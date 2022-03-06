French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be at Mihail Kogalniceanu-based 57th Air Base on Sunday.

The humanitarian centre that is operational in Romania supporting Ukraine will play a very important role, as a medium-term approach, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday thanked Romania for its aid to his country, which has been facing a major Russian military invasion for several days.

The first transport with humanitarian aid for Ukraine, collected together with the civil society, left Bucharest for Siret Customs, informs, on Sunday evening, the Romanian Government.

Romania will supplement the military and humanitarian support granted to Ukraine, as a response to the invasion of Russian troops, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

The main hotels in the northeastern Botosani Municipality have exhausted their accommodation spaces, as a result from requests that came from Ukrainian citizens, that left the country after Ukraine was invaded by the Russians.

The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports.