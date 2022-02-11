EU Commission moderates its 2022-2023 growth forecast for Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 50 de copii din Timiș învață în sistem „homeschooling”, nerecunoscut în România

Inspectoratul Școlar Timiș a prezentat un raport în care peste 50 de copii din județ au fost retrași, în pandemie, din sistemul românesc de învățământ, pentru a face activități tip homeschooling (învățare de… [citeste mai departe]

Direcţia pentru Protecţia Copilului Sibiu a dispus plasament de urgenţă pentru fata de 13 ani răpită din Tălmaciu

Direcţia Generală de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului (DGASPC) Sibiu a dispus plasament de urgenţă pentru fata de 13 ani răpită din Tălmaciu. În urma evaluării,… [citeste mai departe]

Inflaţia frânează relansarea în UE

Energie mai scumpă, răspândirea virulentă a Omicron şi sincope de tot felul pe lanţurile de aprovizionare globale şi locale. Toate acestea vor îngreuna creşterea economică anul acesta în Uniunea Europeană şi zona euro, la fel cum au frânat avansul în ulti [citeste mai departe]

De ce tot mai mulți copii sunt retrași de la școală de părinții lor. Ce se întâmplă în România

Pe fondul pandemiei de COVID, România se cofruntă cu un fenomen îngrijorător: tot mai mulți părinți decid să-și retragă copiii de la școală și să se ocupe singuri de educația lor. Așa se facă… [citeste mai departe]

DIN ARHIVA PROFULUI DE FILOSOFIE – SERIAL: Jocurile copilăriei (3) – Mihai BĂLAȘA

Am avut elevi speciali, îmi amintesc de ei, îi urmăresc, plecați prin lumea largă, mă bucur să aflu că au ajuns acolo unde bănuiam în urmă cu ceva ani, atunci Post-ul DIN ARHIVA PROFULUI DE FILOSOFIE – SERIAL: Jocurile copilăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Aquabis: Se sistează apa în Beclean și Figa. Probleme, și în localitatea Liviu Rebreanu

Se sistează apa în Beclean și Figa, pentru câteva ore, astăzi, 11 februarie 2022, anunță Aquabis. Probleme au apărut și în localitatea Liviu Rebreanu. Astăzi, 11 februarie 2022, între orele 09:00 – 12:00, se va sista… [citeste mai departe]

ASF are un nou site de educație financiară

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a lansat noul site de educație financiară – www.edutime.ro – care s-a transformat dintr-un portal de prezentare a activității într-o resursă de proiecte, programe și informații dedicate persoanelor care vor să-și îmbunătățească cunoștințele în domeniul financiar. Programele… [citeste mai departe]

Dezamăgirea fostului căpitan al “alb-negrilor”! Alexandru Giurgiu: “Dacă eu nu am ajutat Unirea Alba Iulia…”

Dezamăgirea fostului căpitan al “alb-negrilor”! Alexandru Giurgiu: “Dacă eu nu am ajutat Unirea Alba Iulia…” În această iarnă, sătul de promiunile neonorate și… [citeste mai departe]

SCM Timişoara revine în arenă cu un adversar abordabil acasă. Dragan Petricevic: „Forma sportivă rămâne o necunoscută”

SCM OHMA Timişoara a avut două săptămâni de pauză din cauza amânării jocului cu Focşani din weekend-ul trecut. Mâine, „Leii” au meci acasă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Haralambie Epure, noul prefect al județului Teleorman, a depus jurământul

Politic Haralambie Epure, noul prefect al județului Teleorman, a depus jurământul februarie 11, 2022 10:55 În cadrul unei ceremonii în sistem videoconferință, vineri a avut loc instalarea în funcția de prefect al județului Teleorman a lui Haralambie… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission moderates its 2022-2023 growth forecast for Romania

Publicat:
estimates that Romania’s economy grew by 6.3% in 2021, mainly driven by strong domestic demand, and it expects the growth rate to ease at 4.2% in 2022, according to Romania-Insider. The economic slowdown in Q4 last year is explained by the EU Commission as driven by continued supply restrictions, a new COVID-19 […] The post EU Commission moderates its 2022-2023 growth forecast for Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

15:20, 10.02.2022 - The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters.  The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

15:00, 31.01.2022 - Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, Digi24 reported. The day before the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago it was 10.23, according to Romania-Insider.  The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in…

World Bank lowers Romania’s 2022 GDP growth projection to 4.3%

13:25, 12.01.2022 - Romania‘s economy is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022, the World Bank said, cutting its June forecast by 0.2 percentage points, according to SeeNews.  The World Bank estimates Romania’s economic growth in 2021 at 6.3%, higher than the 6% increase forecast in June, it said in its January 2022 Global…

EU weighs sweeping new powers to maintain supplies during crises

13:25, 24.12.2021 - The European Union is weighing a broad set of new powers, including possible export controls, that would give it the ability to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will unveil the proposal as soon as the spring,…

COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

11:15, 22.12.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

15:35, 13.12.2021 - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Romanian developer One United buys landmark store in Bucharest

05:26, 20.11.2021 - Romanian real estate developer One United has signed an agreement to take over local company Bucur Obor SA, which owns the famous Bucur Obor shopping centre in Bucharest, according to Romania-Insider.  Bucur Obor SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market, where its shares are trading…


