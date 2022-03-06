French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| CS Unirea Alba Iulia, prezentă la Campionatul Mondial de Marș din Oman

FOTO| CS Unirea Alba Iulia, prezentă la Campionatul Mondial de Marș din Oman

FOTO| CS Unirea Alba Iulia, prezentă la Campionatul Mondial de Marș din Oman CS Unirea Alba Iulia, prezentă la Campionatul Mondial de Marș din Oman O delegație a CS Unirea Alba Iulia, formată din sportivele Mihaela Acatrinei, Ana Rodean și antrenorul… [citeste mai departe]

Proteste în Moscova și în mai multe orașe din Rusia împotriva invadării Ucrainei. Peste 2.000 de oameni au fost deja arestați

Proteste în Moscova și în mai multe orașe din Rusia împotriva invadării Ucrainei. Peste 2.000 de oameni au fost deja arestați

Rușii protestează din nou, duminică, în mai multe orașe din țară împotriva războiului declanșat de Vladimir Putin în Ucraina pe 24 februarie.… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un amical pentru Atletic Olimpia Gherla, înainte de reluarea campionatului de fotbal

Încă un amical pentru Atletic Olimpia Gherla, înainte de reluarea campionatului de fotbal

Echipa de fotbal Atletic Olimpia Gherla a susţinut sâmbătă, 5 martie, repetiţia generală în preajma reluării campionatului ligii a IV-a Cluj. Elevii antrenorului Vlad Dani au evoluat împotriva liderului seriei Vest a… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Dimian: cum a ajuns o hunedoreancă pasionată de literatură fotograf premiat, în Timișoara

Maria Dimian: cum a ajuns o hunedoreancă pasionată de literatură fotograf premiat, în Timișoara

Era doar o adolescentă, când a publicat două volume din propriile scrieri. Dragostea pentru literatură a condus-o, firesc, către facultatea de litere. Însă Maria Dimian avea să ajungă un alt fel de… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele din Chile anunță înfiinţarea unui parc naţional pentru protejarea gheţarilor din apropierea capitalei

Preşedintele din Chile anunță înfiinţarea unui parc naţional pentru protejarea gheţarilor din apropierea capitalei

Preşedintele Chile, Sebastian Pinera, a anunţat sâmbătă înfiinţarea unui parc naţional cu o suprafaţă de 75.000 de hectare în zona muntoasă a Santiago de Chile… [citeste mai departe]

Întrevederea misterioasă a premierului israelian cu Putin, în plin Sabat, învăluită în secret

Întrevederea misterioasă a premierului israelian cu Putin, în plin Sabat, învăluită în secret

putinPremierul israelian Naftali Bennet s-a întâlnit sâmbătă la Kremlin cu preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, o întâlnire misterioasă în plin Sabat evreiesc (ziua odihnei săptămânale instituită de religia… [citeste mai departe]

Dior redeschide magazinul emblematic din Paris

Dior redeschide magazinul emblematic din Paris

Pe 16 decembrie 1946, Christian Dior și-a lansat oficial noul său magazin pe Avenue Montaigne. În șapte ani, a fost extins pentru a ocupa cinci etaje și a găzduit 28 de ateliere și 1.000 de angajați. Această adresă a continuat să fie flagship-ul Dior până acum doi ani, când a fost închisă pentru o amplă […]… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Maia Sandu: RM are nevoie de ajutor, pentru a deveni un avanpost al lumii libere. Blinken: Războiul a declanșat o criză umanitară cu impact enorm

(video) Maia Sandu: RM are nevoie de ajutor, pentru a deveni un avanpost al lumii libere. Blinken: Războiul a declanșat o criză umanitară cu impact enorm

Președinta Maia Sandu și Secretarul de Stat al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Antony J.… [citeste mai departe]

Una dintre cele mai bune baschetbaliste din istoria SUA, reținută pe un aeroport de lângă Moscova

Una dintre cele mai bune baschetbaliste din istoria SUA, reținută pe un aeroport de lângă Moscova

Una dintre cele mai bune baschetbaliste din lume a fost reținută în Rusia. Brittney Griner din Statele Unite ale Americii se află în custodia autorităților de la Moscova după ce în bagajul ei ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Emmanuel Macron vorbeşte din nou la telefon cu Vladimir Putin, anunţă Elysee

Emmanuel Macron vorbeşte din nou la telefon cu Vladimir Putin, anunţă Elysee

Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, vorbeşte din nou la telefon cu omologul său rus Vladimir Putin, a anunţat duminică preşedinţia franceză, în contextul în care Kievul a afirmat că trupele ruse vor bombarda portul Odesa, informează France… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

Publicat:
French DefMin Parly: Today, war is a reality in Ukraine, at the gates of our Europe

Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has brought the war back to Europe, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently paying a visit to the 57th in , said on Sunday.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis, PM Ciuca visit 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu; French DefMin also present

15:31, 06.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be at Mihail Kogalniceanu-based 57th Air Base on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

EC President von der Leyen: Humanitarian centre in Romania very important; we need strict coordination

17:56, 03.03.2022 - The humanitarian centre that is operational in Romania supporting Ukraine will play a very important role, as a medium-term approach, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Romania for significant contribution and support for Ukraine's EU membership

16:56, 28.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday thanked Romania for its aid to his country, which has been facing a major Russian military invasion for several days. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Gov't: Three aid trucks leave Bucharest for Ukraine; civil society helped collecting products

08:51, 28.02.2022 - The first transport with humanitarian aid for Ukraine, collected together with the civil society, left Bucharest for Siret Customs, informs, on Sunday evening, the Romanian Government. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Iohannis: Aditional military and humanitarian support to be sent to Ukraine

12:50, 27.02.2022 - Romania will supplement the military and humanitarian support granted to Ukraine, as a response to the invasion of Russian troops, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Hotels in Botosani, full of Ukrainians fleeing because of war

10:15, 25.02.2022 - The main hotels in the northeastern Botosani Municipality have exhausted their accommodation spaces, as a result from requests that came from Ukrainian citizens, that left the country after Ukraine was invaded by the Russians. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Vaslui identifies locations to receive refugees from Ukraine

16:00, 24.02.2022 - The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 martie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 6°C
Iasi -3°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 7°C
Timisoara 0°C | 9°C
Constanta 1°C | 6°C
Brasov -3°C | 6°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 272.193,60 11.113.372,88
II (5/6) 4 22.682,80 -
III (4/6) 268 338,54 -
IV (3/6) 5.068 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.446.875,28

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 martie 2022
USD 4.4984
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.8979
GBP 5.9873
CAD 3.5347
XAU 281.513
JPY 3.8983
CNY 0.7122
AED 1.2247
AUD 3.311
MDL 0.2435
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec