Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 monthsPublicat:
The German government said Friday it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months, according to AP News. The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In […] The post Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
