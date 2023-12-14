Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

Stiri Recomandate

Manevra reziștilor după scandalul vaccinurilor. Cristian Ghinea, bătaie de joc la DNA: cu mașinuțe de jucărie în fața procurorilor 

Manevra reziștilor după scandalul vaccinurilor. Cristian Ghinea, bătaie de joc la DNA: cu mașinuțe de jucărie în fața procurorilor 

Manevra reziștilor după scandalul vaccinurilor. Cristian Ghinea, fostul ministru USR al Fondurilor Europene, a mers de bunăvoie… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin – cadeți. Doi jucători suceveni, prezenți în lotul naționalei României

Handbal masculin – cadeți. Doi jucători suceveni, prezenți în lotul naționalei României

Echipa națională de handbal cadeți a României a încheiat stagiul de pregătire de la Cluj-Napoca și a plecat direct în Spania, acolo unde în intervalul 13-17 decembrie va participa la un turneu internațional, alături… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Trăistariu, zece case! Solistul ia un credit de 300.000 de euro pentru a cumpăra patru noi garsoniere în Mamaia Nord

Mihai Trăistariu, zece case! Solistul ia un credit de 300.000 de euro pentru a cumpăra patru noi garsoniere în Mamaia Nord

Mihai Trăistariu a trăiește de pe urma chiriilor mai bine decât din muzică.  A realizat asta după ce garsonierele sale din Mamaia Nord i-au adus profit… [citeste mai departe]

Blocaj total în instanțe. Parchetele și grefierii sunt în grevă spontană, timp de 4 ore

Blocaj total în instanțe. Parchetele și grefierii sunt în grevă spontană, timp de 4 ore

Sindicatul Național al Grefei Judiciare Dicasterial a transmis că protestul a fost generat de faptul că Exectivul nu respectă hotărârilor judecătorești definitive prin care  instanțele de judecată române au constatat… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Bucura-Oprescu – cel mai mediatizat ministru în luna noiembrie 2023

Simona Bucura-Oprescu – cel mai mediatizat ministru în luna noiembrie 2023

În luna noiembrie 2023, Simona Bucura-Oprescu a fost ministrul cu cea mai extinsă acoperire mediatică din rândul colegilor săi din Guvern. În același timp, la nivelul partidelor politice, miniștrii PNL au ocupat prima poziție în ceea ce privește… [citeste mai departe]

Stareţul mănăstirii athonite Lacu a slujit la Miceşti

Stareţul mănăstirii athonite Lacu a slujit la Miceşti

Ieromonahul Ștefan Nuțescu, unul dintre cei mai renumiți călugări români din Sfântul Munte Athos și stareț al Chiliei Buna Vestire – Schitul Lacu, a slujit, vineri seara, Taina Sfântului Maslu alături de mai mulți ieromonahi și preoți la Parohia Micești.Biserica cu hramul Biserica „Adormirea… [citeste mai departe]

Mita de la Spitalul Botoșani: 15.000 de euro pentru un post de asistent, 2.000-5.000 de euro pentru spălătoreasă

Mita de la Spitalul Botoșani: 15.000 de euro pentru un post de asistent, 2.000-5.000 de euro pentru spălătoreasă

Procurorii DNA vin cu noi detalii despre „bursa mitei” de la Spitalul din Botoșani, dosar în care 15 persoane sunt urmărite penal, iar 11 dintre ele au fost reținute. Mita… [citeste mai departe]

Din 12 decembrie, companie aeriană HiSky din România va avea zboruri direct spre SUA

Din 12 decembrie, companie aeriană HiSky din România va avea zboruri direct spre SUA

Departamentul Transporturilor din SUA a acordat companiei HiSky Permisul de Operator Străin de Transport Aerian, după parcurgerea cu succes a tuturor etapelor de verificare și autorizare, potrivit protv.ro [citeste mai departe]

Dosarul tablourilor. Fostul primar al Slatinei Minel Prina, complicele lui Darius Vâlcov, a fost extrădat în România

Dosarul tablourilor. Fostul primar al Slatinei Minel Prina, complicele lui Darius Vâlcov, a fost extrădat în România

Cei doi fugari cu condamnări grele au ales să fugă tot în Napoli, unde a încercat să ajungă și Cătălin Cherecheș, primarul din Baia Mare. Fostul primar al Slatinei… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Reprezentanților a Statelor Unite a declanșat procedura de destituire a președintelui Joe Biden

Camera Reprezentanților a Statelor Unite a declanșat procedura de destituire a președintelui Joe Biden

Procedura de destituire a președintelui Joe Biden, inițiată de aleșii republicani, începe cu o anchetă motivată de afaceri controversate ale fiului său, Hunter Biden, în străinătate. Această… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

Publicat:
Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

Twelve countries, including Germany and the , are calling on the EU to end its temporary political and economic measures against Kosovo after months of violence led by its ethnic Serb population, according to Politico. In a letter addressed to the EU’s top diplomat and the special representative to the , Belgian, […] The post Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s Borrell to propose sanctions on ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers in West Bank

11:50, 12.12.2023 - EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he would propose the imposition of sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to Politico. “We will work on imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. I will make a proposal to member states in this regard,”…

Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

11:10, 07.12.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

6 arrested in Belgium, Netherlands on suspicion of trading with rogue countries

10:50, 06.12.2023 - Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico.  “Some of the technologies traded could…

European Union fails to pressure Kosovo and Serbia to end standoff

08:50, 27.10.2023 - EU leaders on Thursday failed to convince Kosovo and Serbia to make a breakthrough in the protracted push to normalise ties between the two Balkan neighbours, according to France24. Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held separate talks with top EU officials and…

Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

11:15, 18.10.2023 - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico.  A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell

11:46, 11.10.2023 - The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the Palestinian Authority in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel Saturday, according to Politico.  “The right for self-defense has to be done within…

Tensions rise between Germany and Poland as Scholz mulls border checks

10:15, 26.09.2023 - The German government is weighing whether to impose checks on the border with Poland in order to stem an influx of asylum seekers, but tense relations between the two countries and now an open diplomatic row may complicate those plans, according to Politico. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is under…

France and Germany give new push to joint next-generation battle tank

11:50, 22.09.2023 - Germany and France pledged on Thursday to move their joint next-generation battle tank forward by the end of the year, according to Politico. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base — where a joint Franco-German tactical…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 decembrie 2023
USD 4.5587
EUR 4.972
CHF 5.2362
GBP 5.7697
CAD 3.3882
XAU 298.19
JPY 3.2178
CNY 0.6389
AED 1.2413
AUD 3.059
MDL 0.2567
BGN 2.5421

Urmareste stirile pe: