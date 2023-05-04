Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort arrive in London to attend the Coronation of King Charles

Stiri Recomandate

Patru artiști clujeni s-au alăturat inițiativei World Vision de a oferi o șansă în plus pentru 50 de copii de la Băișoara

Patru artiști clujeni s-au alăturat inițiativei World Vision de a oferi o șansă în plus pentru 50 de copii de la Băișoara

Patru artiști clujeni au spus poveștile a cinci dintre cei 50 de copii din Băișoara, pe care asociația World Vision România vrea să îi includă… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră. „Ceasul de la Trivale” a revenit în centrul Piteştiului!

Ultima oră. „Ceasul de la Trivale" a revenit în centrul Piteştiului!

Cu ani în urmă – cei trecuţi de prima tinereţe poate îşi amintesc – mulţi piteşteni îşi dădeau întâlnire la „ceasul de la Trivale”. Chiar la Magazinul „Trivale” din centrul municipiului, pe un postament betonat, la o anumită înălţime, „trona” un ceas… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă acțiunile de igienizare și salubrizare în municipiul Turda

Continuă acțiunile de igienizare și salubrizare în municipiul Turda

Acțiunile de igienizare și salubrizare din municipiul Turda sunt în plină desfășurare. Serviciul Voluntar pentru Situații de urgență Turda desfășoară acțiuni de igienizare și de tundere a vegetației crescute în exces în zona albiei pârâului Valea Racilor. De… [citeste mai departe]

Unguent de păpădie cu untură (doar 2 ingrediente) . Remediu pentru dureri musculare, articulații dureroase! Aici găsești modul de preparare și utilizare

Unguent de păpădie cu untură (doar 2 ingrediente) . Remediu pentru dureri musculare, articulații dureroase! Aici găsești modul de preparare și utilizare

Aveți păpădie în curtea casei sau în grădină? Nu ratați sezonul ei! Deși pare o buruiană… [citeste mai departe]

Membrii grupării extremiste Proud Boys au fost găsiți vinovați de „rebeliune” în asaltul Capitoliului SUA. Câți ani de închisoare riscă

Membrii grupării extremiste Proud Boys au fost găsiți vinovați de „rebeliune" în asaltul Capitoliului SUA. Câți ani de închisoare riscă

Patru membri ai grupului „Proud Boys”, inclusiv fostul lider Enrique Tarrio al acestei grupări de extremă… [citeste mai departe]

Elev din Buzău șantajat de un adolescent, obligat să plătească „taxă de protecție”

Elev din Buzău șantajat de un adolescent, obligat să plătească „taxă de protecție"

Articolul Elev din Buzău șantajat de un adolescent, obligat să plătească „taxă de protecție” se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . Un adolescent de 16 ani dn Buzău a fost reținut după ce a amenințat cu bătaia… [citeste mai departe]

Variantele pentru impozitul progresiv avansate de FMI către Guvern

Variantele pentru impozitul progresiv avansate de FMI către Guvern

Guvernul are pe masă mai multe variante de impozit progresiv și printre acestea se află și propunerile venite de la Fondul Monetar Internațional.Primul scenariul propus este ca impozitul care acum pe salariu este 10% să crească la 15% pentru toate salariile din România,… [citeste mai departe]

Îl mai ții minte pe Ciprian Ogarcă, fost câștigător Masterchef? Conduce un trabant, în ce afacere și-a băgat banii EXCLUSIV

Îl mai ții minte pe Ciprian Ogarcă, fost câștigător Masterchef? Conduce un trabant, în ce afacere și-a băgat banii EXCLUSIV

Olteanul Ciprian Ogarcă are noroc la bani. După ce a dat prima mare lovitură în 2014, umflând potul cel mare, de 50.000 de euro, la „Masterchef”,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Buzău, reținut pentru șantaj

Tânăr din Buzău, reținut pentru șantaj

Un adolescent în vârstă de 16 ani, din Buzău, a ajuns în arestul poliției după ce a șantajat un băiat cu un an mai mare, amenințându-l că îl va bate dacă nu îi va oferi zilnic câte 30 de lei. Mama tânărului de 17 ani a fost cea care a sesizat poliția cu privire la … [citeste mai departe]

Orașul american Dallas, puternic afectat de un atac al hackerilor: instanțele închise, site-urile poliției și pompierilor inaccesibile

Orașul american Dallas, puternic afectat de un atac al hackerilor: instanțele închise, site-urile poliției și pompierilor inaccesibile

Oficialii din Dallas au spus că de vină este un atac de tip ransomware - o formă de software rău intenționat pe care hackerii… [citeste mai departe]


Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort arrive in London to attend the Coronation of King Charles

Publicat:
Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort arrive in London to attend the Coronation of King Charles

of the Crown and the Prince Consort arrived in London, on Thursday afternoon, to take part in the state ceremonies occasioned by the Coronation of the British sovereign.

" was welcomed at by representatives of , the and the in London, the of Romania informs on Thursday, in a post on Facebook.

