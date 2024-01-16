EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

Stiri Recomandate

Joel Embiid, imperial pentru Philadelphia 76ers în NBA

Pivotul camerunez Joel Embiid a fost imperial pentru Philadelphia 76ers, luni, cu ocazia "Martin Luther King Day" în liga profesionistă nord-americană de baschet (NBA), după ce a lipsit trei meciuri, informează AFP. Embiid a înscris 41 de puncte în meciul câştigat pe propriul teren, cu 124-115,… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian government reaches agreement with farmers following a week of protests

An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv.… [citeste mai departe]

Antrenorul echipei Toulouse a ratat naşterea fetiţei sale: S-a aflat pe banca tehnică la meciul cu Metz

Antrenorul echipei Toulouse, Carles Martinez Novell, a ratat naşterea celui de-al doilea copil al său, o fetiţă, el fiind pe banca tehnică la meciul din deplasare cu Metz, duminică, în etapa… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandra Stan recunoaște fără rețineri. Dezvăluirea făcută la doi ani de la divorțul de Emanuel Necatu. „E plină lumea de bărbați care au bani”

La mai bine de doi ani de divorțul de Emanuel Necatu, Alexandra Stan este tot singură.… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoare deschisă din partea Asociației Artiștilor Malmaison

În contextul pericolului pierderii spațiului actual al Atelierelor Malmaison, comunitatea atelierelor adresează de Ziua Națională a Culturii un apel la susținere printr-o scrisoare deschisă către Doamna Raluca Turcan, Ministrul Culturii, Domnul Ștefan-Rad [citeste mai departe]

Antreprenorii din Bistrița-Năsăud pot accesa fonduri europene de până la 10 milioane de euro

Diana Morar, deputat PNL de Bistrița-Năsăud, a anunțat pe pagina ei de Facebook că în 2024, antreprenorii din județul Bistrița-Năsăud pot accesa mai multe linii de finanțare din fonduri europene. Potrivit deputatului… [citeste mai departe]

Luptă la nivel înalt în Polonia. Şeful procurorilor a fost demis de ministrul justiţiei, dar Tribunalul Constituţional a blocat decizia

O instanţă superioară poloneză a decis, luni, să blocheze demiterea de către noul guvern liberal al lui Donald Tusk a… [citeste mai departe]

Descindere DNA la instituțiile publice din Bacău. Suspiciuni de corupție

Mai multe instituţii publice din Bacău au ajuns în vizorul Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA), din cauza unor contracte de achiziții publice, existând suspiciuni de corupție. Procurorii DNA fac percheziţii, astăzi, la persoane fizice şi instituţii… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Spătaru, despre discuțiile cu transportatorii și fermierii: Marcel Ciolacu a solicitat miniștrilor să vină cât mai repede în Guvern cu propunerile legislative în așa fel încât ele să fie aprobate cât mai curând

Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Qatar Energy oprește transportul maritim de gaz natural lichefiat în Marea Roșie din cauza atacurilor

QatarEnergy , al doilea mare  exportator  mondial de gaze naturale lichefiate, a încetat să mai trimită petroliere prin Marea Roșie, deși producția continuă, a declarat luni pentru Reuters o sursă… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico.  Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less supportive of the EU’s […] The post EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

