EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

Derek Chauvin, ofițerul de poliție implicat în moartea lui George Floyd, a pledat vinovat. Ce alte acuzații i se aduc acestuia

Derek Chauvin, ofițerul de poliție implicat în moartea lui George Floyd, a pledat vinovat. Ce alte acuzații i se aduc acestuia

Chauvin, în vârstă de 45 de ani, a pledat vinovat la Tribunalul Districtual din SUA. Procurorii i-au cerut judecătorului să-l condamne pe Chauvin… [citeste mai departe]

WWF: România nu vrea să oprească tăierile ilegale de păduri

WWF: România nu vrea să oprească tăierile ilegale de păduri

Tăierile ilegale de păduri vor continua, anunță organizația WWF România. Aceasta a lansat o petiție prin care solicită statului ajutor în eforturile de conservare a pădurilor. Potrivit WWF, astăzi, pădurile sunt pe cale să piardă încă o luptă. De această dată pentru alocarea… [citeste mai departe]

Luptătoarea constănţeană Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată Sportiva Anului 2021

Luptătoarea constănţeană Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată Sportiva Anului 2021

Constanţa este un centru de bază al luptelor româneşti. De la malul mării au pornit spre marea performanţă generaţii şi generaţii de campioni, iar ultimul „diamant” este Andreea Beatrice Ana, desemnată de Federaţia Română de Lupte Sportiva… [citeste mai departe]

Noul cancelar al Germaniei: vom face cele mai mari transformări din ultimul secol

Noul cancelar al Germaniei: vom face cele mai mari transformări din ultimul secol

Noul cancelar german, social-democratul Olaf Scholz, s-a angajat, în primul discurs rostit în Parlament, să intensifice acţiunile de combatere a pandemiei şi de contracarare a "extremismului", subliniind că Germania va avea cele mai mari… [citeste mai departe]

Şi-a ucis fiica şi fosta soţie, dar nu vrea după gratii

Şi-a ucis fiica şi fosta soţie, dar nu vrea după gratii

■ procurorii au cerut şi au obţinut prelungirea arestului preventiv pentru Antonio Ilie Arhip ■ el este cercetat pentru că în urmă cu 15 ani şi-ar fi ucis fiica de 5 ani şi fosta soţie ■ Magistraţii din cadrul Tribunalului Neamţ au prelungit cu încă 30 de zile arestul preventiv pentru… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Zalău are doi noi vicecampioni naţionali la box

CSM Zalău are doi noi vicecampioni naţionali la box

Brăila a fost gazda ediţiei din acest an Campionatului Naţional de Box rezervat cadeţior şi categoriei Under 22, evenimente la care a avut patru reprezentanţi şi Clubul Sportiv Municipal Zalău. Rezultatele sportivilor pregătiţi de Ioan Dragoş şi Adrian Popuţea au fost peste aşteptări, pugiliştii… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiță de doar 11 ani a murit la școală, după ora de sport. Martorii susțin că i s-a făcut rău și a leșinat

O fetiță de doar 11 ani a murit la școală, după ora de sport. Martorii susțin că i s-a făcut rău și a leșinat

Tragedie într-o comună ieșeană, acolo unde o fetiță a decedat la școală, după ora de sport. Primarul comunei Butea spune că eleva de 11 ani nu ar fi avut probleme… [citeste mai departe]

De Revelion brașovenii și turiștii vor scoate din buzunare până la 7.000 de lei la hotelurile din Poiana Brașov

De Revelion brașovenii și turiștii vor scoate din buzunare până la 7.000 de lei la hotelurile din Poiana Brașov

Odată cu relaxarea restricțiilor numărul rezervărilor pentru Crăciun și Revelion a crescut considerabil în unitățile de cazare de la munte. Proprietarii de hoteluri și… [citeste mai departe]

Efectele plafonării facturii la energie: 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă

Efectele plafonării facturii la energie: 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă

Mai mult de 10 furnizori de gaze au ieşit din piaţă până acum, ca urmare a preţurilor mari, şi aproximativ 70.000 de consumatori au fost preluaţi de furnizorii de ultimă instanţă, a afirmat, miercuri, vicepreşedintele Autorităţii Naţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia

Peste 550 de corpuri de iluminat LED, cu control prin telegestiune: Proiect de peste 3.4 milioane de lei, depus de Primăria Alba Iulia… [citeste mai departe]


EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

Publicat:
EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called for joint gas buying, a move they […] The post EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

15:35, 13.12.2021 - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive

19:10, 12.11.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press…

PNL and USR say they inch closer to rebuilding ruling coalition

17:26, 03.11.2021 - The leaders of Romania‘s Liberals (PNL) and their former USR ally said on Wednesday they are getting closer to rebuilding their majority ruling coalition, a first step toward ending a month-long political stalemate jeopardising reforms, according to Reuters. PNL led by Florin Cițu cancelled a vote of…

Belgium PM says all EU states must help handle migration

11:25, 22.10.2021 - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday all European Union countries must act in solidarity to be able to handle the rising migratory pressure and help those in need, according to Reuters.  “Solidarity should go both ways. The message to the southern countries is clear – consolidate…

Romania’s PM-designate fails to win parliament confidence

13:15, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

Bosnia envoy urges EU to show the Balkans that Europe cares

13:05, 30.09.2021 - Bosnia‘s international peace envoy has urged European Union leaders to send a message of encouragement to the six Balkan countries seeking membership of the bloc when they meet for a summit next week, according to Reuters.  He issued his appeal as EU member states struggle to agree whether they can…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…


