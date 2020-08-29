ForMin Aurescu meets his Polish counterpart in Berlin

Stiri Recomandate

ULTIMA ORĂ! Cutremur în această noapte, în zona seismică Vrancea

Un nou cutremur de suprafaţă a avut loc în această noapte, în zona  seismică Vrancea. Seismul s-a produs sâmbătă la ora 00:21:44 (ora locală a României) și a avut magnitudinea de 3,7 Cutremurul  s-a produs  la adâncimea de 15 kilometri. Este al 27-lea cutremur din… [citeste mai departe]

Cazurile active de Covid-19, din fiecare localitate din județul Suceava

Numărul de cazuri de Covid-19 în evoluție în județul Suceava este, la data de 28 august a.c., de 371. Cele mai multe cazuri active se înregistrează în municipiul Suceava – 84, Rădăuți – 31, Bosanci – 13, Vatra Dornei – 10, Mălini – 10, Câmpulung Moldovenesc… [citeste mai departe]

Un gigant mondial, prezent și în România, dă afară! 4 mii de oameni rămân pe drumuri

Dezastru total creat de către pandemia de coronavirus. COVID-19 a generat o criză sanitară fără precedent pe tot mapamondul. Mai mult decât atât, toate economiile lumii sunt aproape de un colaps mult mai mare decât cel… [citeste mai departe]

29 august: Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Botezătorul. Nu se bea vin roșu, nu se mănâncă fructe rotunde, nu se folosește cuțitul

Biserica Ortodoxă cinsteşte în fiecare an, pe 29 august, prin zi de post, Tăierea Capului Sfântului Ioan Înaintemergătorul şi… [citeste mai departe]

TABLETA DE SÂMBĂTĂ – Ion Cosmin BUSUIOC – Ziua când a început cea mai cumplită epidemie

„La 30 august stăteam și eu și priveam tancurile sovietice … Post-ul TABLETA DE SÂMBĂTĂ – Ion Cosmin BUSUIOC – Ziua când a început cea mai cumplită epidemie apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

A fost arestat liderul interimar al Frăţiei Musulmane

Autorităţile egiptene au declarat vineri că l-au arestat pe liderul interimar al Frăţiei Musulmane, Mahmoud Ezzat, în timpul unui raid într-un apartament din Cairo, informează Reuters preluat de agerpres.Vezi și: Europa începe să se ÎNCHIDĂ, iar Emmanuel Macron AVERTIZEAZĂ: 'Să nu repetăm… [citeste mai departe]

Tăierea capului Sf. Ioan Botezătorul 2020. Rugăciune pentru vindecare, pentru întemeierea unei familii, pentru izbăvire de patimi

Dacă ai nevoie de vindecare trupească sau sufletească, de ajutor să-ţi găseşti sufletul-pereche şi să întemeiezi o familie, să rămâi… [citeste mai departe]

PARADIGME DIN POST-IZOLARE – Robert MARIN – Rege pentru o zi, bufon pentru o viață

Înainte ca Biserica Catolică să sanctifice un candidat se ține … Post-ul PARADIGME DIN POST-IZOLARE – Robert MARIN – Rege pentru o zi, bufon pentru o viață apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Un negaționist al pandemiei de Covid-19, arestat în Spania pentru instigare la ură

Poliția spaniolă a spus vineri că a arestat un bărbat în apropiere de orașul Zaragoza, care credea că pandemia de coronavirus este o farsă, pentru instigare la ură și violență prin intermediul mai multor profiluri anonime de social-media,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul bogat, între economie şi iconomie

Duminica a 12-a după Rusalii (Tânărul bogat) Matei 19, 16-26„În vremea aceea a venit un tânăr la Iisus, îngenunchind înaintea Lui și zicându-I: Bunule Învățător, ce bine să fac ca să am viața veșnică? Iar El a zis: De ce-Mi zici bun? Nimeni nu este bun, decât numai Unul Dumnezeu. Iar dacă ... [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu meets his Polish counterpart in Berlin

Publicat:
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau's taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat.

The two ministers discussed concrete ways to deepen the Romanian-Polish Strategic Partnership, at all levels and on supporting the dynamics of security cooperation at the regional level, according to a (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

Thus, the two discussed the preparation…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


