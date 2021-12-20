EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that country’s annual rate of inflation has dropped to 7.8% in November 2021, from 7.9% in October, according to Agerpres. INS stated that non-food items increased by 10.49%, food items by 6.10% and services by 4.09%. “The Consumer…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed Nicolae Ciuca for the position of the country’s prime minister as the Liberals and Social Democrats finalised the planned coalition aiming to end a two-month-long political stalemate. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca has expressed hope that…

- The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…

- Romania is being gripped by a devastating wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, leading the government to suspend non-emergency surgeries and activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for a Covid-19 drug and potentially more oxygenators, according to Politico. The head of the country’s Emergency Situations…

- The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…