Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

- EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he would propose the imposition of sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to Politico. “We will work on imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. I will make a proposal to member states in this regard,”…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

- Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico. “Some of the technologies traded could…

- EU leaders on Thursday failed to convince Kosovo and Serbia to make a breakthrough in the protracted push to normalise ties between the two Balkan neighbours, according to France24. Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held separate talks with top EU officials and…

- European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico. A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

- The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the Palestinian Authority in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel Saturday, according to Politico. “The right for self-defense has to be done within…

- The German government is weighing whether to impose checks on the border with Poland in order to stem an influx of asylum seekers, but tense relations between the two countries and now an open diplomatic row may complicate those plans, according to Politico. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is under…

- Germany and France pledged on Thursday to move their joint next-generation battle tank forward by the end of the year, according to Politico. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base — where a joint Franco-German tactical…