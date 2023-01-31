Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears

Stiri Recomandate

Jucătoarea română de tenis Elena Gabriela Ruse (25 ani, 144 WTA) a ratat calificarea în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 250 de la Hua Hin (Thailanda), competiţie în care organizatorii oferă premii în valoare totală de… [citeste mai departe]

Senatul şi Camera Deputaţilor încep, miercuri, prima sesiune parlamentară ordinară a acestui an. Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Marcel Ciolacu, şi preşedintele interimar al Senatului, Alina Gorghiu, au convocat cele două foruri legislative de la ora 16,00 şi, respectiv, ora 12,00. Conform… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 300 de fani ai jocului League of Legends (LoL) și-au dat întâlnire la Opera Națională din București pentru premiera documentarului “Povești de pe Rift: România”, primul film dedicat… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o româncă face furori la America’s Got Talent: All Stars! Fetița ventriloc Ana-Maria Mărgean, nimeni alta decât ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 100 de medici dintr-un total de 252 care activează în Spitalul Județean "Sf. Ioan cel Nou" Suceava au susținut-o direct pe Anca Dumitrovici Ababneh, șefa Secției de Oncologie, care este cercetată… [citeste mai departe]

Comunitatea Declic a depus, marți, 31 ianuarie 2023, la Curtea de Apel Cluj, actele pentru primul proces pe climă din România, proces prin care este chemat Statul Român în judecată. … [citeste mai departe]

În contextul războiului care afectează Europa, cursa pentru funcţia de viitor secretar general al NATO a început. Jens Stoltenberg a oferit constanţă în condițiile în care ţările occidentale se grăbeau să ajute Ucraina să… [citeste mai departe]

În 2022, prima de casare acordată prin intermediul programului Rabla Clasic a fost de 6.000 de lei, în cazul predării unei singure mașini vechi, sau 9.000 de lei dacă erau predate două mașini uzate. Anul acesta, potrivit ministrului Mediului, prima de casare din programul Rabla… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears

Publicat:
Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears

The euro zone beat expectations on Tuesday by posting positive growth in the final quarter of 2022 and reducing fears of a potential regional recession, CNBC reports. data released Tuesday showed that the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according […] The post Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU must seek to de-risk rather than decouple from China says von der Leyen

14:25, 17.01.2023 - The European Union needs to work and trade with China on clean tech and push for a level playing field rather than seek to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.  Von der Leyen stated in a speech at the World…

IMF chief urges China to stay the course on reopening economy

07:25, 13.01.2023 - The head of the International Monetary Fund urged China to move forward with reopening its economy, calling the nation’s transition from a Covid Zero policy to more normal functioning likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023, according to Bloomberg. The Washington-based financial…

Britain says it is committed to leading a NATO task force in 2024

12:20, 04.01.2023 - Britain said on Tuesday it was committed to leading a NATO task force in 2024, dismissing a report by Berlin-based Table.Media that British delays had prompted the German defence ministry to look into extending its leadership beyond 2023, according to Reuters.  “The UK is ready to honour our commitment…

EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis

16:00, 03.01.2023 - The European Union said Tuesday it has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis, including the donation of vaccines, as the bloc seeks to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants, according to AP News. Several member nations announced individual…

Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

17:00, 20.12.2022 - An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said, according AP News. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair…

Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown says OECD

14:15, 22.11.2022 - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said on Tuesday, urging central banks to keep hiking interest rates, according to Reuters. World economic growth is set to slow from 3.1%…

EU Commission revises up 2022 eurozone GDP forecast, lowers 2023 growth outlook

12:36, 11.11.2022 - The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

ECB to continue raising rates even as economy suffers

11:50, 08.11.2022 - The European Central Bank will continue to raise borrowing costs even as the eurozone economy suffers because letting inflation stay high would be even more painful, two top ECB policymakers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB has been raising interest rates at a record pace and steering…


