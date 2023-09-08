Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union plans to take advantage of the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin from this week’s Group of 20 to step up its outreach to nations of the so-called Global South through a high-level meeting with African leaders on the summit’s sidelines, according to Bloomberg. With both the…

- Christine Lagarde’s avoidance of a clear signal of intent for European Central Bank policy has just thrown a brighter spotlight on a pivotal week in the euro zone, according to Bloomberg. While the president observed on Friday that inflation remains undefeated, she didn’t address prospects for the September…

- The German government is overestimating the impact of its recently announced climate protection efforts and will likely make less progress on reducing emissions than it currently assumes, according to Bloomberg. The country aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two thirds until the end of the…

- The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- Russia‘s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its Black Sea Fleet had practiced firing rockets at surface targets in a live fire exercise, two days after it warned that ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets, according to Reuters. Russia issued its warning earlier…

- European airline passengers risk another summer of travel chaos as destinations including Budapest, Marseille and Athens face an overload of air traffic during the peak travel season, according to Bloomberg. The warning was issued by Eurocontrol, the organization overseeing air space in Europe. According…

- Intel is to invest up to $4.6 billion in a new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, Poland, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity, it said on Friday, according to Reuters. The U.S. chipmaker last year announced plans to build a big chip…