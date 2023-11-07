EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions

Stiri Recomandate

Sport, afaceri și audiență. Unde se atrag tot mai mulți telespectatori

Sport, afaceri și audiență. Unde se atrag tot mai mulți telespectatori

Audiența  NFL a crescut cu 6% în acest sezon, datorită creșterii interesului pentru Thursday Night Football la Prime Video al Amazon și a mai multor telespectatori la rețelele ABC și ESPN ale Walt Disney. Audiențele pentru Thursday Night Football, pe Prime… [citeste mai departe]

Răzvan Marin, clasat printre cei mai puțin performanți jucători din Serie A după 11 etape

Răzvan Marin, clasat printre cei mai puțin performanți jucători din Serie A după 11 etape

Răzvan Marin, fotbalistul român al echipei Empoli, a fost inclus de site-ul TuttoMercatoWeb într-un clasament al celor mai slabi jucători din Serie A, prima divizie a campionatului Italiei, după 11 etape.Răzvan Marin,… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Maria Păcuraru: Cheltuieli mari și inutile - cum au dus România în deficit și au impus impozite mai mari

Ana Maria Păcuraru: Cheltuieli mari și inutile - cum au dus România în deficit și au impus impozite mai mari

În acest articol, vom examina câteva dintre aceste cheltuieli și vom vedea de unde a obținut statul banii necesari acoperirii deficitul.1. Licitatii trucate și achizitii nefolositoareUnul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului: Licitaţia pentru dezvoltarea sistemului naţional de monitorizare video a fondului forestier, publicată în SEAP / Investiţie de peste 44 de milioane de lei

Ministerul Mediului: Licitaţia pentru dezvoltarea sistemului naţional de monitorizare video a fondului forestier, publicată în SEAP / Investiţie de peste 44 de milioane de lei

”44,42 milioane de lei este valoarea proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

UTA va juca la Sibiu meciul cu Oțelul Galați! „Am primit confirmarea”

UTA va juca la Sibiu meciul cu Oțelul Galați! „Am primit confirmarea”

UTA va juca la Sibiu partida de luni de la ora 20.30 cu Oțelul Galați, meci considerat a fi acasă pentru arădeni. Partida contează pentru... The post UTA va juca la Sibiu meciul cu Oțelul Galați! „Am primit confirmarea” appeared first on Special Arad… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de distribuţie şi logistică Aquila semnează o promisiune de vânzare-cumpărare a companiei Romtec Europa SRL, producător de lichide şi aerosoli pentru întreţinerea autoturismelor

Compania de distribuţie şi logistică Aquila semnează o promisiune de vânzare-cumpărare a companiei Romtec Europa SRL, producător de lichide şi aerosoli pentru întreţinerea autoturismelor

”Aquila… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe postul Crăciunului – Tot ce trebuie să știi despre această perioadă specială din an

Când începe postul Crăciunului – Tot ce trebuie să știi despre această perioadă specială din an

Alimente Permise în Postul Crăciunului Sursa articolului: Când începe postul Crăciunului – Tot ce trebuie să știi despre această perioadă specială din an Credit autor: Realitatea De Mures. Source [citeste mai departe]

Cazuri de COVID pentru săptămâna 30 octombrie – 5 noiembrie. Numărul cazurilor noi a scăzut la jumătate față de ultimul raport

Cazuri de COVID pentru săptămâna 30 octombrie – 5 noiembrie. Numărul cazurilor noi a scăzut la jumătate față de ultimul raport

În săptămâna 30 octombrie – 5 noiembrie au fost înregistrate 2.381 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu COVID, a informat Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Sunt vizați toți românii care au locuințe date în chirie: Impozitul aproape că se dublează

Sunt vizați toți românii care au locuințe date în chirie: Impozitul aproape că se dublează

Impozitul pentru banii încasați din închirierea de locuințe crește din 2024, mai mult, aproape că se dublează. Daniel Sandu, managing partner în firma de consultanță și contabilitate D&C Conta, a explicat… [citeste mai departe]

Șanse mai mari de a câștiga la Loto. Iată numerele extrase cel mai des

Șanse mai mari de a câștiga la Loto. Iată numerele extrase cel mai des

Loteria Română a făcut publică o statistică în care apar numerele care sunt cel mai des extrase la Loto. La Loto 6/49, numărul 5 apare ca fiind este cel mai des extras, de aproape 300 de ori.Numărul 48 extras de 262 ori, numărul 36 a fost extras de 283… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions

Publicat:
EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions

’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg.   will likely recommend that member states open formal negotiations upon the completion of reforms and […] The post EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law

11:10, 06.11.2023 - The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…

Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected

13:21, 31.10.2023 - Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…

EU sets up new mechanisms to stave off medicine shortages

15:10, 24.10.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for surprise visit ahead of NATO meeting

11:15, 11.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a surprise visit to Brussels on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the military alliance confirmed, according to Politico.  “Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will…

EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

12:20, 06.09.2023 - A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…

Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

16:50, 30.08.2023 - The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…

Three Seas Initiative to enlarge with Greece says Romanian president

10:16, 30.08.2023 - Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

NATO backpedals as Ukraine fumes over land for membership gaffe

10:00, 17.08.2023 - NATO was in cleanup mode Wednesday after a senior official sparked a dust-up over his suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, according to Politico. The controversy started Tuesday when Stian Jenssen, director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6514
EUR 4.9696
CHF 5.1664
GBP 5.7207
CAD 3.3842
XAU 294.19
JPY 3.0942
CNY 0.6386
AED 1.2664
AUD 2.9881
MDL 0.2557
BGN 2.5409

Urmareste stirile pe: