Royal Family pays visit to Saint Nicholas Church in Brussels

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia avertizează SUA: Folosirea pentru spionaj a sateliţilor SpaceX îi transformă în ţinte legitime

Rusia avertizează SUA: Folosirea pentru spionaj a sateliţilor SpaceX îi transformă în ţinte legitime

Purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului rus de Externe, Maria Zaharova, a declarat miecuri că ştie despre eforturile de spionaj americane de a folosi operatori comerciali de sateliţi precum SpaceX… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: În România, accesul la servicii medicale pentru ucraineni este similar cu cel pentru cetăţenii români

Rafila: În România, accesul la servicii medicale pentru ucraineni este similar cu cel pentru cetăţenii români

Accesul la servicii medicale pentru ucraineni, în România, este similar cu cel al cetăţenilor români, inclusiv accesul la programele de sănătate, a declarat miercuri ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Predoiu, la ONU: Este momentul să construim un Front Global contra Drogurilor și a Crimei Organizate

Predoiu, la ONU: Este momentul să construim un Front Global contra Drogurilor și a Crimei Organizate

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Cătălin Predoiu, a participat la sesiunea ONU privind stupefiantele. Este momentul să construim un Front Global contra Drogurilor și a Crimei Organizate, a spus ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul Militar Zonal Constanta anunta incheierea campaniei de promovare a colegiilor nationale militare

Centrul Militar Zonal Constanta anunta incheierea campaniei de promovare a colegiilor nationale militare

Centrul Militar Zonal Constanta anunta incheierea campaniei de promovare a colegiilor nationale militare. Potrivit centrului, a fost "o perioada intensa, in care am avut ocazia sa impartasim valorile,… [citeste mai departe]

Bookfest Timișoara îşi deschide porţile, cu o bogată ofertă de carte

Bookfest Timișoara îşi deschide porţile, cu o bogată ofertă de carte

Cea de-a XI-a ediţie a Salonului de Carte Bookfest Timişoara, care va avea loc în perioada 21 - 24 martie, îşi deschide porţile joi, de la ora 12,00, la Centrul Regional de Afaceri, prezentând lansări de carte, întâlniri cu personalităţi de seamă şi sesiuni… [citeste mai departe]

BioNTech speră să lanseze în 2026 primul său medicament anticancer, bazat pe tehnologia ARN mesager și „adaptat fiecărui pacient”

BioNTech speră să lanseze în 2026 primul său medicament anticancer, bazat pe tehnologia ARN mesager și „adaptat fiecărui pacient”

Compania farmaceutică germană BioNTech, care a dezvoltat unul dintre vaccinurile inovatoare împotriva COVID-19, a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Târgoviște, victorie și calificare în semifinalele Ligii Naționale de baschet feminin!

CSM Târgoviște, victorie și calificare în semifinalele Ligii Naționale de baschet feminin!

CSM Târgoviște se simte excelent în play-off-ul Ligii Naționale de baschet feminin. Miercuri seara, formația dâmbovițeană a reușit calificarea în semifinalele competiției, după un nou succes bifat în sferturile… [citeste mai departe]

După cazul Simona Halep, WTA ia în considerare schimbarea regulamentului

După cazul Simona Halep, WTA ia în considerare schimbarea regulamentului

WTA a început o revizuire a regulilor sale, ceea ce ar putea face ca jucătoarele achitate de acuzaţiile de dopaj sau cărora le-a fost redusă suspendarea să revină în circuit cu "clasamente speciale", a declarat miercuri, pentru Reuters, forul care guvernează… [citeste mai departe]

A început faza grupelor în Cupa României la fotbal feminin cu primele cinci meciuri

A început faza grupelor în Cupa României la fotbal feminin cu primele cinci meciuri

Faza grupelor în Cupa României la fotbal feminin a debutat miercuri cu cinci din cele șase partide programate. Meciul dintre Vasas Femina FC și FC Rapid 1923 din Grupa C a fost reprogramată pentru 27 martie. Au intrat în competiție… [citeste mai departe]

Un autotren înmatriculat în Turcia a derapat pe un drum național din România, într-o zonă în care ninge

Un autotren înmatriculat în Turcia a derapat pe un drum național din România, într-o zonă în care ninge

„Centrul Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că pe DN 12C Piatra Neamţ-Gheorgheni, în zona localităţii Lacu Roşu, judeţul Harghita, un autotren înmatriculat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Royal Family pays visit to Saint Nicholas Church in Brussels

Publicat:
Royal Family pays visit to Saint Nicholas Church in Brussels

Custodian of the , , and on Wednesday visited the Church of Saint Nicholas in Brussels, which is also the seat of the Representation of the to the European institutions, told Agerpres.

The event was attended by Romania's ambassador to the Kingdom of , the parish priest of the "Saint Nicholas" church and the protopope for Belgium, priest , the representative of the to the European institutions, priest , representatives of the association…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Familia Regala, in vizita la Biserica 'Sfantul Nicolae' din Bruxelles

16:55, 20.03.2024 - Custodele Coroanei Romane, Majestatea Sa Margareta, si Alteta Sa Principele Radu au vizitat, miercuri, Biserica "Sfantul Nicolae" din Bruxelles, care este si sediul Reprezentantei Patriarhiei Romane pe langa institutiile europene, potrivit Agerpres. La eveniment au participat ambasadoarea Romaniei…

Russian aggression against Ukraine and situation in Belarus - discussed by ForMin Odobescu at Foreign Affairs Council

11:56, 19.03.2024 - Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu attended the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels on Monday, where she spoke about Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in Belarus. The agenda of the meeting included the situation in the Middle East. European foreign ministers also…

Ceremony at Peles Castle, on 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany

18:51, 11.03.2024 - A ceremony dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany took place on Monday in the Hall of Honour of Peles Castle in Sinaia resort, the event being hosted by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta. In her address, the Custodian…

President Iohannis, meetings with European leaders, on sidelines of EPP Congress

10:25, 07.03.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis had several meetings on Wednesday, with heads of government, ministers, but also party leaders from Europe, on the sidelines of the EPP Congress, which takes place in Bucharest, on March 6 and 7. At the meeting with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who came directly…

Senate president, official visit to Spain next week

14:45, 12.02.2024 - The president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, on February 19-20, at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Rollan Ojeda.According to an internal memorandum of the Senate, approved by the Permanent Bureau, the visit will address topics related…

ForMin Odobescu in Davos speaks of Romania's support for Western Balkans countries

13:00, 18.01.2024 - Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu spoke on Wednesday, on the first day of her participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, about the support Romania is giving to the Western Balkans countries in terms of their European path, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release sent…

EU and UK slam Israeli ministers’ call for ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza Strip

13:50, 04.01.2024 - European governments hit out at statements from two far-right Israeli ministers calling for the resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to Politico. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism Party, on Wednesday doubled down on a call for “voluntary emigration”…

Custodian of the Romanian Crown conveys admiration for Romanians having shown generosity, courage, compassion

13:45, 24.12.2023 - Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, conveyed on Sunday, in the Christmas message, her admiration and affection for all Romanians who have shown generosity, courage and compassion towards those who suffer or are in difficulty."On the eve of Christmas, I send all my admiration and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: