inedită

Regele Charles al III-lea al Marii Britanii a înregistrat un mesaj audio şi a publicat vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general al NATO cheamă la evitarea escaladării tensiunii în Kosovo. Cere tragerea la răspundere în justiție a celor ce au provocat gravele incidente din luna mai

Secretarul general al NATO cheamă la evitarea escaladării tensiunii în Kosovo. Cere tragerea la răspundere în justiție a celor ce au provocat gravele incidente din luna mai

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretar general al NATO,… [citeste mai departe]

Permis de conducere, cu semne de falsificare: Un moldovean ce încerca să părăsească țara, reținut de polițiști

Permis de conducere, cu semne de falsificare: Un moldovean ce încerca să părăsească țara, reținut de polițiști

Un moldovean ar fi obținut legal permisul de conducere, însă la trecerea frontierei de stat a fost informat că documentul conține semne de falsificare. Tânărul intenționa… [citeste mai departe]

Tudor Chirilă, impresionat de vocea unei concurente de la „Vocea României”: „Te implor să-mi dai șansa să lucrez cu tine”

Tudor Chirilă, impresionat de vocea unei concurente de la „Vocea României”: „Te implor să-mi dai șansa să lucrez cu tine”

În seara aceasta începe Vocea României! Tudor Chirilă a fost impresionat de vocea unei concurente, iar Theo Rose și Horia Brenciu vor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce ingrediente pune tanti Lenuța de la Chinteni pentru cea mai bună rețetă de plăcintă. Așa îi dă gustul de la țară

Ce ingrediente pune tanti Lenuța de la Chinteni pentru cea mai bună rețetă de plăcintă. Așa îi dă gustul de la țară

Bunica lui Mircea Bravo este tot mai activă în mediul online. Lenuța Modolovan și-a surprins recent urmăritorii cu o rețetă de plăcintă. Aceasta a arătat… [citeste mai departe]

Orașul ales de WTA pentru a organiza Turneul Campioanelor 2023

Orașul ales de WTA pentru a organiza Turneul Campioanelor 2023

Oraşul mexican Cancun va găzdui ediţia din acest an a Turneului Campioanelor, în perioada 29 octombrie - 5 noiembrie, a anunţat joi Asociaţia tenisului feminin (WTA), care a respins anterior posibilitatea organizării acestei competiţii în Arabia Saudită, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Interesul pentru piața locală de terenuri se menține ridicat

Interesul pentru piața locală de terenuri se menține ridicat

Piaţa terenurilor a rămas foarte activă în România, în prima jumătate a lui 2023, realizând o cifră de afaceri estimată la aproximativ 250 de milioane de euro, un volum care include doar tranzacţiile cu terenuri pentru proiecte imobiliare comerciale în sectoare precum rezidenţial,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Imagini incredibile! Momentul în care drona rusească cade pe teritoriul țării noastre

VIDEO. Imagini incredibile! Momentul în care drona rusească cade pe teritoriul țării noastre

Au apărut imagini cu momentul în care drona rusească se prăbușește  pe teritoriul României.  Imediat după momentul exploziei, persoana care filmează se aude strigând: ”România!”. Sunt imagini despre care ucrainenii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

Publicat:
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

government said Friday it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months, according to AP News. The government announced a year ago that it was putting and and under the administration of Germany’s . In […] The post Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU seizes on Putin and Xi’s G20 absence to engage Africa

12:20, 05.09.2023 - The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg.   With both the…

Lagarde policy silence keeps ECB interest-rate debate raging

11:36, 28.08.2023 - Christine Lagarde’s avoidance of a clear signal of intent for European Central Bank policy has just thrown a brighter spotlight on a pivotal week in the euro zone, according to Bloomberg. While the president observed on Friday that inflation remains undefeated, she didn’t address prospects for the September…

Germany seen overestimating its climate protection efforts

12:10, 22.08.2023 - The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…

Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing

08:36, 11.08.2023 - The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian navy rehearses firing rockets at ships in Black Sea after warning to Ukraine

12:25, 21.07.2023 - Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…

European airline passengers face risk of another traffic overload summer

13:55, 03.07.2023 - European airline passengers risk another summer of travel chaos as destinations including Budapest, Marseille and Athens face an overload of air traffic during the peak travel season, according to Bloomberg. The warning was issued by Eurocontrol, the organization overseeing air space in Europe. According…

Intel to invest $4.6 bln in new chip plant in Poland

12:45, 16.06.2023 - Intel is to invest up to $4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. The U.S. chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6378
EUR 4.9643
CHF 5.2018
GBP 5.7906
CAD 3.394
XAU 287.076
JPY 3.148
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.2627
AUD 2.9666
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5382

Urmareste stirile pe: