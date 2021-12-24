Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows eastPublicat:
Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed to a new record […] The post Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2
15:10, 09.12.2021 - Poland’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters. Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel…
Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe
17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…
Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders
13:10, 26.11.2021 - Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant, according to Reuters. Britain banned flights…
Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback
15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…
EU outlines measures to combat the energy price spike
15:15, 13.10.2021 - The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday for the EU to use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries as a way to cushion price spikes, according to Reuters. Record-high electricity and gas prices this year have curtailed industrial…
German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute
14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills nine people
12:40, 01.10.2021 - Nine people died on Friday when a fire broke out in an intensive care unit at a Romanian hospital treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, according to Reuters. Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams…
Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high
14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…