EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Pentru sprijinirea fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina, România a primit despăgubiri în valoare de 10,5  milioane de euro,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor Incendiu de… [citeste mai departe]

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Cotaţia ţiţeiului Brent a câştigat 1,79 dolari, sau 2,1%, până la 87,40 dolari pe baril, în timp ce preţul U.S. West Texas Intermediate a crescut cu 1,92 dolari, sau cu 2,3%, la 83,43 dolari. Preţurile… [citeste mai departe]

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

Deţinătorii drepturilor tv şi Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal desemnează la finalul fiecărui meci cel mai bun jucător. Iată care au fost fotbaliştii evidenţiaţi în partidele etapei a 3-a din play-off şi play-out: FC Voluntari – UTA Arad 1 – 1, Danylo Kucher (UTA) Universitatea Cluj… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

O femeie de 79 de ani care a plecat voluntară, de câteva zile, de la un centru pentru persoane vârstnice din Cluj-Napoca a fost căutată de polițiști inclusiv cu anunțuri în mass-media.    [citeste mai departe]

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să devină centrul de service în Europa pentru tancurile Abrams fabricate în Statele… [citeste mai departe]

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile. Băncile din România vor funcționa după un program special de Paște. Astfel, cei care au credite bancare, ori care vor să rezolve diferite situații privind contul lor, sau au de realizat niște tranzacții, trebuie să știe că timpul este limitat.… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

Autoritățile ucrainene iau în calcul să-şi amâne până către vară contraofensiva pentru eliberarea teritoriilor sale ocupate de Rusia, pentru a fi sigure că această operaţiune este sută la sută pregătită,… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Sancţiuni aplicate de poliţişti… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]


EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

Publicat:
EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

The European Union and the United States need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC)

EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake ‘green’ claims

10:31, 22.03.2023 - The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds

08:46, 09.02.2023 - Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…

China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

Germany’s Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

09:45, 06.02.2023 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

Turkey mounts pressure on Sweden ahead of F-16 talks with US

13:25, 18.01.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

10:16, 17.01.2023 - European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…


