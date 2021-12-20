EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid map

EU Commission approves Romania’s 2022-2027 regional aid mapPublicat:
The European Commission announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional Aid Guidelines (RAG). "The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021 and entering into force
