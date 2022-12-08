Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

Stiri Recomandate

HELLA inaugurează la Oradea un nou centru tehnic automotive

HELLA inaugurează la Oradea un nou centru tehnic automotive

Sediul devine funcțional începând cu decembrie 2022, cu o echipă de bază de 15 specialiști, care deja lucrează în HELLA din toamna acestui an. În următorii doi ani, HELLA va avea aproximativ 100 de angajați în Oradea care vor dezvolta produse pentru mașina electrică [citeste mai departe]

Rusia o eliberează pe Griner, într-un schimb de deţinuţi cu SUA, cu traficantul de armament Bout

Rusia o eliberează pe Griner, într-un schimb de deţinuţi cu SUA, cu traficantul de armament Bout

Rusia o eliberează pe baschetbalista americancă Brittney Griner într-un schimb de deţinuţi cu traficantul de armament Viktor Bout, încarcerat în America de 12 ani, relatează BBC News. (Vom reveni), potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou document de urbanism pentru Maurer Imobiliare Land Constanta

Un nou document de urbanism pentru Maurer Imobiliare Land Constanta

Primaria Constanta a eliberat un certificat de urbanism pentru Maurer Imobiliare Land Constanta SRL prin Cretu Anamaria, care doreste sa investeasca in Constanta.Prin CU 3133 din decembrie 2022, firma mentioneata doreste sa investeascp pe Parcela VN 300 2 2 , Parcela… [citeste mai departe]

FAN Courier încheie anul 2022 cu afaceri de peste 225 milioane de euro şi estimează un avans de 15% al afacerilor în 2023

FAN Courier încheie anul 2022 cu afaceri de peste 225 milioane de euro şi estimează un avans de 15% al afacerilor în 2023

În 2023, compania vizează poziţia de lider de piaţă în Republica Moldova şi extinderea pe alte pieţe internaţionale. ”FAN Courier estimează că va încheia… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. A evadat, a furat și… l-au săltat!

Argeș. A evadat, a furat și… l-au săltat!

Miercuri, 7 decembrie,  polițiștii de investigații criminale din Curtea de Argeș au continuat cercetările în patru cauze penale, mai exact infracțiuni de furt calificat (trei acte materiale) și evadare în formă continuată, și au reținut un bărbat de 27 de ani, din Pitești, persoană aflată sub măsura arestului… [citeste mai departe]

Patru hoți au intrat cu mașina în stâlp când fugeau de poliție. Momentul, surprins de o cameră de supraveghere

Patru hoți au intrat cu mașina în stâlp când fugeau de poliție. Momentul, surprins de o cameră de supraveghere

Patru hoți care fugeau de polițiști au intrat cu mașina în stâlp, pe o stradă din București. Bărbații fuseseră prinși în flagrant în timp ce furau catalizatoarele a două… [citeste mai departe]

Cozi de peste 15 ore pentru cetățenii din afara UE, care vor să-și prelungească permisul de ședere în Cluj

Cozi de peste 15 ore pentru cetățenii din afara UE, care vor să-și prelungească permisul de ședere în Cluj

La Cluj, zeci de cetățeni din afara UE așteaptă să-și prelungească permisul de ședere în România în fața Biroului de Imigrări din Gheorgheni. Oficiul are program de numai două… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a eliberat-o pe baschetbalista Brittney Griner, pentru traficantul de arme Viktor Bout, în cadrul unui schimb cu SUA. Joe Biden a transmis un mesaj

Rusia a eliberat-o pe baschetbalista Brittney Griner, pentru traficantul de arme Viktor Bout, în cadrul unui schimb cu SUA. Joe Biden a transmis un mesaj

Rusia a decis eliberarea jucătoarei de baschet americane Brittney Griner în cadrul unui schimb… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul aprobă bugetul pe anul 2022. Ciucă: Pachetul de măsuri de plafonare şi compensare a preţurilor la energie şi gaze naturale va continua

Guvernul aprobă bugetul pe anul 2022. Ciucă: Pachetul de măsuri de plafonare şi compensare a preţurilor la energie şi gaze naturale va continua

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunţat că Guvernul va aproba, joi, proiectul de de lege privind bugetul de… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Ivan Gruia, despre refuzul Austriei de a accepta România în spațiul Schengen

Bogdan Ivan Gruia, despre refuzul Austriei de a accepta România în spațiul Schengen

„Pare tot mai evident că Austria vrea să dezbine UE. România nu mai cerșește atenție. Am dovedit că suntem responsabili”, a comentat deputatul Bogdan Ivan Gruia. Deputatul Bogdan Ivan Gruia a comentat pe pagina sa de facebook refuzul… [citeste mai departe]


Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

Publicat:
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters. The group, which also includes Austria, Denmark, Estonia and Luxembourg, laid out their red lines on

Reuters: Romania și Bulgaria vor fi lasate pe dinafara cel puțin șase luni

10:35, 08.12.2022 - Opoziția condusa de Austria va impiedica Bulgaria și Romania sa obțina joi aprobarea de a se alatura zonei Schengen, dar se așteapta ca cele 26 de țari membre sa admita Croația, transmite agenția Reuters, care citeaza surse diplomatice europene. Intrucat toate țarile membre trebuie sa fie de acord pentru…

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

Austria risca sa ramana fara gaze. „OMV nu are mandat de aprovizionare si nu poate acoperi intreaga Austrie”

17:56, 06.12.2022 - Una dintre optiunile analizate privind modul in care Austria isi poate asigura pe termen mediu spre lung aprovizionarea cu gaze este ca statul sa-si asume responsabilitatea, a anuntat marti compania publica OeBAG, transmite Reuters. Holdingului OeBAG, care detine 31,5% din OMV, i s-a cerut sa analizeze…

‘Close call’ in shelling near nuclear reactor on Ukraine’s frontline

12:36, 21.11.2022 - Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster on Sunday that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, according to Reuters.  It was not clear which side was responsible for the…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

China says US has ‘no right’ to interfere in Hamburg port deal

11:40, 03.11.2022 - The U.S. has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal, Reuters reports.  U.S. interference is symptomatic…

Court tells Netherlands to bring asylum centres up to EU standard

13:50, 06.10.2022 - A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centres up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there, according to Reuters.  Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government centre in the…

SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

13:35, 05.10.2022 - Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) network following an 8-month experiment on different technologies and currencies, according to Reuters.  The trial, which involved France and Germany‘s national central banks as well as global…


