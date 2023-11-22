European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases

Stiri Recomandate

Jandarmeria Dâmbovița și Penitenciarul Găești, la masa discuțiilor cu elevii dâmbovițeni 

Jandarmeria Dâmbovița și Penitenciarul Găești la masa discuțiilor cu elevii dâmbovițeni,  un grup de prieteni potrivit, un comportament adecvat la școală și în societate, dar și consecințele consumului de… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Ora Magică KIDS a ajuns la Bistrița! Un magazin de poveste, pentru toți copiii și toate buzunarele

S-a deschis Ora Magică KIDS! Îi găsiți de acum și în Bistrița, pe strada General Grigore Bălan, nr. 38 (fostul sediu Asirom). Cu un decor de basm, în culori calde și o selecție… [citeste mai departe]

Primul lucru pe care l-a făcut Șerban Huidu, după accidentul auto provocat în București: ”Sunt vinovat!”

Un accident rutier a avut loc în cursul zilei de marți, 21 noiembrie, în care a fost implicat Șerban Huidu. Acesta a avut loc în București, pe Calea Giulești. Prezentatorul TV… [citeste mai departe]

Vânzarea Telekom Mobile, analizată de Consiliul Concurenței. Chirițoiu: Trebuie avut în vedere că este un domeniu strategic

Documentația privind achiziția Telekom Mobile România de către Quantum Projects, companie controlată de Adrian Tomșa, proprietarul grupului media… [citeste mai departe]

Andra, răspuns categoric după România-Elveția: de ce a cântat gratis pe Arena Națională

Andra a oferit un moment emoționant pe Arena Națională, înaintea pertidei România-Elveția din preliminariile Campionatului European de Fotbal 2024. Artista momentului a interpretat inmnul se stat, iar unii dintre… [citeste mai departe]

MIPE lanseaza Programul National de investitii in infrastructura de sanatate, cu o valoare de 10 miliarde de lei

Astazi, 22 noiembrie, Ministerul Investitiilor si Fondurilor Europene MIPE lanseaza in dezbatere publica Ordonanta de Urgenta care reglementeaza Programul national de investitii… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul primar al Iașului, Gheorghe Nichita, urmează să fie eliberat

Fostul primar al Iașului, Gheorghe Nichita, urmează să fie eliberat din închisoare, miercuri, după ce Tribunalul Vaslui a respins contestația procurorilor la decizia Judecătoriei Vaslui de eliberare condiționată. [citeste mai departe]

Agroland Agribusiness raportează venituri de 46,3 milioane de lei, în scădere cu 10%, şi un profit net de 1,3 milioane de lei, cu 22% mai mic, în primele nouă luni din 2023

”Agroland Agribusiness (BVB: AAB), companie… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane reținute pentru tulburarea ordinii și liniștii publice la Șomcuta Mare

În continuarea cercetărilor întreprinse de polițiștii din Șomcuta Mare, privind evenimentul din data de 18 noiembrie a.c., în care s-a sesizat producerea unui scandal între mai multe persoane pe strada Mireșului din oraș, față… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 120 kg de pește, confiscate de la un bărbat din Argeș

Eveniment Aproape 120 kg de pește, confiscate de la un bărbat din Argeș noiembrie 22, 2023 14:18 Polițiștii din cadrul Postului de Poliție Rurală Lița au depistat un bărbat în vârstă de 36 de ani, din comuna Izvoru, județul Argeș, în timp ce oferea spre vânzare pește, pe… [citeste mai departe]


European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases

European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases

Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg.  A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power stations. At the same […] The post European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

European gas fluctuates on uncertainty over demand and war risks

14:21, 02.11.2023 - European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg.  Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…

European gas prices jump after Egypt says imports stopped

13:55, 30.10.2023 - European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg.  December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

14:05, 18.10.2023 - Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, has earned the title of the top European city for digital nomads, followed by Sarajevo and Chisinau, according to UK magazine Time Out, Intellinews reports. As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work and travel, many now work from home, and some remotely…

Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

13:05, 12.10.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

OPEC boosts oil demand forecast to 2045 despite climate crisis

12:10, 09.10.2023 - OPEC raised its world oil demand forecasts for the medium and long term in an annual outlook, and said $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows and more electric cars appear on the road, according to Bloomberg.  The view from the Organization of the Petroleum…

European gas price surges above E40 amid pipe leak and oil gains

10:45, 09.10.2023 - Europe’s natural gas futures jumped after a leak was discovered on a pipeline in the Baltic region, sparking concerns that the event could be similar to blasts on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline just over a year ago, according to Bloomberg. The benchmark contracted surged as much as 8.3% to trade…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

14:55, 28.08.2023 - Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…


