EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talksPublicat:
The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) […] The post EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake ‘green’ claims
10:31, 22.03.2023 - The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…
France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks
13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…
Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…
Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds
08:46, 09.02.2023 - Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…
China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks
14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…
Germany’s Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension
09:45, 06.02.2023 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…
Turkey mounts pressure on Sweden ahead of F-16 talks with US
13:25, 18.01.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…
EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers
10:16, 17.01.2023 - European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…