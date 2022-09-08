ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

Stiri Recomandate

Testul optic care arată dacă ai un IQ ridicat. Poți găsi o rață, un liliac și un fluture în imagine?

Testul optic care arată dacă ai un IQ ridicat. Doar persoanele cu o inteligență ridicată pot găsi rața, liliacul și fluturele în imaginea dată! Această imagine este o iluzie optică. Imaginea… [citeste mai departe]

Reduceri la parfumuri și produse cosmetice în oferta eMAG de astăzi, 8 septembrie

Liderul pieței românești de retail online a pregătit pentru clienții săi promoții la toate gamele de produse pe care le comercializează și pe care nu ar trebui să le ratezi. eMAG anunță astăzi reduceri la o gamă variată de produse din… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură dată întreprinderilor mari: au fost excluse de la subvenţionarea tarifelor la energia electrică!

Pentru a contracara măcar parțial efectele creșterii puternice a prețurilor la energia electrică, Guvernul a emis Ordonanța nr. 27/18.03.2022 prin care a fost realizată o plafonare… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Muzeului Ţăranului. Evenimentul va reuni Festivalul povestirilor de pe Via Transilvanica, expoziții, lansări de carte, ateliere, un târg de icoane şi proiecţii de film

Cea de-a X-a ediţie a Zilelor Muzeului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce reproșează președinta Ungariei

Președinta Ungariei, Katalin Novak, a acuzat, miercuri, la conferința de presă susținută la Palatul Cotroceni alături de Klaus Iohannis, probleme grave de traducere. Katalin Novak a izbucnit referitor la traducerea de la Cotroceni când a fost nevoită să răspundă unor întrebări incomode, una dintre acestea legată de o declarație… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Iga Swiatek şi Arina Sabalenka s-au calificat în careul de aşi la US Open

Poloneza Iga Swiatek şi belarusa Arina Sabalenka s-au calificat, miercuri, în semifinalele turneului de tenis US Open şi au completat astfel careul de aşi al ultimului Grand Slam al anului, alături de Caroline Garcia şi Ons Jabeur. [citeste mai departe]

„Serbarea Maiestăţii Sale Împăratul nostru”

„Serbarea Maiestăţii Sale Împăratul nostru"„Serbarea zilei onomastice a Maiestăţii Sale Împăratul nostru s-a petrecut în oraşul Suceava, la biserica Sf. Mare Mucenic George, unde se află moaştele Sf. Mare Mucenic Ioan cel Nou, în mod foarte solemn...Toate corporaţiunile de ... [citeste mai departe]

Iisus le vorbește în pilde

„În vremea aceea a venit Iisus în casă și iarăși mulțimea s-a adunat, încât ei nu puteau nici pâine să mănânce. Și, auzind ai Săi, au ieșit ca să-L prindă, pentru că ziceau: Și-a ieșit din fire. Iar cărturarii, care veneau din Ierusalim, ziceau că are pe Beelzebul și cu domnul ... [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Nu putem ști când acest război neprovocat se va încheia. Se impune o schimbare de perspectivă

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a transmis joi, 8 septembrie 2022, un mesaj în cadrul The Bucharest Forum – Towards a Common European Platform for Refugee Inclusion.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste opt din zece români consideră importantă creșterea eficienței energetice a clădirilor

Creșterea fără precedent a prețurilor energiei electrice din ultima perioadă a adus în discuție necesitatea abordării unor soluții pe termen lung prin care să fie eficientizat consumul. Reveal Marketing Research… [citeste mai departe]


ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

Publicat:
(ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers are scrambling to keep a lid on the bloc’s most […] The post ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

