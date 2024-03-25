France raises security alert to max level after attack in Moscow

Stiri Recomandate

Accident mortal după un impact între un autoturism și un autotren

Accident mortal după un impact între un autoturism și un autotren

Un autotren și un autoturism au fost implicate într-un accident rutier care s-a produs luni, în jurul orei 11.00, pe raza satului Brăiești, comuna Cornu Luncii.Pompierii militari ajunși la fața locului au constatat că sunt implicați doar șoferii. Din păcate, bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Microbuze electrice de 7 milioane de euro, cumpărate pentru elevii din Timiș

Microbuze electrice de 7 milioane de euro, cumpărate pentru elevii din Timiș

Consiliul Județean Timiș a semnat contractul de finanțare ce vizează achiziționarea de microbuze electrice pentru elevi. Autovehiculele vor ajunge la mai multe unități de învățământ din Timiș până la finele lui 2024. [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: Judetul Constanta in topul judetelor cu cele mai multe firme radiate in prima luna din 2024

ONRC: Judetul Constanta in topul judetelor cu cele mai multe firme radiate in prima luna din 2024

Peste 9.250 de firme au fost radiate la nivel national, in ianuarie 2024, cu 67,86 mai multe comparativ cu perioada similara din 2023, conform Oficiului National al Registrului Comertului.Cele mai multe radieri… [citeste mai departe]

Domeniul nou în care se lansează Spotify

Domeniul nou în care se lansează Spotify

Spotify și-a creat un loc destul de comod în domeniile streamingului muzical, podcasturilor și cărților audio. Acum, în eforturile sale continue de a face ca cei peste 600 de milioane de utilizatori să petreacă mai mult timp și să cheltuie mai mulți bani pe platforma sa, Spotify lansează o nouă linie de conținut: e-learning.… [citeste mai departe]

Procedura de efectuare a stagiului pentru absolvenții de învățământ superior, simplificată / 2.250 lei – stimulent lunar pentru angajatorii care încadrează tineri fără experiență

Procedura de efectuare a stagiului pentru absolvenții de învățământ superior, simplificată / 2.250 lei – stimulent lunar pentru angajatorii care încadrează tineri fără experiență

Social Procedura… [citeste mai departe]

Lumea se confruntă cu un viitor cu fertilitate scăzută, cu consecințe economice majore

Lumea se confruntă cu un viitor cu fertilitate scăzută, cu consecințe economice majore

Un nou studiu prezintă o imagine îngrijorătoare a viitorului: până în 2100, peste 97% dintre țări vor avea rate de fertilitate sub nivelul de înlocuire, ceea ce va duce la o forță de muncă în scădere și la o populație îmbătrânită. [citeste mai departe]

Performanta la karate kyokushin ale Colegiului National Militar Alexandru Ioan Cuza Constanta

Performanta la karate kyokushin ale Colegiului National Militar Alexandru Ioan Cuza Constanta

In perioada 22 23 martie, elevul fruntas Theodor Viorica a demonstrat inca o data pasiunea si dedicarea sa pentru karate kyokushin, la Campionatul International de la Buzau, unde s a clasat pe locul II, potrivit Colegiului… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea din Comunicaţii a lansat un nou serviciu electronic My ANCOM, prin care autoritatea va realiza comunicarea documentelor

Autoritatea din Comunicaţii a lansat un nou serviciu electronic My ANCOM, prin care autoritatea va realiza comunicarea documentelor

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Administrare şi Reglementare în Comunicaţii (ANCOM) lansează în consultare publică proiectul de decizie privind… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou studiu confirmă efectele politicilor PSD care susțin creșterea economică

Un nou studiu confirmă efectele politicilor PSD care susțin creșterea economică

În ultimii ani, multe țări din Europa, dar și la nivel global se confruntă cu o stagnare sau, mai rău, cu o scădere a creșterii economice. PSD a reușit, prin politicile economice și sociale implementate, să conducă România spre una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

„Te-ai întoarce în Liga Portugal?” Jose Mourinho a făcut anunțul care le dă speranțe fanilor lusitani

„Te-ai întoarce în Liga Portugal?” Jose Mourinho a făcut anunțul care le dă speranțe fanilor lusitani

Jose Mourinho a făcut anunțul care le dă speranțe fanilor lusitani. Tehnicianul, în prezent liber de contract, a dezvăluit că nu ar spune nu unei oferte din Portugalia. Mourinho… [citeste mai departe]


France raises security alert to max level after attack in Moscow

Publicat:
France raises security alert to max level after attack in Moscow

French authorities have raised their security alert level to the maximum following the deadly Friday attack in a Moscow concert hall, according to Bloomberg. said the increased countrywide awareness level was justified given "'s claim it was responsible for the attack and the threats weighing on our country." He made

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


