ForMin Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania - Poland - Turkey trilateral meeting on security

- Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, va gazdui, la Bucuresti, Trilaterala pe teme de securitate Romania - Polonia - Turcia, la care vor participa omologii sai Zbigniew Rau si, respectiv, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Potrivit unui comunicat al MAE transmis miercuri AGERPRES, in premiera pentru…

- Ministrul afacerilor externe, Bogdan Aurescu, va gazdui, la Bucuresti, in perioada 22-23 aprilie 2021, reuniunea Trilateralei pe teme de securitate a ministrilor afacerilor externe din Romania, Polonia si Turcia. Astfel, ministrul Bogdan Aurescu ii va primi la Bucuresti pe ministrul afacerilor externe…

- At an extraordinary joint meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs and defence on Wednesday, head of the Romanian diplomacy Bogdan Aurescu, expressed Romania's concern over the deployment of Russian troops and equipment in Crimea, at the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Black Sea in general.…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation on Tuesday in which they discussed Romania's contribution to NATO, energy security and the rule of law. "During the conversation, the importance of coordination with partners who…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu addressed on Romania's behalf today's ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel, highlighting in this context the participation of Romanian experts in EU military and civilian training missions in the region. The Romanian chief diplomat "welcomed…

- Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met on Wednesday to discuss Romania's participation in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year, according to a press statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). "Minister of Foreign Affairs…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced that the agenda of the Standing Bureaus' joint meeting on Tuesday will include, among others, the request for the Ombudsperson's removal from office and the rejection of the activity reports of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasters TVR and…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Monday in a meeting of the European Union heads of diplomacy that touched on a strategy for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to countries outside the EU, the Navaly case and recent protests in Russia, transatlantic relations, recent developments…