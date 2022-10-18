EU to announce interim gas market steps with no quick price cap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union finalized a deal with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to expand flights between the two trading blocs following negotiations that began six years ago, according to Bloomberg. The deal, signed Monday in Bali, Indonesia, will add passenger and cargo services between and…

- The European Union should show solidarity with Romania and end its decade-long wait to enter the visa-free Schengen area, having played a crucial part in helping Ukraine export grain during Russia’s invasion, a top official said, according to Bloomberg. Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest…

- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…

- The European Union’s executive branch will lay out a plan to digitalize its energy grid as it seeks to spur the rollout of renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reports. The “Digitalizing the Energy System” action plan, to be unveiled by the European Commission next week, will…

- The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

- The European Union is working to boost its presence in the Pacific through economic ties and new security commitments as geostrategic competition in the region intensifies, the bloc’s ambassador to Pacific Island nations said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ambassador Sujiro Seam told Reuters in an…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…

- European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…