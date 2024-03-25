France raises security alert to max level after attack in Moscow

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Netherlands proposed reinforcing coordination among European Union member states to better implement export controls as the bloc applies a new economic security plan to limit sales of sensitive technologies to China, Bloomberg reports. The Hague called for closer cooperation from the earliest stages…

- Russian forces threatened to shoot down French flights patrolling last month in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of increasingly aggressive behavior from Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine struggles to make headway, France’s defense minister said Thursday, according to AP News. The…

- French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

- Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

- Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, officials said, as they raised a nationwide air alert. One person was killed and 15 others were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, with the toll expected to rise, according to France24. ”We are doing everything…