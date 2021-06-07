EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fundPublicat:
European Union countries approved on Monday the bloc’s flagship fund to wean them off fossil fuels and protect communities most affected by paving the way for members to start receiving the cash, according to Reuters. The E17.5 billion ($21.27 billion) Just Transition Fund (JTF) combines money from the EU’s budget and its COVID-19 recovery fund. […] The post EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures
17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters. His comments, which came days after a more junior official…
European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest
13:21, 25.05.2021 - European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News. EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…
EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target
15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…
NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars
17:51, 19.04.2021 - NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend…
Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea
12:45, 30.03.2021 - Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…
EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries
16:31, 22.03.2021 - The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…
Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes
13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…
Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record
18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…