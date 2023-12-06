France sees no deal on EU spending rules without more room for green, security investment France‘s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that Paris will oppose a reform of EU spending rules if it doesn’t give capitals more space to invest in the green transition and in defense, according to Politico. “We’re not going to be told ‘look, you’ve got to get your public finances back on track for three […] The post France sees no deal on EU spending rules without more room for green, security investment appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

