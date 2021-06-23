Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of lockdown measures unleashed an increase in demand and drove a boom in the dominant services sector, a survey found, according to Reuters. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict restrictions, encouraging citizens to stay home […] The post Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Un barbat in varsta de 41 de ani din provincia Jiangsu din estul Chinei a fost confirmat ca fiind primul caz uman de infectie cu tulpina H10N3 a gripei aviare, a declarat marti Comisia Nationala de Sanatate (NHC) din China, relateaza Reuters, potrivit Mediafax. Barbatul, rezident al orasului Zhenjiang,…

- Ramasitele a 215 copii, unii cu varsta de pana in trei ani, au fost gasite pe locul unei foste scoli rezidentiale pentru copii indigeni, o descoperire pe care prim-ministrul canadian Justin Trudeau a descris-o vineri drept sfasietoare, informeaza Reuters, citata de Agerpres. Copiii erau elevi ai scolii…

- Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…

- The European Council adopted on Wednesday conclusions setting the 2022-2025 EU priorities for the fight against serious and organised crime, according to a press release. The EU Council stated that within the EMPACT framework, EU member states, agencies and other actors will work closely together to…

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

- European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic will weigh on the eurozone growth over the coming months but longer-term risks are receding and growth will pick up once lockdown measures can be lifted, according to Reuters. “Overall the risks…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…