Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

Mesajul Casei Regale a României cu ocazia Crăciunului. Majestatea Sa Margareta speră într-un an mai bun

Mesajul Casei Regale a României cu ocazia Crăciunului. Majestatea Sa Margareta speră într-un an mai bun

"Anul 2021 nu a fost uşor. Ca şi anul trecut, pandemia continuă să ne întunece viaţa. Oamenii simt exasperare, tristeţe şi descurajare. Transmit condoleanţe tuturor celor care au pierdut… [citeste mai departe]

NASA a reprogramat lansarea Telescopului Spaţial James Webb pentru ziua Crăciunului. La ce oră va avea loc misiunea

NASA a reprogramat lansarea Telescopului Spaţial James Webb pentru ziua Crăciunului. La ce oră va avea loc misiunea

NASA a reprogramat lansarea Telescopului Spaţial James Webb (JWST) pentru ziua Crăciunului, nu mai devreme de ora României 14:20, conform news.ro. Este stabilit acum… [citeste mai departe]

Un vas s-a scufundat lângă Creta: cel puțin 7 MORȚI și zeci de DISPĂRUȚI

Un vas s-a scufundat lângă Creta: cel puțin 7 MORȚI și zeci de DISPĂRUȚI

În urma naufragiului, aproximativ 90 de oameni au reuşit să se salveze, refugiindu-se pe nişte stânci după accidentul produs joi seară.Gărzile de coastă au lansat o operaţiune de salvare pentru a-i aduce pe aceștia la ţărm, operaţiune care s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 25 decembrie. Momente de glorie pentru o zodie - ce au pregătit astrele pentru ziua de Crăciun

Horoscop 25 decembrie. Momente de glorie pentru o zodie - ce au pregătit astrele pentru ziua de Crăciun

Berbec Vei avea parte de o surpriză plăcută din partea celor dragi care poate veni la pachet cu niște reproșuri spuse mai în glumă, mai în serios. TaurDiscuții pe teme sentimentale. Cineva din… [citeste mai departe]

Van Dijk, Fabinho şi Jones au revenit la antrenamentele lui Liverpool, după ce au ieşit din izolare

Van Dijk, Fabinho şi Jones au revenit la antrenamentele lui Liverpool, după ce au ieşit din izolare

Trio-ul lui Liverpool - Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho şi Curtis Jones - s-a alăturat echipei la antrenamentul de vineri după ce toţi au fost în izolare fiind testaţi pozitiv la coronavirus, scrie DPA.… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Alertă cu bombă lângă Guvern. Intervin trupele antitero

BREAKING Alertă cu bombă lângă Guvern. Intervin trupele antitero

Alertă cu bombă la Piața Victoriei, pe strada Paris, de lângă Guvern. Pirotehniștii sunt la fața locului, anunță Antena3. Metrourile nu mai opresc la Piața Victoriei, în urma acestei alerte. - în curs [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri RECORD la electricitate în această săptămână. Scumpiri fără precedent la gaze naturale

Prețuri RECORD la electricitate în această săptămână. Scumpiri fără precedent la gaze naturale

Preţul spot al energiei electrice a ajuns la prețuri record în această săptămână, piaţa fiind marcată de un deficit de producţie şi de importuri masive, scrie ZF. „În trimestrul I al anului viitor… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce cadouri i-au așteptat primăriile din Alba pe colindători și copii, de Crăciun: Ciocolata, marea favorită din pachete

Cu ce cadouri i-au așteptat primăriile din Alba pe colindători și copii, de Crăciun: Ciocolata, marea favorită din pachete

Cu ce cadouri i-au așteptat primăriile din Alba pe colindători și copii, de Crăciun: Ciocolata, marea favorită din pachete Cu ce cadouri i-au așteptat… [citeste mai departe]

Doi copii care mergeau la colindat şi vecinul care a venit să-i salveze, muşcaţi de câini. Cum a reacţionat tatăl minorilor

Doi copii care mergeau la colindat şi vecinul care a venit să-i salveze, muşcaţi de câini. Cum a reacţionat tatăl minorilor

Doi copii de 11 şi 13 ani, din judeţul Suceava, care mergeau la colindat, au fost muşcat de doi câini metis Amstaff şi Buldog din curtea unui… [citeste mai departe]

MAE announces new voluntary financial contributions for supporting Belarus civil society

MAE announces new voluntary financial contributions for supporting Belarus civil society

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) granted on Friday, as a result of the decision of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, a new voluntary contribution for supporting the civil society and the independent press in Belarus, with a value… [citeste mai departe]


Europe's missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

Publicat:
Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe's benchmark gas price climbed to a new record

Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

15:10, 09.12.2021 - Poland’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters.  Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders

13:10, 26.11.2021 - Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant, according to Reuters.  Britain banned flights…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike

15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters.  Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people

12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters.  Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…


