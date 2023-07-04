EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

Stiri Recomandate

Putin, prima declarație internațională după revolta Wagner: „Poporul rus este mai consolidat ca oricând”

Putin, prima declarație internațională după revolta Wagner: „Poporul rus este mai consolidat ca oricând”

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin le-a transmis marţi liderilor țărilor eurasiatice, la summitul Organizaţiei de Securitate de la Shanghai, că poporul rus este mai unit ca oricând.… [citeste mai departe]

Caz incredibil. A primit inițial nota 2,2 la română, la Evaluarea Națională, și a făcut contestație. Ce rezultat a primit!

Caz incredibil. A primit inițial nota 2,2 la română, la Evaluarea Națională, și a făcut contestație. Ce rezultat a primit!

În cursul zilei de marți, 4 iulie, au fost afișate rezultatele finale la Evaluarea Națională 2023, după soluționarea contestațiilor. Astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Iași, orașul din România cu cel mai poluat aer. „Sunt compuşi cancerigeni. Și riscul de afectare psihică plutește în aer”

Iași, orașul din România cu cel mai poluat aer. „Sunt compuşi cancerigeni. Și riscul de afectare psihică plutește în aer”

Ultimul raport al Agenției Europene de Protecție a Mediului arată că ieșenii respiră, zi de zi, cel mai poluat aer din România, în ultimii… [citeste mai departe]

Un centru internațional pentru anchetarea crimelor agresiunii din Ucraina a fost înființat la Haga

Un centru internațional pentru anchetarea crimelor agresiunii din Ucraina a fost înființat la Haga

Biroul respectiv, denumit Centrul internațional pentru urmărirea crimelor agresiunii contra Ucrainei (ICPA), include procurori ucraineni, ai Uniunii Europene, ai Statelor Unite și ai Curții Penale Internaționale.… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Bistrița, prins fără permis la volan! Ce i-au găsit polițiștii în mașină

Tânăr din Bistrița, prins fără permis la volan! Ce i-au găsit polițiștii în mașină

Un tânăr din Bistrița s-a ales cu dosar penal, după ce marți seara a fost depistat fără permis la volan. În plus, oamenii legii i-au găsit în autoturism un plic cu substanțe psihoactive. În aceeași seară, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie Începând cu data de 4 iulie 2023 intră în… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Bobocilor și Boboceilor, la Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Suceava

Școala Bobocilor și Boboceilor, la Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Suceava

Ideea de a realiza o întâlnire a "bobocilor" colegiului (elevii admiși în clasa a IX-a în urma repartizării computerizate) încă din timpul vacanței de vară s-a "născut" în aprilie 2016.Argumentele pentru organizarea unei astfel de acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda, selectată la cea mai mare competiție sportivă europeană de juniori

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda, selectată la cea mai mare competiție sportivă europeană de juniori

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda a fost selectată,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul șef ANAF, Lucian Heiuș a fost numit secretar general la Ministerul Finanțelor

Fostul șef ANAF, Lucian Heiuș a fost numit secretar general la Ministerul Finanțelor

Lucian Heiuş, care şi-a dat demisia de la conducerea Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) în urmă cu lună şi a publicat date despre o gaură la venituri de 9 mld. lei, a fost numit de Marcel Ciolacu secretar general… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Putna a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timpul filmărilor unui videocliP

Un bărbat din Putna a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timpul filmărilor unui videocliP

Un bărbat de 56 de ani, din comuna Putna, județul Suceava, a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timp ce participa la filmarea unui videoclip muzical. Gheorghe C., cunoscut crescător de cai din zonă, a fost cooptat să participe… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

Publicat:
EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to Euractiv. When asked about the surge […] The post EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

12:05, 03.07.2023 - The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister

10:05, 13.06.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to take over now ex-prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as Romania’s interim prime minister on Monday, according to Euractiv.  In 2021, when the social-democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), together with the Hungarian minority…

EU chief unveils new Western Balkans support plan

15:35, 31.05.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a new plan to bring the Western Balkans closer to the EU, according to Politico. Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum, the EU’s top executive said the bloc needs to do more to reach out to aspiring members in the region, unveiling…

Romanian labour minister wants the retirement age raised to 65

09:15, 23.05.2023 - Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…

Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

10:50, 16.05.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the European Union, the Moldovan Ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched…

Poland to reinforce transatlantic relations during next Council of EU presidency

09:45, 02.05.2023 - Poland wants to focus on strengthening the EU’s ties with the US during its next presidency in the Council of the EU in 2025, announced President Andrzej Duda on Monday, according to Euractiv. As Poland celebrates its 19th anniversary since joining the bloc, Duda took this opportunity to discuss the…

Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria

10:00, 01.05.2023 - Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Sunday, according to AP News. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the IS leader, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, was killed…

Hungary reaches technical agreement with EU over Justice reform

11:30, 25.04.2023 - A technical agreement on a justice reform package – which could unblock at least E13 billion of Hungary’s catch-up aid – has been reached by the Hungarian government and the European Commission, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. The “horizontal condition”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iulie 2023
USD 4.5426
EUR 4.9503
CHF 5.0733
GBP 5.7676
CAD 3.4321
XAU 281.867
JPY 3.1462
CNY 0.6293
AED 1.2367
AUD 3.0367
MDL 0.2475
BGN 2.531

Urmareste stirile pe: