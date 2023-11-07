EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditionsPublicat:
The European Union’s executive arm will meet later Tuesday to finalize a decision on whether to recommend formally opening Ukraine’s membership talks, with expectations of a positive outcome for Kyiv but with conditions attached, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission will likely recommend that member states open formal negotiations upon the completion of reforms and […] The post EU set to move ahead on Ukraine membership bid with conditions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU risks E2 billion yearly hit to drug R&D spending with new law
11:10, 06.11.2023 - The European Union stands to lose E2 billion of investment a year in medicines research and development if a law overhauling the bloc’s pharmaceutical regime goes ahead, an industry group warned Monday, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission wants to shorten the standard period of patent protection…
Euro zone Q3 GDP growth weaker than expected
13:21, 31.10.2023 - Euro zone economic growth was weaker than expected in the third quarter, a flash estimate showed on Tuesday, with gross domestic product contracting slightly quarter-on-quarter and the year-on-year growth rate slowing sharply, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said…
EU sets up new mechanisms to stave off medicine shortages
15:10, 24.10.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for surprise visit ahead of NATO meeting
11:15, 11.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a surprise visit to Brussels on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the military alliance confirmed, according to Politico. “Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will…
EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons
12:20, 06.09.2023 - A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…
Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership
16:50, 30.08.2023 - The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…
Three Seas Initiative to enlarge with Greece says Romanian president
10:16, 30.08.2023 - Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…
NATO backpedals as Ukraine fumes over land for membership gaffe
10:00, 17.08.2023 - NATO was in cleanup mode Wednesday after a senior official sparked a dust-up over his suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership, according to Politico. The controversy started Tuesday when Stian Jenssen, director of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s…