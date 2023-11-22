European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power stations. At the same […] The post European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…

- European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg. December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

- Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, has earned the title of the top European city for digital nomads, followed by Sarajevo and Chisinau, according to UK magazine Time Out, Intellinews reports. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work and travel, many now work from home, and some remotely…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

- OPEC raised its world oil demand forecasts for the medium and long term in an annual outlook, and said $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows and more electric cars appear on the road, according to Bloomberg. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum…

- Europe’s natural gas futures jumped after a leak was discovered on a pipeline in the Baltic region, sparking concerns that the event could be similar to blasts on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline just over a year ago, according to Bloomberg. The benchmark contracted surged as much as 8.3% to trade…

- European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

- Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…