Eurozone inflation hits fresh record as growth slows in first quarter

Stiri Recomandate

Operațiunea termostat: Italia restricționează aerul condiționat din clădirile publice, ca să reducă dependența de gazul rusesc

Operațiunea termostat: Italia restricționează aerul condiționat din clădirile publice, ca să reducă dependența de gazul rusesc

Cu prețurile în creștere la energie și aprovizionarea cu gaze incertă, Italia restricționează aerul condiționat și încălzirea în clădirile… [citeste mai departe]

Orarul magazinelor Metro în zilele de 1 mai. Programul complet pentru zilele de 1 și 2 mai

Orarul magazinelor Metro în zilele de 1 mai. Programul complet pentru zilele de 1 și 2 mai

Orarul magazinelor Metro zilele de 1 mai. Programul complet pentru zilele de 1 și 2 mai. Vești bune pentru cei care nu și-au finalizat încă toate cumpărăturile pentru weekend-ul acesta. Orarul magazinelor Metro din România… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta. Primaria a finalizat montarea parcometrelor in Mamaia

Constanta. Primaria a finalizat montarea parcometrelor in Mamaia

Primaria Constanta a finalizat montarea parcometrelor stradale in statiunea Mamaia, parcometre ce vor putea fi utilizate incepand cu data de 1 mai. Va reamintim ca potrivit HCL nr. 123 2021 statiunea Mamaia reprezinta Zona 0 in perioada 1 mai 15 septembrie.Echipamentele sunt… [citeste mai departe]

„Românii au talent” 2022. O fetiță de doar 8 ani, născută dintr-un tată chinez și o mamă româncă, îi impresionează pe jurați

„Românii au talent” 2022. O fetiță de doar 8 ani, născută dintr-un tată chinez și o mamă româncă, îi impresionează pe jurați

„Românii au talent” 2022 a avut premiera vineri, 4 februarie, astfel că așteptarea a luat sfârșit, iar cei mai talentați… [citeste mai departe]

Dupa doi ani de pauza, revin petrecerile de „Zilele Orasului Satu Mare” !

Dupa doi ani de pauza, revin petrecerile de „Zilele Orasului Satu Mare” !

Zilele Orașului Satu Mare este cel mai mare eveniment din viața comunității noastre, având o tradiție de peste 20 de ani. După doi ani de pauză, organizatorii doresc să ridice nivelul calitativ al evenimentului, atât pe plan artistic, cât și muzical.… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua 65. Moscova se opune unui coridor umanitar pentru cei din fabrica Azovstal UPDATE 2 Rusia folosește pentru prima dată rachete lansate de pe submarine asupra Ucrainei

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua 65. Moscova se opune unui coridor umanitar pentru cei din fabrica Azovstal UPDATE 2 Rusia folosește pentru prima dată rachete lansate de pe submarine asupra Ucrainei

UPDATE 2 Un submarin… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va fi vremea în weekendul de 1 mai, pe litoral şi în restul ţării

Cum va fi vremea în weekendul de 1 mai, pe litoral şi în restul ţării

Vremea va fi predominant frumoasă în weekend în majoritatea regiunilor, iar valorile termice maxime vor oscila între 17 grade, la malul mării, şi 20 - 22 de grade, în rest, a declarat, Marina Antonescu, meteorolog de serviciu în cadrul Administraţiei… [citeste mai departe]

China acuză NATO: Pretinde că este organizație defensivă, dar crează în mod constant confruntări și probleme

China acuză NATO: Pretinde că este organizație defensivă, dar crează în mod constant confruntări și probleme

China acuză NATO că „provoacă în mod constant confruntări și probleme”. Replica Ministerului de  Externe de la Beijing vine după acuzațiile șefei diplomației britanice,… [citeste mai departe]

Parcarea în staţiunea Mamaia se poate achita, de la 1 mai, şi la automatele electronice de plată

Parcarea în staţiunea Mamaia se poate achita, de la 1 mai, şi la automatele electronice de plată

Parcarea în staţiunea Mamaia se poate achita, de la 1 mai, şi la automatele electronice de plată, anunţă Primăria Municipiului Constanţa. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

CRAB reabilitează aducțiunea de la Poiana Uzului la stația de tratare Cărăboaia. Contractul de 10 milioane de euro a fost semnat azi

CRAB reabilitează aducțiunea de la Poiana Uzului la stația de tratare Cărăboaia. Contractul de 10 milioane de euro a fost semnat azi

Compania Regională de Apă Bacău (CRAB) reabilitează cu fonduri POIM conducta care alimentează cu apă 12 localități din județ.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Eurozone inflation hits fresh record as growth slows in first quarter

Publicat:
Eurozone inflation hits fresh record as growth slows in first quarter

Eurozone growth slowed in the first quarter while inflation hit a fresh record high in April, data released by the EU statistics agency showed Friday, stoking fears of stagflation, according to Politico. Economic growth slowed to 0.2% on the quarter from 0.3% in the final three months of last year. At the country level, GDP grew […] The post Eurozone inflation hits fresh record as growth slows in first quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s central bank hikes key rate to 3% on speeding inflation

08:55, 06.04.2022 - Romania‘s central bank announced on Tuesday that it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3% from 2.50% as of April 6, its fifth rate hike since May 2018, according See News.  The central bank BNR, also decided to hike the deposit facility rate to 2% per year from 1.50%, and increase the lending…

Romanian liberals want to replace their leader Cițu on April 10th

10:40, 01.04.2022 - The leadership of the Romanian Liberal Party set in motion a mechanism aimed at replacing party leader Florin Cițu in an Extraordinary Congress on April 10th. The party’s first-vice presidents reportedly invited Florin Cițu to resign, but he refused. All PNL county organizations, except those from Constanța,…

EU Commission to relax energy tax rules to fend off inflation

16:15, 28.03.2022 - The European Commission will propose derogations to the bloc’s existing energy taxation rules to protect households and businesses from inflation, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday, according to Politico. “My services will come [in coming weeks] with further guidance on what kind of derogations…

EU leaders back Ukraine but wont offer fast-track membership

10:00, 11.03.2022 - EU leaders on Friday condemned Russia for unprovoked and unjustified military aggression and pledged unwavering support for Ukraine and for refugees fleeing the war, but they stopped short of putting Kyiv on a fast track to EU membership as requested by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Politico. …

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

INOX lists its first issue of bonds worth EUR 1mln on BVB

12:26, 18.02.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that INOX a Romanian producers of stainless steel products listed its first bond issue worth EUR 1mln on BVB under the stock ticker INOX24E. “The funds attracted from investors will be used for the purchase of new equipment and restoration of existing…

Eurozone inflation accelerates to new record of 5.1%

14:00, 02.02.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record of 5.1% in January, defying expectations of a slowdown and adding to the European Central Bank’s headache ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday, according to Politico. High prices were primarily driven by energy, which spiked to 28.6%, compared to 25.9% in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 17°C
Iasi 4°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 17°C
Timisoara 7°C | 18°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 aprilie 2022
USD 4.6774
EUR 4.948
CHF 4.829
GBP 5.8793
CAD 3.6702
XAU 287.996
JPY 3.5869
CNY 0.7096
AED 1.2734
AUD 3.349
MDL 0.2543
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec