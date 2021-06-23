Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years

Stiri Recomandate

Emoţii pentru Radu Mazăre. Fostul primar poate fi retrimis în Madagascar

Judecătorii de la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti sunt cei care se ocupă de contestația la executare formulată de fostul edil, care susţine că a fost adus ilegal în România. Astfel, magistraţii de la CAB urmează să anunţe o hotărârea cel mai probabil în cursul… [citeste mai departe]

După viituri și inundații vine CANICULA! 7 județe ale țării, sub COD ROȘU

Atenționare de tip Cod roșu a fost emisă, astăzi, în jurul orei 10:30, și este valabilă în zilele de 24 și 25 iunie. În intervalul menționat, românii vor avea parte de temperaturi extreme și disconfort termic deosebit de accentuat, ca urmare… [citeste mai departe]

PSD, după mesajul Comisiei de la Veneţia referitor la revocarea Renatei Weber: „Trebuie să aştepte decizia CCR înainte de a vota un nou Avocat al Poporului”

Social-democraţii au afirmat că, după ce Comisia de la Veneţia a solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

Fabian Gyula a primit aviz favorabil în Parlament pentru a ocupa funcția de Avocat al Poporului

Comisiile juridice ale Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului au dat, miercuri, cu majoritate de voturi, aviz favorabil pentru ca Fabian Gyula să ocupe funcţia de Avocatul Poporului. Desemnarea Avocatului Poporului… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă manifestare sub brandul Produs de Cluj, la Mediaș

Consiliul Județean Cluj, în parteneriat cu Primăria municipiului Mediaș, organizează în perioada 25-27 iunie a.c., în Piața Regele Ferdinand I din Mediaș, Piața volantă „Produs de Cluj”. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Talibanii, acuzaţi că au atacat un spital din Afganistan şi au distrus mai multe tipuri de vaccin, inclusiv anti-COVID-19

Combatanţi presupus talibani au lansat miercuri o rachetă asupra unui spital din Afganistan, care a provocat un incendiu major ce a condus la distrugerea… [citeste mai departe]

Echipaje de urgență în alertă la Timișoara, după ce mansarda unui bloc a luat foc. Zeci de persoane evacuate FOTO

Un incendiu a izbucnit astăzi, la ora prânzului, la mansarda unui bloc de pe strada Matei Basarab din Timișoara. La fața locului s-au deplasat patru autospeciale… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 66 de cazuri noi și 11 decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 141 de oameni internați la ATI

OFICIAL| 66 de cazuri noi și 11 decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 141 de oameni internați la ATI OFICIAL| 66 de cazuri noi și 11 decese, în România, în ultimele 24 de ore:… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de până la 15.000 de lei chiar și pentru o banală legătură de pătrunjel. Ce trebuie să știe comercianții din piețe

15.000 de lei – atât este nivelul maxim al amenzii pe care o pot primi cei care vând în piețe produse fără etichete. De la cartofii vânduți… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Toate lucrările de investiţii prin PNDL vor fi finanţate de Guvern

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat că toate lucrările de investiţii prin PNDL vor fi finanţate de către Guvern, iar facturile conforme vor fi achitate. El a adăugat că restanţele vor fi plătite imediat după rectificarea bugetară obişnuită,… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years

Publicat:
Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of lockdown measures unleashed an increase in demand and drove a boom in the dominant services sector, a survey found, according to Reuters. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict restrictions, encouraging citizens to stay home […] The post Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

