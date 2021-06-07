EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund

Stiri Recomandate

Țara care începe eliberarea Certificatelor verzi

Elveţia începe de astăzi emiterea Certificatelor verzi/COVID, pentru persoanele vaccinate, cu test negativ sau care au trecut prin boală. Până la sfârşitul lunii, elevțienii vor pune la dispoziția doritorilor aceste certificate care preizintă toate măsurile de siguranţă, astfel încât să nu poată fi… [citeste mai departe]

Hotarare CJSU Constanta: Doua unitati de invatamant din Topalu trec in scenariul 1

Astazi, 07 iunie a.c., a fost convocat CJSU in sistem electronic pentru votarea hotararii nr. 91. Doua unitati de invatamant din Topalu isi modifica scenariul de functionare.Aceasta prevede modificarea a doua scenarii de functionare din… [citeste mai departe]

Nedelcearu, revoltat după ce i s-a cerut să stea în genunchi: „O ipocrizie!“

Gestul simbolic de susţinere a mişcării „Black Lives Matter“ a ajuns să fie detestat şi contestat de foarte mulţi oameni. Ceea ce se vede acum, în reacţiile stârnite de după amicalul Anglia - România. [citeste mai departe]

O nouă criză a imunoglobulinei în România

Besmax Pharma Distribution (BPHD) avertizează public asupra unei noi crize a imunoglobulinei în țara noastră, criză care riscă să fie mai severă decât cea înregistrată în 2017. Astfel, în săptămâna 31 mai – 6 iunie 2021, BPHD a primit solicitări de urgență de la un număr de 11 spitale rămase fără stocuri de imunoglobulină… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Țîrdea: „Lista PAS este plină cu foști membri PLDM. Acum e clar de ce Vlad Filat a fost eliberat, înainte de căderea Guvernului Sandu?”

Deputatul socialist declară că formațiunea care a propulsat-o pe Maia Sandu în funcția de șef de… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare în China pentru a opri o turmă de elefanţi care a plecat misterios dintr-o rezervaţie. Localnicii au creat un zid de camioane

China a creat un zid de camioane în calea unei turme de elefanţi care în aprilie a părăsit o rezervaţie din Xishuangbanna,… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Bebeşelea aduce „Burghezul gentilom”  pe scena Ateneului Român

Joi, 10 şi vineri, 11 iunie, Orchestra simfonică a Filarmonicii „George Enescu”  va fi condusă de  Gabriel Bebeşelea, dirijorul său principal din stagiunea 2020/21. Programul concertului din 10 şi 11 iunie este alcătuit din selecţiuni din muzica… [citeste mai departe]

Pui de barză rănit, salvat de pompieri

Pompierii au salvat, astăzi, un pui de barză, care a căzut dintr-un cuib, în localitatea Pârău. La fata locului s-au deplasat o autoscara si un echipaj SMURD din cadrul Detasamnetului de pompieri Fagăraș. Puiului de barză i-a fost aplicată o atelă si acesta a fost urcat în siguranță, cu ajutorul unei echipe de la Electrica,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Haosul declarațiilor lui Ioan Turc privind Urbanismul!

Primarul Ioan Turc a explicat azi că și-a dat TOT interesul pentru problemele de la Urbanism. Acesta susține că „organele competente” i-au luat-o înainte. Totuși, trei angajați au fost detașați disciplinar pe alte posturi. La sediul Primăriei Bistrița a avut loc azi o conferință… [citeste mai departe]

Jeff Bezos va zbura în spațiu luna viitoare, alături de fratele său

CEO-ul Amazon a anunțat că va face parte din primul zbor turistic al companiei sale spațiale, Blue Origin, care va avea loc pe 20 iulie. Vestea a fost făcută printr-un videoclip postat de Bezos pe Instagram , în care spune că el și fratele său, Mark, se vor… [citeste mai departe]


EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund

Publicat:
EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund

countries approved on Monday the bloc’s flagship fund to wean them off fossil fuels and protect communities most affected by paving the way for members to start receiving the cash, according to Reuters. The E17.5 billion ($21.27 billion) (JTF) combines money from the EU’s budget and its COVID-19 recovery fund.  […] The post EU countries give final approval to multibillion euro green transition fund appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

