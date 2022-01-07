Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power Germany and France have “agreed to disagree” on the EU’s move to label nuclear energy as green, German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said on Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue, according to France24. The European Commission has issued a draft proposal to label nuclear energy, along with natural gas, […] The post Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

