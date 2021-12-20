EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

Stiri Recomandate

A fost desemnat constructorul pentru noua creșă de pe Calea Bogdăneștilor din Timișoara

Reprezentanții municipalității au anunțat, luni, că a fost finalizată licitația și a fost desemnat constructorul pentru execuția lucrărilor aferente obiectivului: „Construcția și echiparea infrastructurii pentru educaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Decrete semnate de presedintele Klaus Iohannis. O lege, privind Programul-pilot de acordare a unui suport alimentar pentru prescolari si elevi

Administratia Prezidentiala informeaza ca presedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat luni, 20 decembrie 2021, urmatoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Legea prin care copiii din 150 de unităţi de învăţământ vor primi în continuare o masă caldă sau un pachet a fost promulgată

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, Legea pentru aprobarea Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 91/2021 privind aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

A fost semnat contractul de execuție pentru noua grădiniță de pe Calea Bogdăneștilor

Primăria Timișoara a semnat cu constructorul contractul pentru ridicarea unei noi grădinițe pe Calea Bogdăneștilor. Aceasta va costa peste cinci milioane de lei și realizarea obiectivului va dura 20 de luni. De curând a… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Ștefan Bănică. Vestea cu care și-a bucurat fanii: „Anul acesta am sperat până în ultima clipă”

Din păcate, din cauza pandemiei, Ștefan Bănică nu mai poate susține un concert la Sala Palatului de Crăciun, așa cum o făcea în anii trecuți. Artistul… [citeste mai departe]

O petrecere cu tradiție a dus la o explozie a infectărilor cu Covid în New York

O petrecere în care participanții au venit îmbrăcați în Moș-Crăciun a dus la o explozie a infectărilor în New York. Numărul îmbolnăvirilor în zonă a crescut de patru ori, informează Digi24.ro .  [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Deseurile aruncate pe spatiul public, in atentia politistilor. Au fost date peste 100 de amenzi

Reprezentantii Primariei Constanta amintesc faptul ca eliminarea deseurilor menajere trebuie facuta in recipienti speciali si doar in zilele de colectare stabilite cu operatorul de salubritate.… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de milioane de lei pentru giganți din energie și gaze

ANRE a aplicat în ultima lună un număr de 167 amenzi contravenționale în valoare totală de 2.456.000 lei, ca urmare a finalizării unor acțiuni de control efectuate în domeniul energiei electrice și al gazelor naturale. Operatorii economici sancționați și principalele fapte contravenționale… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință festivă cu scântei, dedicată Revoluției, la Consiliul Județean Timiș. Alin Nica s-a declarat mâhnit de desfășurarea evenimentelor

Conform tradiției din toți anii, orice acțiune oficială comemorativă organizată la Timișoara în cinstea… [citeste mai departe]

KMG, despre intenţia Chimcomplex de a cumpăra Rompetrol: Purtăm discuţii cu diferite părţi

Grupul KMG International N.V. (din care fac parte Rompetrol Rafinare şi Rompetrol Well Services) a făcut luni o serie de precizări privind interesul manifestat de Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA (PKN Orlen) şi… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

Publicat:
announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania‘s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised (RAG). “The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and entering into force […] The post EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s annual inflation rate decreased to 7.8% in November

11:11, 13.12.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that country’s annual rate of inflation has dropped to 7.8% in November 2021, from 7.9% in October, according to Agerpres. INS stated that non-food items increased by 10.49%, food items by 6.10% and services by 4.09%. “The Consumer…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis nominates Nicolae Ciuca as Prime Minister

16:45, 22.11.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed Nicolae Ciuca for the position of the country’s prime minister as the Liberals and Social Democrats finalised the planned coalition aiming to end a two-month-long political stalemate. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca has expressed hope that…

EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive

19:10, 12.11.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

17:06, 27.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…

Romania suspends surgeries, asks EU for help as it battles Covid-19 wave

14:56, 05.10.2021 - Romania is being gripped by a devastating wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, leading the government to suspend non-emergency surgeries and activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for a Covid-19 drug and potentially more oxygenators, according to Politico.    The head of the country’s Emergency Situations…

European Commission endorses Romania’s E29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan

11:40, 28.09.2021 - The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…


