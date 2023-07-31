Eurozone returns to growth while core inflation remains strongPublicat:
The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking and stagnating in the two earlier periods, according to Eurostat data published Monday. A […] The post Eurozone returns to growth while core inflation remains strong appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
