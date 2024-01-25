ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts

Stiri Recomandate

Cel mai de succes judoka revine în competițiile individuale

Cel mai de succes judoka revine în competițiile individuale

Francezul Teddy Riner, triplu campion olimpic la judo, va participa la prestigiosul Grand Prix de la Paris, pe 4 februarie, a anunţat Federaţia franceză de judo, cu şase luni înaintea Jocurilor Olimpice, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Grevă japoneză la RIAL. Care sunt motivele?

Grevă japoneză la RIAL. Care sunt motivele?

Sindicatul Salariaților din Cadrul Societății Rial Brașov este consternat de declarațiile din spațiul public, unde conducerea societății susține o serie de alegații. Confirmăm faptul că, sindicatul a solicitat primele de vacanță și a celor de Crăciun, prime neacordate la finalul anului 2023, așa cum aceasta susține… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă uriașă pentru românii care vând aceste carduri. Sancțiuni de până la 50.000 lei

Amendă uriașă pentru românii care vând aceste carduri. Sancțiuni de până la 50.000 lei

Guvernul a pregătit amenzi uriașe pentru românii care aleg să nu respecte legea și vând cardurile primite ca sprijin de la stat. Sumele se ridică până la 50.000 de lei.Ministerul Muncii a adoptat o nouă facilitate… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană alocă aproape 600 de milioane euro pentru proiecte de infrastructuri energetice ce contribuie la decarbonizare şi la securitatea aprovizionării

Comisia Europeană alocă aproape 600 de milioane euro pentru proiecte de infrastructuri energetice ce contribuie la decarbonizare şi la securitatea aprovizionării

Potrivit comunicatului de presă al Executivului europena, fondurile au… [citeste mai departe]

Va renaște energia nucleară?

Va renaște energia nucleară?

Sectorul  nuclear va atinge anul viitor un nivel record, însă prețurile mari, activismul climatic și controlul Rusiei asupra combustibilului nuclear evidențiază unele dintre provocările cu care se confruntă guvernele în încercarea de a menține siguranța energetică. Potrivit Agenției Internaționale pentru Energie, producția de la centralele… [citeste mai departe]

Infractor căutat internațional, depistat pe raza comunei Brănișca

Infractor căutat internațional, depistat pe raza comunei Brănișca

La data de 24 ianuarie 2024, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliției Județean Hunedoara, împreună cu polițiștii Postului de Poliție Comunal Brănișca, au identificat pe raza comunei Brănișca un bărbat de 40 ani, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de copii internați în spital la Târgu Mureș în stare gravă

Zeci de copii internați în spital la Târgu Mureș în stare gravă

Secția clinică de Pediatrie a Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Târgu Mureș este ocupată peste capacitate de copii cu diferite forme de infecții respiratorii, inclusiv gripă și rujeolă. Cei mai tineri pacienți sunt bebeluși care au doar câteva zile. Este depășită… [citeste mai departe]

Justitie Constanta: Primaria Ciobanu, proces cu o firma cu actionariat chinez!

Justitie Constanta: Primaria Ciobanu, proces cu o firma cu actionariat chinez!

Dosarul s a inregistrat la instanta pe 23 ianuarie 2024, cu obiect "validare poprire". Pe rolul Tribunalul Constanta a ajuns dosarul 27660 212 2022, in stadiul de apel, unde Directia Generala a Finantelor Publice Galati, prin AJFP Constanta si… [citeste mai departe]

PNL, peste pragul psihologic de 20% la alegerile europarlamentare

PNL, peste pragul psihologic de 20% la alegerile europarlamentare

PNL trece pragul psihologic de 20% și, în același timp, pare cel mai puțin afectat de protestele din ultima perioadă pe care, potrivit rotației premierilor în Coaliție, le decontează acum Marcel Ciolacu și PSD, care au decizia finală. Date din ultimul sondaj Avangarde,… [citeste mai departe]

Trei zodii care au lipici la bani în următorii cinci ani. Vor avea noroc nebun din primele zile din februarie și așa vor continua

Trei zodii care au lipici la bani în următorii cinci ani. Vor avea noroc nebun din primele zile din februarie și așa vor continua

Într-o lume plină de incertitudini, zodii privilegiate se pregătesc să înflorească în următorii cinci ani, sub influența unei aliniere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts

Publicat:
ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts

kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a record high on Thursday and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting inflation, giving not a hint that policymakers are starting to contemplate policy easing, according to Reuters. The ECB ended its fastest-ever rate-hiking cycle in September but has been adamant that even discussing a […] The post ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs

11:01, 25.01.2024 - The European Union together with European port authorities on Thursday launched a new public-private alliance to boost expertise and information sharing to help tackle drug smuggling and organized crime in the bloc, according to Reuters. The alliance comes as seizures of cocaine in the EU are at record…

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

10:51, 18.01.2024 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

US strike kills militia leader blamed for Iraq attacks, says Pentagon

09:25, 05.01.2024 - The US military launched a retaliatory strike in Baghdad on Thursday that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on US personnel, the Pentagon said, a move condemned by Iraq‘s government, according to Reuters. The US strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

16:00, 14.12.2023 - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters.  The ECB raised interest rates to a record…

EU Commission to renew glyphosate authorization for 10 years

13:35, 16.11.2023 - The European Commission will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt…

Apple suffers setback in fight against EU’s $14 billion tax order

13:40, 09.11.2023 - An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: