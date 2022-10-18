EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

Stiri Recomandate

Un minor din Blaj a fost reținut și un altul este cercetat în libertate, după ce au spart un garaj și au furat mau multe scule

Un minor din Blaj a fost reținut și un altul este cercetat în libertate, după ce au spart un garaj și au furat mau multe scule

Luni, 17 octombrie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Blaj au identificat doi minori, ambii de 16… [citeste mai departe]

Vânzările de autovehicule Dacia au crescut cu peste 14% în primele 9 luni din 2022

Vânzările de autovehicule Dacia au crescut cu peste 14% în primele 9 luni din 2022

Vânzările auto au crescut cu 7,9% în Europa, în septembrie 2022, față de aceeași lună din 2021, după un an și o lună de scădere. În România au crescut cu 33,4%, arată datele ACEA, citate de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

La ce alimente a renunțat Lavinia Petrea pentru a scăpa de kilogramele în plus: „După 40 de ani metabolismul meu a început să fie mai leneș”

La ce alimente a renunțat Lavinia Petrea pentru a scăpa de kilogramele în plus: „După 40 de ani metabolismul meu a început să fie mai leneș"

Lavinia Petrea este de ani de zile prezentatoarea Știrilor Pro TV. Dincolo de carieră, ea este căsătorită… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO / Din ce cauză au luat foc cele trei case din Siriu

FOTO / Din ce cauză au luat foc cele trei case din Siriu

Incendiul produs luni, 17 octombrie, în Siriu a fost lichidat după 17 ore de muncă, transmit reprezentanții ISU. La finalul misiunii, în urma cercetărilor efectuate la fața locului a fost stabilit că incendiul a afectat trei clădiri pe o suprafață de aproximativ 600 mp, în care locuiau… [citeste mai departe]

Îmi place să transmit emoţii, mă motivează, a spus Benzema după ce a câştigat Balonul de Aur

Îmi place să transmit emoţii, mă motivează, a spus Benzema după ce a câştigat Balonul de Aur

Atacantul francez Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), care a câştigat trofeul Balonul de Aur, pentru cel mai bun fotbalist al sezonului 2021-2022, decernat luni seara, la Paris, a declarat că îi place să transmită… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Ialomita: Buletin informativ - 18.10.2022

ISU Ialomita: Buletin informativ - 18.10.2022

Nr.89 din 18 octombrie 2022 BULETIN INFORMATIV Pompierii ialomiteni au fost prezenti la datorie 24 de ore din 24 pentru interventia imediata la solicitarile cetatenilor si gestionarea optima a situatiilor de urgenta, produse la nivel local.Stingerea incendiilor si acordarea de prim ajutor reprezinta doar cateva… [citeste mai departe]

UTA a alunecat până pe locul 12

UTA a alunecat până pe locul 12

ARAD. Cu o etapă înainte de finalul turului, băieţii pregătiţi de Ilie Poenaru au ajuns pe locul 12, la un singur punct peste ultimul loc ce duce la barajul de menţinere în Superligă. Adevărat este că ierarhia este extrem de strânsă, cu o victorie ajungi pe loc de play-off. [citeste mai departe]

Protestele SĂRĂCIEI continuă. Românii vor un salariu european și cer Guvernului MĂSURI URGENTE

Protestele SĂRĂCIEI continuă. Românii vor un salariu european și cer Guvernului MĂSURI URGENTE

Sunt proteste de amploare în toată țara! Sătui de valul de scumpiri, dar și de facturile uriașe, românii au decis să își strige nemulțumirile în stradă. Protestele au început în Zalău și în Deva și vor… [citeste mai departe]

Germania, în luptă cu epidemia Covid-19: cadrele medicale cer obligativitatea măștilor în interior

Germania, în luptă cu epidemia Covid-19: cadrele medicale cer obligativitatea măștilor în interior

Având în vedere incidența ridicată a coronavirusului din Germania, cadrele medicale au cerut revenirea la măștile obligatorii în interior. Inițial, de exemplu, în magazine și clădiri publice – dar… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ -18.10.2022

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ -18.10.2022

BULETIN INFORMATIVNR. 99 din 18 octombrie 2022 In perioada 17 ndash; 18 octombrie, pompierii din judetul Prahova au actionat pentru gestionarea a 42 de misiuni, dintre care 11 au fost interventii in situatii de urgenta, 28 cazuri SMURD si 3 activitati de indrumare si control.In ultimele 24 de ore, 28 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]


EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over the security of supply, according to Bloomberg plans Tuesday to propose measures to avoid

EU signs accord with Southeast Asian bloc to expand flights

11:50, 17.10.2022 - The European Union finalized a deal with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to expand flights between the two trading blocs following negotiations that began six years ago, according to Bloomberg.  The deal, signed Monday in Bali, Indonesia, will add passenger and cargo services between and…

Aiding Ukraine should boost Schengen bid, Romanian official says

14:20, 10.10.2022 - The European Union should show solidarity with Romania and end its decade-long wait to enter the visa-free Schengen area, having played a crucial part in helping Ukraine export grain during Russia’s invasion, a top official said, according to Bloomberg.  Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest…

EU aims to exempt maritime pilot services from Russia oil ban

10:55, 03.10.2022 - The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…

EU set to pave way for E565 billion overhaul of electricity grid

11:25, 23.09.2022 - The European Union’s executive branch will lay out a plan to digitalize its energy grid as it seeks to spur the rollout of renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reports.  The “Digitalizing the Energy System” action plan, to be unveiled by the European Commission next week, will…

EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

15:36, 22.09.2022 - The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

European Union working to increase economic, security ties in Pacific

13:50, 16.08.2022 - The European Union is working to boost its presence in the Pacific through economic ties and new security commitments as geostrategic competition in the region intensifies, the bloc’s ambassador to Pacific Island nations said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ambassador Sujiro Seam told Reuters in an…

EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme

15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

EU faces solidarity test over forced cuts in Russian gas fight

08:20, 26.07.2022 - European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…


