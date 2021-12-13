EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

Stiri Recomandate

Mama copilului UCIS de un câine, SFÂȘIATĂ de durere: a căzut la pământ atunci când a aflat că fiul ei a murit

Copilul din județul Constanța a fost declarat decedat după zeci de minute de resuscitare, iar, la aflarea veștii, mama s-a prăbușit la pământ, plină de durere, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii la Vâlcea privind vaccinări fictive şi certificate false. Medici şi asistente, implicaţi în reţea

În Vâlcea a demarat luni dimineaţa, 13 decembrie, o amplă operaţiune de percheziţii ce vizează două instituţii şi mai multe persoane fizice implicate în emiterea de certificate… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - 13.12.2021

BULETIN DE PRESA Depistat in trafic, sub influenta alcoolului La data de 11 decembrie a.c, o patrula de politie din cadrul Compartimentul de Ordine Publica Bacau, in timp ce efectuau serviciul de patrulare pe raza comunei Nicolae Balcescu, au depistat un barbat de 34 de ani din localitate, in timp ce conducea un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

Fosta vedetă PRO TV care a semnat cu Antena 1. Surpriza fanilor e colosală

Cine este fosta vedetă PRO TV care a semnat cu postul de televiziune Antena 1. Fanii au avut o surpriză colosală când o fostă vedetă de la Pro TV a apărut la postul de televiziune concurent, după doi ani de pauză. S-a întâmplat chiar în emisiunea iUmor,… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativă la omor în Seini. O femeie şi-a înjunghiat soţul cu un cuţit de bucătărie

Sâmbătă, în jurul orei 21.00, polițiștii din Seini au fost sesizați prin S.N.U.A.U. 112 cu privire la faptul că un bărbat de 41 de ani din oraș ar fi fost înjunghiat de către soția sa, o femeie de 41 de ani, pe strada… [citeste mai departe]

Moment istoric pentru România - Ciprian Șerban, președintele Comisiei Transporturi a Camerei Deputaților: Banii din PNRR merg pe dezvoltarea regiunilor

Deputatul PSD Ciprian Șerban anunță că banii care vin prin PNRR vor fi gestionați de ADR -urile… [citeste mai departe]

3 tipuri de bonusuri fără depunere cazino și de ce să le revendici

La cele mai tari cazinouri online din România, vei găsi multe tipuri de promoții extrem de atrăgătoare care te vor face să pui mâna pe ele imediat. Deși orice bonus este o surpriză oricând binevenită, cele mai fantastice sunt cu siguranță cele fără depunere. … [citeste mai departe]

SOLUȚIA Bruxelles pentru criza energetică: Statele UE vor cumpăra, la comun, gaze naturale - Când se anunță oficial

Soluție neașteptată de la Comisia Europeană după ce preţurile europene la gaze naturale şi electricitate au atins valori record în luna octombrie, pe fondul livrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Drum județean promis în urmă cu doi ani de Consiliul Județean Alba, ”aranjat” cu resturi de asfalt. Ce spun autoritățile

FOTO: Drum județean promis în urmă cu doi ani de Consiliul Județean Alba, ”aranjat” cu resturi de asfalt. Ce spun autoritățile Modernizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția din Republica Moldova nu mai vrea trotinetele electrice să circule pe trotuar

Trotinetele și bicicletele electrice, bicicletele vor putea circula doar pe pistele special amenajate (benzile, pistele pentru bicicliști), iar în cazurile în care acestea nu există, circulația lor va fi permisă numai pe sectoarele… [citeste mai departe]


EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

Publicat:
EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices surged to record highs in […] The post EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

