EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Tulcea: Copil accidentat pe trecerea de pietoni

IPJ Tulcea: Copil accidentat pe trecerea de pietoni

Conform informatiilor furnizate de IPJ Tulcea, un baiat in varsta de 10 ani a fost accidentat pe trecerea de pietoni de catre un tanar de 19 ani ce conducea pe strada Vlad Tepes din orasul Babadag, judetul Tulcea. Conducatorul auto a parasit locul faptei, fara incuviintarea organelor de politie. In… [citeste mai departe]

Cine poate beneficia de noul tratament cu anticorpi monoclonali, eficient împotriva infectării cu SARS-CoV-2

Cine poate beneficia de noul tratament cu anticorpi monoclonali, eficient împotriva infectării cu SARS-CoV-2

Tratamentul cu anticorpi Astrazeneca, care poate elimina decesul și orice evoluție severă a infectării cu Covid-19, devine o nouă speranță pentru ieșirea din criza pandemică. Pacienții… [citeste mai departe]

5 alimente pe care trebuie să le consumăm în luna noiembrie pentru a avea o imunitate de fier

5 alimente pe care trebuie să le consumăm în luna noiembrie pentru a avea o imunitate de fier

Toamna ne oferă cele mai multe fructe și legume din întreg anul. În fiecare lună a acestui anotimp putem consuma și conserva fructe și legume iar în această perioadă de parcă sunt mult mai gustoase.… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: Nouă paturi ATI libere la nivel naţional pentru bolnavii de COVID-19; 1.720 – ocupate

GCS: Nouă paturi ATI libere la nivel naţional pentru bolnavii de COVID-19; 1.720 – ocupate

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunţat că la nivel naţional, luni, sunt disponibile nouă paturi la terapie intensivă pentru pacienţii bolnavi de COVID-19, în afara celor rezervate special pentru persoane cu anumite… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia acuză Belarus că le dă migranţilor bușteni să treacă frontiera UE

Polonia acuză Belarus că le dă migranţilor bușteni să treacă frontiera UE

Poliţia de frontieră poloneză a acuzat duminică forţele de securitate din Belarus că le-ar da instrucţiuni şi echipamente migranţilor blocaţi în zonă pentru luarea cu asalt a frontierei dintre cele două ţări, relatează luni dpa. Se pare că… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Au petrecut în apartament și s-au ales cu amenzi usturătoare

Pitești. Au petrecut în apartament și s-au ales cu amenzi usturătoare

În noaptea de 14 spre 15 noiembrie a.c., în jurul orei 02.00, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 2 Poliție Pitești au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că, într-un apartament de pe b-dul Nicolae Bălcescu din Pitești, are loc o petrecere privată. La fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Galati: Buletin informativ - 15.11.2021

IPJ Galati: Buletin informativ - 15.11.2021

Nr. 894102 din 11 noiembrie 2021 EVENIMENTE RUTIERE La data de 12 noiembrie a.c., in jurul orei 23.20, politistii Biroului Rutier Galati au fost sesizati cu privire la producerea unui incident rutier, pe strada Lunca Siretului, din municipiul Galati, soldat doar cu pagube materiale.La fata locului, politistii l au… [citeste mai departe]

Noua Clasă pentru clasa muncitoare

Noua Clasă pentru clasa muncitoare

Românii sunt încurajați, prin programe precum Rabla și Rabla Plus, să achiziționeze mașini noi, fie ele echipate cu motoare convenționale, fie cu sisteme de propulsie electrice sau electrificate. Asta pentru că vârsta medie a parcului auto național este într-o continuare creștere. În tot acest timp, românii continuă să înmatriculeze… [citeste mai departe]

Cat va cheltui primaria din Tulcea anul acesta pentru iluminatul festiv

Cat va cheltui primaria din Tulcea anul acesta pentru iluminatul festiv

Primaria municipiului Tulcea va aloca anul acesta 600.000 de lei pentru iluminatul festiv.Primarul municipiului Tulcea, Stefan Ilie, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, ca anul trecut iluminatul festiv de Sarbatori a costat cu 50 mai putin decat pretul platit anual… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

Publicat:
EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to ReutersAhead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s said airlines could be told […] The post EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

13:50, 09.11.2021 - Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants…

Poland warns large migrant group may try to enter from Belarus

17:16, 08.11.2021 - Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

17:20, 01.11.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage

15:26, 25.10.2021 - Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming, according to Reuters. A report by the World Meteorological…

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions

15:16, 30.08.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi -1°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 12°C
Timisoara 2°C | 14°C
Constanta 8°C | 13°C
Brasov -2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 430.846,80 2.518.295,60
II (5/6) 7 31.024,80 -
III (4/6) 387 371,09 -
IV (3/6) 7.310 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.098.384,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3218
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.6987
GBP 5.7994
CAD 3.4506
XAU 258.793
JPY 3.7953
CNY 0.6769
AED 1.1767
AUD 3.1832
MDL 0.2459
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec