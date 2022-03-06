French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our EuropePublicat:
Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has brought the war back to Europe, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently paying a visit to the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, said on Sunday.
