Europe floods: Search for missing goes on as death toll increases

Accident Șăulia: un autoturism s-a izbit de un cap de pod! O femeie și un copil, la spital

Un accident rutier s-a produs, în această noapte, în jurul orei 00:05, în localitatea Șăulia, The post Accident Șăulia: un autoturism s-a izbit de un cap de pod! O femeie și un copil, la spital appeared first on Realitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Veste teribilă pentru Grigore Leșe - A MURIT unul dintre artiștii cu care a colaborat în nenumărate rânduri - Doliu în lumea muzicii

A murit Vasile Firuță din Islaz, un artist local autentic foarte îndrăgit însă puțin cunoscut publicului larg. El a colaborat… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria a suspendat concursul pentru înlocuitorul lui Gârboni la Filarmonica Banatul, la cererea instanței

Concursul de proiecte de management de la Filarmonica Banatul a fost suspendat de Primăria Timișoara. Dispoziția vine în urma unei sentințe a instanței obținută de directorul instituției… [citeste mai departe]

A vrut să se spânzure live pe Facebok. Incredibil cum a rămas în viață

Un bărbat în vârstă de 51 de ani a vrut să îşi pună capăt zilelor şi chiar ar fi reuşit dacă familia nu intervenea la timp, informează adevarul.ro .Acesta a legat o sfoară de creanga unui copac și şi-a pus ştreangul de gât. A filmat în direct întreaga… [citeste mai departe]

`Puciștii` anti-Orban demonstrează că faci politică degeaba

Ce rost are să mai fii militant politic dacă, după 10 ani de muncă, vine cineva din exterior și îți ia fața cu zâmbetul pe buze, fără niciun efort? Într-un astfel de scenariu, merită să fii militant politic? Răspunsul la această întrebare îl poate da ori cineva care se bucură… [citeste mai departe]

Primele declarații ale ȘOFERILOR implicați în ACCIDENTUL MAMUT de pe Autostrada Soarelui: S-a intrat într-o zonă cu ceață extremă

Șoferii implicați în accidentul -mamut de pe Autostrada Soarelui fac primele declarații. Oamenii spun că au intrat într-o zonă… [citeste mai departe]

SUA: Biden şi Merkel au avut o întrevedere cordială, dar îşi menţin dezacordul cu privire la Nord Stream 2

Preşedintele american Joe Biden şi cancelarul german Angela Merkel au rămas pe poziţii de dezacord în privinţa gazoductului rusesc Nord Stream 2 căruia Washingtonul i se opune,… [citeste mai departe]

Brandul austriac SONNENTOR aniversează 15 ani în România printr-o investiţie de peste jumătate de milion de euro

SONNENTOR aniversează 15 ani de activitate în România prin deschiderea unui punct de producţie local, unde va investi peste jumătate de milion de euro. Acesta va fi introdus… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri de ordine și siguranță publică la partida de fotbal dintre echipele CFR Cluj 1907 – Universitatea Craiova

Astăzi, începând cu ora 21.30, pe stadionul ” Dr. Constantin Rădulescu”, din Cluj-Napoca va avea loc partida de fotbal dintre echipele CFR Cluj 1907 – Universitatea … [citeste mai departe]

Secţia de Neonatologie a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Târgovişte a primit o donaţie de 100.000 de lei

Donaţie de 100.000 de lei, Secţiei de Neonatologie a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Târgovişte, constând în aparatură medicală, vitală pentru viaţa celor mai mici supravieţuitori,… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Europe floods: Search for missing goes on as death toll increases

The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for, according to apnews.com. Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility […] The post Europe floods: Search for missing goes on as death toll increases appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Germany floods: Several dead, dozens missing after heavy rains

10:55, 15.07.2021 - Flooding in western Germany has left six people dead and many missing, and caused at least six houses to collapse, according to CNBC. Police said on Thursday that four people were dead and 30 missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, south of Bonn, after the Ahr river, which flows into the Rhine,…

PM Cițu: Romania’s economic growth is due to investments

13:30, 09.07.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Friday, that the country’s economic growth of 2.9% is due exclusively to investments and not to consumption.  “The INS (National Institute for Statistics) published the economic growth in the first quarter of 2021. There are two important things that show…

Romania’s consumer price inflation increases to 3.8% y/y in May

13:00, 11.06.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced that consumer prices rose 3.8% year-on-year in May, compared to an increase of 3.2% in April. Food prices rose 1.52% year-on-year in May, while non-food prices added 5.70%, said INS in a statement on Friday. Prices of services grew by 2.78%…

Hundreds of leaders urge G7 to vaccinate world’s poorest against Covid-19

12:31, 07.06.2021 - One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter.  The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

16:15, 07.05.2021 - The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the Medieval Customs buildings at the Bran…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …

WHO: Mobilization funds to support youth to overcome Covid-19 pandemic

15:15, 19.04.2021 - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that their collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and the world’s six largest youth organizations will support the ideas and initiative of young people in communities that have been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a…


