ECB keeps rates unchanged with not even a hint of rate cuts

- The European Union together with European port authorities on Thursday launched a new public-private alliance to boost expertise and information sharing to help tackle drug smuggling and organized crime in the bloc, according to Reuters. The alliance comes as seizures of cocaine in the EU are at record…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

- The US military launched a retaliatory strike in Baghdad on Thursday that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on US personnel, the Pentagon said, a move condemned by Iraq‘s government, according to Reuters. The US strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim…

- The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters. The ECB raised interest rates to a record…

- The European Commission will renew its authorization of glyphosate for a further 10 years, it said on Thursday, even though EU governments earlier failed to give a clear opinion on whether or not to extend the approval, according to Reuters. “To balance those considerations, the Commission will adopt…

- An EU tribunal made legal errors when it ruled in favour of Apple over a 13 billion euro tax order and should review the case again, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday, in a potential setback for the iPhone maker, according to Reuters. The tax case against Apple was part of EU […] The…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…