EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

- Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…

- Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

- Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming, according to Reuters. A report by the World Meteorological…

- The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters. Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…