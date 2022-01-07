Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power

Stiri Recomandate

TOP 6 cele mai bune jocuri gratuite pentru Android

Pentru pasionații de jocuri, plăcerea de a se juca nu se mai rezumă doar la calculatoare sau console, deoarece jocurile au fost adaptate de-a lungul timpului astfel încât să poată fi jucate și pe telefoanele mobile. De aceea, piaţa de gaming este într-o continuă creștere, iar faptul că utilizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

10–14 ianuarie 2022 – Scenarii de funcţionare a şcolilor din jud. Iaşi – listă actualizată

Scenariile de funcționare a unităților de învățământ preuniversitar din județul Iași pentru săptămâna 10–14 ianuarie 2022. Prin raportare la rata de vaccinare și incidența din 07 ianuarie 2022, toate… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: Toată lumea trebuie să aibă acces la servicii de sănătate

Mirela Ionela Achim (b1tv.ro) Alexandru Rafila (PSD), ministrul Sănătății, a declarat, vineri, că România e practic în valul 5 al pandemiei de coronavirus. Acesta a insistat că toți bolnavii, inclusiv cei care nu au COVID, trebuie să aibă acces… [citeste mai departe]

Secret al bucătarilor! Cum să decongelezi carnea în doar cinci minute

Trebuie să pregătești repede prânzul sau cina și carnea nu s-a decongelat? Un truc folosit de marii bucătari te va ajuta s-o dezgheți în doar 5 minute.Luați două cratiţe de metal și puneți-le în chiuvetă. Pe una întoarceți-o cu fundul în sus și puneți carnea… [citeste mai departe]

Covid Satu Mare: 148 de cazuri noi !

La data de 7 ianuarie 2022, ora 10.00, în intervalul de 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate 5.922 cazuri de persoane pozitive cu SARS-COV-2. De asemenea, au fost raportate 31 decese. Nu sunt raportate decese anterioare. In judet au fost confirmate 148 de cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore. GCS a actualizat cifrele. Astfel, […] [citeste mai departe]

Caz INCREDIBIL în India: Un bărbat susține că s-a imunizat cu 11 doze de vaccin anti-Covid! Autoritățile confirmă cel puțin 8 doze

Brahmdeo Mandal, în vârstă de 65 de ani, a declarat că a primit 11 doze de vaccin în statul indian Bihar, relatează BBC News… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal de alarmă FALS! MAE ne linișteștește: Nu sunt cetățeni români printre angajații companiei farmaceutice blocați în Kazahstan

"În continuarea precizărilor privind situația din Republica Kazahstan, MAE face următoarele precizări:Cu privire la informațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Evacuat din locuinţă după ce şi-a bătut tatăl. De la ce a plecat totul

Victima, de 73 de ani, a depus pe 6 ianuarie o plângere la Poliţia în care a reclamat faptul că a fost lovit de fiul său. În urma verificărilor efectuate, poliţiştii au stabilit că între cele două persoane ar fi izbucnit un conflict spontan, pe fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Acer anunță completări puternice și ultraportabile la gama Swift X

De asemenea, anunță și noile desktop-uri All-in-One Aspire C27 și C24 Acer a prezentat la CES 2022 o serie de completări la gama sa de laptopuri subțiri, ușoare și puternice Swift X ce constă în două noi modele, unul de 14 inchi și altul de 16 inchi. Au fost lansate… [citeste mai departe]

China sprijină intervenția militară a Rusiei în Kazahstan

Guvernul chinez şi-a exprimat vineri sprijinul pentru intervenţia militară condusă de Rusia în Kazahstan, menită să pună capăt protestelor antiguvernamentale care au zguduit timp de mai multe zile această ţară din Asia Centrală, bogată în petrol, informează dpa, potrivit Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]


Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power

Publicat:
Germany and France have “agreed to disagree” on the EU’s move to label nuclear energy as green, German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said on Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue, according to France24.  has issued a draft proposal to label nuclear energy, along with natural gas, […] The post Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

