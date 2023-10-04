Commissioner Valean: Road safety investments come with both human and economic benefits

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of one of Hungary’s biggest manufacturers called for euro adoption after policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban produced one of the worst economic crises in the European Union in the past year, according to Bloomberg. After a year-long recession, a brush with a currency crisis, the bloc’s…

- Germany will introduce new border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic this week, the German interior minister announced on Wednesday, saying that more should be done to protect the European Union‘s fragile system of open borders, according to Reuters. Germany saw its first-time asylum requests…

- Iohannis: Since 1990, Romania has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than two thirdsRomania has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by over two thirds since 1990, while multiplying its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, adding that currently, Romania…

- A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The Three Seas Initiative,…

- The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its list of online services designated as “gatekeepers,” which will now have six months to adapt to strict antitrust practices or face up to 20% global annual turnover fines, according to Euractiv. European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton,…

- Border traffic: More than 177k people entered Romania on Tuesday, 15,521 of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, 177,430 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 15,521 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…

- Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…

- IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson. Minister of Interior Affairs Catalin Predoiu met with Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in the context of the informal ministerial meeting on Justice and Home Affairs…