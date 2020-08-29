ForMin Aurescu meets his Polish counterpart in Berlin Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau's taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat. The two ministers discussed concrete ways to deepen the Romanian-Polish Strategic Partnership, at all levels and on supporting the dynamics of security cooperation at the regional level, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES. Thus, the two discussed the preparation… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On Friday, the second day of the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin of the EU foreign ministers, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the situation in Eastern Mediterranean and EU relations with Turkey, as well as EU-Russia relations.The geopolitical implications of the COVID-19…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio, on the sidelines of the informal meeting in the Gymnich format of the foreign ministers of EU member-states, which is taking place in Berlin, the two agreeing to prepare for a future…

- The "reprehensible" steps taken by the Minsk government "cannot remain without an adequate response from the EU," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said before attending the informal Gymnich meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union, which will take place on Thursday and Friday in Berlin.He…

- The EU member states "must continue to show solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean crisis," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday in a Twitter message one day before the informal Gymnich meeting of EU diplomats, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Berlin."On…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum to assess the current state of bilateral relations and the ways in which they are developed, as part of Romania putting forth a draft of a joint declaration for the establishment…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, talked on the phone on Friday with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, both parties welcoming the very good Romanian-Spanish cooperation in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.They reviewed the measures taken by both states…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu discussed today on the phone with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, at the request of the Saudi side, the Foreign Ministry informs.The two officials reviewed on this occasion the consequences…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday met German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt to discuss the situation of seasonal workers and the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu reiterated "the…