European Union starts investigating Meta, TikTok over Hamas content

Un copil de 14 ani s-a urcat la volan şi a intrat cu maşina într-un gard

Ieri, 18 octombrie a.c., în jurul orei 11.30, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Prahova, în timp ce desfășurau activități pe linie rutieră pe raza comunei Valea Călugărescă au oprit, pentru control, pe DN 1B, un autoturism condus de un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Memorandumul privind transportul de produse agricole ucrainene prin România va determina falimentarea multor societăți românești de profil, potrivit patronatului Cerunia

Ultimul memorandum privind transportul… [citeste mai departe]

Scene de film! O româncă a fost prinsă cu cocaină de 80.000 de euro, pe Aeroportul Henri Coandă

Scene ireale pe Aeroportul Henri Coandă, unde o româncă a fost prinsă cu cocaină de 80.000 de euro! Femeia a reușit să păcălească autoritățile din Londra!Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul PPF Aeroport… [citeste mai departe]

Femeile însărcinate sau însoţite de copii mai mici de 5 ani vor avea prioritate la coadă, cei care nu respectă legea riscă amenzi usturătoare!

Femeile însărcinate nu vor mai trebui să se bazeze pe buna creştere a celor din jur pentru a fi lăsate… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Les Films de Cannes à Arad revine, între 25 și 27 octombrie

Comunicat Voodoo Films. Festivalul Les Films de Cannes revine în această toamnă la Arad. Între 25 și 27 octombrie, la Cinema Arta, publicul este invitat... The post Festivalul Les Films de Cannes à Arad revine, între 25 și 27 octombrie appeared first on… [citeste mai departe]

Biblioteca Judeteana Constanta, gazda lansarii cartii Ghetoul poeziei de Larisa Calo

Biblioteca Judeteana "Ioan N. Roman" Constanta, cu sediul pe str. Mircea cel Batran, nr. 104 A, organizeaza miercuri, 25 octombrie 2023, ora 18:00, in Aula Bibliotecii, lansarea cartii scriitoarei Larisa Calo, "Ghetoul poeziei" Editura… [citeste mai departe]

Cât va costa o asigurare obligatorie de locuință de la 1 noiembrie 2023. Schimbările la care românii trebuie să fie atenți

Începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2023, România se pregătește să intre într-o nouă eră în ceea ce privește asigurările obligatorii pentru locuințe.… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de evrei arestați la protestul pentru pace de la Capitoliul SUA

Sute de activiști evrei pentru pace s-au adunat miercuri (18 octombrie) la Capitoliul SUA de la Washington, cerând administrației Biden și Congresului să facă presiuni pentru încetarea focului, potrivit Reuters. Aproximativ 200 de demonstranți, mulți din grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în comuna Mărgineni: Poliția locală recomandă sătenilor să evite plimbările prin pădure

Politia Locală Mărgineni aduce la cunoștința comunității informații cu privire la prezența ursului brun pe raza comunei Mărgineni, mai precis în satele Podiș, Poiana, Luncani și Valea Budului.… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci echipe calificate în etapa finală a Campionatului de Fotbal Masculin „Cupa Mușatinilor”, ediția a III-a, organizat de Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților

Cu binecuvântarea Înaltpreasfințitului Părinte Calinic, Arhiepiscop… [citeste mai departe]


European Union starts investigating Meta, TikTok over Hamas content

Publicat:
After X, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram as well as TikTok are under close scrutiny over potentially breaching the ‘s content moderation law, the  (DSA), for content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Politico. on Thursday sent formal requests for information letters to Meta and TikTok, giving the platform […] The post starts investigating Meta, TikTok over Hamas content appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

12:25, 19.10.2023 - European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…

Europe is investigating Elon Musk’s X about Israel-Hamas misinformation on the app

11:45, 13.10.2023 - A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNBC. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal…

Oil up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

11:40, 05.10.2023 - Oil prices inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight, though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains, according to Reuters. Brent crude oil futures rose 55 cents to $86.36 a barrel at 0640 GMT,…

Brussels officially starts probe into Chinese electric vehicles

12:30, 04.10.2023 - The European Commission officially started on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, according to a notice of initiation published in the EU Official Journal, according to Politico. The probe is on the Commission’s own initiative, a so-called ex-officio investigation,…

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

Big tech braces for EU Digital Services Act regulations

11:01, 24.08.2023 - More than a dozen of the world’s biggest tech companies face unprecedented legal scrutiny, as the European Union‘s sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA) imposes new rules on content moderation, user privacy and transparency this month, according to Reuters.  Across the EU, a host of internet giants –…

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act

12:45, 04.08.2023 - Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations, according to Reuters. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google, other large online…

UK says it is assessing EU import plan after report of new delay

12:06, 03.08.2023 - The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union, according to Reuters. Britain left the bloc’s single market at the…


