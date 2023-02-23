Fulfilling criteria for EU membership is key, says Serbian FM

Stiri Recomandate

O fetiță de 2 ani a căzut de la etajul 6 al unui bloc de locuit din Capitală. Cum s-a întâmplat totul

O fetiță de 2 ani a căzut de la etajul 6 al unui bloc de locuit din Capitală. Cum s-a întâmplat totul

O fetiță de 2 ani a căzut de la etajul 6 al unui bloc de locuit de pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân din Capitală. S-a întâmplat, ieri, în jurul orei 20:00.Potrivit poliției, copila, împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Prigojin anunță că a început, în sfârșit, livrarea de muniție pentru mercenarii săi. Bucătarul lui Putin, mulțumit după ce a atacat conducerea Ministerului Apărării de la Moscova

Prigojin anunță că a început, în sfârșit, livrarea de muniție pentru mercenarii săi. Bucătarul lui Putin, mulțumit după ce a atacat conducerea Ministerului Apărării de la Moscova

Evgheni Prigojin,… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana - Banuit de comiterea unui omor in Italia

Politia Romana - Banuit de comiterea unui omor in Italia

La data de 22 februarie a.c., in baza unei solicitari formulate de autoritatile italiene, a fost desfasurata o actiune coordonata de Serviciul Urmariri din cadrul Directiei de Investigatii Criminale, iar, in urma cooperarii dintre Directia de Politie Transporturi, prin Sectia Regionala de… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Cluj nu are unități de învățământ cu risc SEISMIC

Județul Cluj nu are unități de învățământ cu risc SEISMIC

În județul Cluj nu există unități de învățământ care să desfășoare activități didactice în imobile încadrate în clase de risc seismic. Anunțul a fost făcut de Prefectura Cluj. ”În contextul analizării situației clădirilor cu risc seismic la nivel național, precizăm că în… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion s-a dezlănțuit după intervenția lui Iohannis: Ucraina face exact ca Rusia, în Deltă. Agresează și distrug teritoriul altei țări

George Simion s-a dezlănțuit după intervenția lui Iohannis: Ucraina face exact ca Rusia, în Deltă. Agresează și distrug teritoriul altei țări

„Am fost să văd cu ochii mei". Liderul AUR, George Simion, vine cu explicații și cu atacuri în rafală… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție de mărțișoare hand-made la Muzeul Municipal Dej

Expoziție de mărțișoare hand-made la Muzeul Municipal Dej

Primăria Municipiului Dej, prin Muzeul Municipal Dej, în colaborare cu Liceul Tehnologic Special Dej organizează tradiționala Expoziție de Mărțișoare Hand-Made, ediția a V-a, CAEJ 2023. Expoziția, se va desfășura în perioada 28 februarie – 3 martie 2023 în Sala de Conferințe a… [citeste mai departe]

A intrat în incinta unei organizații de creditae nebancare, a pus cuțitul la gât caseriței și a furat aproape 40.000 de lei. Ce pedeapsă a primit tânărul?

A intrat în incinta unei organizații de creditae nebancare, a pus cuțitul la gât caseriței și a furat aproape 40.000 de lei. Ce pedeapsă a primit tânărul?

Un tânăr în vârstă de 29 de ani a fost condamnat la șase ani, cu suspendarea… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Stellantis: Fiat va lansa 2 modele electrice noi în 2023

Șeful Stellantis: Fiat va lansa 2 modele electrice noi în 2023

Stellantis vrea să reînvie marca Fiat. Portofoliul european al constructorului italian conține doar câteva modele, dar acest lucru ar urma să se schimbe pe parcursul acestui an. Carlos Tavares, șeful Stellantis, tocmai a anunțat că Fiat va lansa două modele noi în 2023. Și… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou proiect prin PNRR accesat de Primăria Parţa, pentru reabilitarea energetică a Căminului Cultural

Un nou proiect prin PNRR accesat de Primăria Parţa, pentru reabilitarea energetică a Căminului Cultural

Primăria Parţa a accesat aparopae 1,8 milaione de lei, prin PNRR, pentru reabilitarea energetică a Căminului Cultural. Este al doilea proiect prin PNRR accesat la Parţa, după unul privind… [citeste mai departe]


Fulfilling criteria for EU membership is key, says Serbian FM

Publicat:
Fulfilling criteria for EU membership is key, says Serbian FM

Joining the EU has been a strategic goal for the past two decades, and fulfilling the criteria for EU membership remains one of the key foreign affairs priorities, said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, adding that the status of Kosovo is the country’s number one security issue, according to Euractiv. Belgrade and Pristina will hold […] The post Fulfilling criteria for EU membership is key, says Serbian FM appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme

10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

Romania sees increase in foreign investments

11:05, 14.02.2023 - Foreign direct investments in Romania rose to E10.7 billion in 2022, from E8 billion in the previous year, central bank data showed Monday, Euractiv reports. The additional funds from foreign investors could not balance the payments and investment position, as Romania’s current account deficit ballooned…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

Poland preparing for possible migrant flows from Russia

10:15, 06.02.2023 - Poland will soon start building an electronic fence at its border with Kaliningrad Oblast as it fears Russia and Belarus will again help migrants cross the border in a bid to destabilise Europe, according to Euractiv. The barrier will cover about 200 kilometres of land border and include a system of…

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

Austria, Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine

10:50, 31.01.2023 - Austria and Hungary agree on not sending weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and her Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said at a meeting in Budapest on Monday, stressing their close cooperation, according to Euractiv. Austria and Hungary’s position regarding…

Croatia to join Schengen but EU ministers block Bulgaria and Romania

18:50, 08.12.2022 - Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

Georgia’s ex-leader Saakashvili ‘poisoned’ in prison says doctors

17:16, 05.12.2022 - Georgia’s jailed ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, had been “poisoned” in custody by heavy metals and risks dying without proper treatment, according to a medical report distributed on Monday by his legal team, Euractiv reports. The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after a hunger strike…


