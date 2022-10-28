French growth slows as Europe frets over recession

Stiri Recomandate

Marian Gaşpar, chirurgul şpăgar de la Cardiologie, încă 30 de zile de arest

Fostul şef al Sectiei de Chirurgie Cardiovasculară de la Institutul de Boli Cardiovasculare din Timişoara, Marian Gaşpar, rămâne în arest preventiv încă 30 de zile, în urma unei decizii a Curţii de Apel Timişoara. Gaşpar a fost arestat pe data… [citeste mai departe]

Școala „Miron Costin” va amenaja un amfiteatru în aer liber pentru ore de curs și ...

Școala Gimnazială "Miron Costin" Suceava va amenaja în curtea școlii un „hub verde", un spațiu deschis, prietenos, creativ, atât pentru desfășurarea orelor de curs, cât și pentru activități nonformale, dezbateri, activități… [citeste mai departe]

Recidivist care a bătut vânzătoarea unui bar pentru că băutura nu era suficient de rece, arestat

Un bărbat care a bătut cu sălbăticie vânzătoarea unui bar din Hunedoara, pentru că nu i-a putut servi băutura la temperatura cerută, a fost arestat preventiv. Agresorul este recidivist: în urmă cu câțiva… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul educațional „Toamna Rodnică”, ediția a II-a, la Liceul Tehnologic „Ștefan ...

Elevii învățământului primar de la Liceul Tehnologic "Ștefan cel Mare" din Cajvana, coordonați de cei 28 de învățători și sprijiniți de părinți, au desfășurat activități deosebit de frumoase și interesante… [citeste mai departe]

Putin vrea să facă Rusia putere mondială cu discursuri delirante. Reuşeşte doar să devină penibil

În cadrul Clubului de Discuții Valdai,  un think-tank pro-Kremlin cu sediul în Moscova, Putin a ţinut un discurs în care îşi explică filosofia geopolitică şi cum vede viitorul omenirii. Purtătorul… [citeste mai departe]

Un minor a fost amendat cu mii de lei după ce a aruncat gunoaie în natură

Corpul de Control al ADI Deșeuri a sancționat un minor din Chiraleș cu 5.000 de lei, după ce a fost prins în timp ce arunca gunoaiele în natură. De asemenea, un alt bărbat a fost amendat cu 10.000 de lei pentru o practică similară. ADI Deșeuri continuă… [citeste mai departe]

Momente de groază pentru pasagerii unui avion care a traversat o furtună puternică. Pe geam se vedeau doar fulgere. O mamă și-a luat ADIO de la fiică

Un avion al companiei LATAM Airlines, care zbura din Santiago, Chile, spre Asuncion, Paraguay,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu este primită România în Schengen? Un fost procuror la Parchetul General spune că nu corupția este motivul

Avocatul Ovidiu Budușan, fost procuror în anii 2000 la Parchetul General, consideră că România se afirmă în prezent nu în domeniul corupției, ci în domeniul crimei… [citeste mai departe]

SONDAJ Alba24: Cine va fi urmărorul PREȘEDINTE al României? Cu care dintre următoarele personalități ați vota?

SONDAJ Alba24: Cine va fi urmărorul PREȘEDINTE al României? Cu care dintre următoarele personalități ați vota? Alegerile prezidențiale se apropie cu pași repezi, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta: Atacantul Louis Munteanu, indisponibil pentru meciul cu FCU 1948 Craiova

Tanarul atacant Louis Munteanu a devenit indisponibil pentru partida pe care Farul Constanta o va sustine diseara, de la ora 21.00, in deplasare cu FCU 1948 Craiova 1948, din etapa a 16 a a Superligii.Dupa cum a informat clubul… [citeste mai departe]


French growth slows as Europe frets over recession

Publicat:
Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to BloombergSurging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing on output across the continent in the third quarter […] The post French growth slows as Europe frets over recession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

