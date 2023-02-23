France eyes water restriction during winter drought

Stiri Recomandate

O fetiță de 2 ani a căzut de la etajul 6 al unui bloc de locuit din Capitală. Cum s-a întâmplat totul

O fetiță de 2 ani a căzut de la etajul 6 al unui bloc de locuit de pe strada Mircea cel Bătrân din Capitală. S-a întâmplat, ieri, în jurul orei 20:00.Potrivit poliției, copila, împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Prigojin anunță că a început, în sfârșit, livrarea de muniție pentru mercenarii săi. Bucătarul lui Putin, mulțumit după ce a atacat conducerea Ministerului Apărării de la Moscova

Evgheni Prigojin,… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana - Banuit de comiterea unui omor in Italia

La data de 22 februarie a.c., in baza unei solicitari formulate de autoritatile italiene, a fost desfasurata o actiune coordonata de Serviciul Urmariri din cadrul Directiei de Investigatii Criminale, iar, in urma cooperarii dintre Directia de Politie Transporturi, prin Sectia Regionala de… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Cluj nu are unități de învățământ cu risc SEISMIC

În județul Cluj nu există unități de învățământ care să desfășoare activități didactice în imobile încadrate în clase de risc seismic. Anunțul a fost făcut de Prefectura Cluj. ”În contextul analizării situației clădirilor cu risc seismic la nivel național, precizăm că în… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion s-a dezlănțuit după intervenția lui Iohannis: Ucraina face exact ca Rusia, în Deltă. Agresează și distrug teritoriul altei țări

„Am fost să văd cu ochii mei". Liderul AUR, George Simion, vine cu explicații și cu atacuri în rafală… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție de mărțișoare hand-made la Muzeul Municipal Dej

Primăria Municipiului Dej, prin Muzeul Municipal Dej, în colaborare cu Liceul Tehnologic Special Dej organizează tradiționala Expoziție de Mărțișoare Hand-Made, ediția a V-a, CAEJ 2023. Expoziția, se va desfășura în perioada 28 februarie – 3 martie 2023 în Sala de Conferințe a… [citeste mai departe]

A intrat în incinta unei organizații de creditae nebancare, a pus cuțitul la gât caseriței și a furat aproape 40.000 de lei. Ce pedeapsă a primit tânărul?

Un tânăr în vârstă de 29 de ani a fost condamnat la șase ani, cu suspendarea… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Stellantis: Fiat va lansa 2 modele electrice noi în 2023

Stellantis vrea să reînvie marca Fiat. Portofoliul european al constructorului italian conține doar câteva modele, dar acest lucru ar urma să se schimbe pe parcursul acestui an. Carlos Tavares, șeful Stellantis, tocmai a anunțat că Fiat va lansa două modele noi în 2023. Și… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou proiect prin PNRR accesat de Primăria Parţa, pentru reabilitarea energetică a Căminului Cultural

Primăria Parţa a accesat aparopae 1,8 milaione de lei, prin PNRR, pentru reabilitarea energetică a Căminului Cultural. Este al doilea proiect prin PNRR accesat la Parţa, după unul privind… [citeste mai departe]


France eyes water restriction during winter drought

Publicat:
France eyes water restriction during winter drought

France is to adopt a series of water restriction measures and a major water plan, as it currently faces an unprecedented winter drought, said and Territorial Cohesion Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Speaking to , Bechu recalled that France was “in a state of alert” after a month […] The post France eyes water restriction during winter drought appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

