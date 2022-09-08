ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soarsPublicat:
The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much, according to Reuters. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers are scrambling to keep a lid on the bloc’s most […] The post ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation
13:00, 25.08.2022 - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…
As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved
11:11, 18.08.2022 - The euro zone inflation outlook has failed to improve since a July rate hike, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden, according to Reuters. The central bank for the 19-country bloc…
Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation
11:45, 04.08.2022 - Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…
Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump
12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…
German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply
16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…
ECB to revamp corporate debt holdings to favour greener firms
12:41, 04.07.2022 - The European Central Bank plans to gradually revamp its 344 billion euro corporate debt portfolio to favour greener firms, it said on Monday, taking another step in aligning monetary policy with climate change goals, according to Reuters. The ECB has long said that the fight against climate change is…
Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years
15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…
Zelensky says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU
08:51, 01.07.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, according Reuters. Zelenskiy’s comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime…