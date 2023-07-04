EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to take over now ex-prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as Romania’s interim prime minister on Monday, according to Euractiv. In 2021, when the social-democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), together with the Hungarian minority…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a new plan to bring the Western Balkans closer to the EU, according to Politico. Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, the EU’s top executive said the bloc needs to do more to reach out to aspiring members in the region, unveiling…

- Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…

- The Republic of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the European Union, the Moldovan Ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched…

- Poland wants to focus on strengthening the EU’s ties with the US during its next presidency in the Council of the EU in 2025, announced President Andrzej Duda on Monday, according to Euractiv. As Poland celebrates its 19th anniversary since joining the bloc, Duda took this opportunity to discuss the…

- Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Sunday, according to AP News. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the IS leader, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, was killed…

- A technical agreement on a justice reform package – which could unblock at least E13 billion of Hungary’s catch-up aid – has been reached by the Hungarian government and the European Commission, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. The “horizontal condition”…