EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

- The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics, according to Reuters. The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday…

- France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

- Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…

- China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu applied fresh pressure on Sweden to make concessions as he traveled to the US for talks on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, which may depend on Turkey’s ratification of the NATO expansion, according to Bloomberg. Cavusoglu is expected to meet his US counterpart…

- European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…