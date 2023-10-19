European Union starts investigating Meta, TikTok over Hamas content

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists, according to AP News. Officials…

- A European regulator said Thursday that it sent a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, to obtain information related to the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the service amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to CNBC. Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal…

- Oil prices inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight, though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains, according to Reuters. Brent crude oil futures rose 55 cents to $86.36 a barrel at 0640 GMT,…

- The European Commission officially started on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, according to a notice of initiation published in the EU Official Journal, according to Politico. The probe is on the Commission’s own initiative, a so-called ex-officio investigation,…

- China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

- More than a dozen of the world’s biggest tech companies face unprecedented legal scrutiny, as the European Union‘s sweeping Digital Services Act (DSA) imposes new rules on content moderation, user privacy and transparency this month, according to Reuters. Across the EU, a host of internet giants –…

- Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations, according to Reuters. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google, other large online…

- The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union, according to Reuters. Britain left the bloc’s single market at the…