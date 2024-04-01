CNSP's Stanica believes in medium term economic growth to be supported especially by investments

Stiri Recomandate

18.965.288 de cetăţeni români cu drept de vot erau înscrişi în Registrul electoral la data de 31 martie, cu 24.454 mai mulţi faţă de ultima informare de la sfârşitul lunii februarie

Ciclistul britanic Tom Pidcock a fost transportat la spital după ce a căzut în timpul unei ture de recunoaştere a traseului dinaintea Turului Ţării Bascilor, a anunţat luni echipa sa, Ineos Grenadiers

Temperaturile medii ale lunii aprilie vor fi mai ridicate decât cele normale, potrivit prognozei meteo, transmisă vineri de meteorologii Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie (ANM). Minivacanța de 1 mai se va uni cu zilele libere de Paște

Un apel la 112 a cerut ajutor luni după-amiază, după ce un câine a căzut într-un canal la ieșire din Gherla, în apropiere de Băile Băița. La fața locului a intervenit o autospecială a pompierilor de la punctul de lucru Gherla al Detașamentului Dej. Câinele a fost salvat cu ajutorul unui

Mai multe meciuri din campionatul universitar feminin de baschet din SUA s-au jucat pe un teren cu linii trasate greșit. Organizatorii și participanții au descoperit eroare după mai multe partide.

Culisele Zilei cu Sebastian Dan. La emisiunea de astăzi, Doru Dima vine cu informații extrem de interesante. Prezintă date dintr-un sondaj realizat la Brașov, cu mențiunea că sunt cifre parțiale.

În perioada 29 – 31 martie a.c., polițiștii maramureșeni au fost angrenați în acțiuni punctuale, în special în zonele și pe tronsoanele de drum cu risc rutier ridicat. Acțiunile, desfășurate sub coordonarea Serviciului Rutier Maramureș, au vizat impunerea respectării regimului legal de viteză

Medicul Cătălin Cîrstoiu, candidatul PSD - PNL la Primăria Capitalei pare de neclintit în fața atacurilor adversarilor politici. Cîrstoiu spune că nu vrea să promită lucruri imposibile celor care îl vor vota

Lucrări de reparații la un pavilion aflat în cazarma din Cetatea Alba Carolina. Cât vor costa și ce vor cuprinde

În contextul avertizării meteorologice Cod Galben de intensificări ale vântului pe teritoriul republicii


CNSP's Stanica believes in medium term economic growth to be supported especially by investments

Economic growth for 2024 is estimated at 3.4%, and in the medium term the GDP advance will be supported by external funds coming through the and (PNRR), through governmental investments, investments in infrastructure, but also private consumption, with an evolution slightly below economic growth, the president of the for Strategy and Forecast (CNSP), told a Monday's event.

"For the year 2024, the estimated economic growth is 3.4% and we are extremely concerned to analyze the Romanian Entrepreneurship Index and include it…

Romania to have highest economic growth in Europe in 2024, based on investments, PM says

15:55, 26.03.2024 - Romania will have the "highest" economic growth in Europe this year, based on investments and not on consumption, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, when asked at the Government about a recent European Commission report that warns of " the too large budget deficit" registered by Romania.

EU Commission concerned over Romania’s failure to implement recovery reforms

11:06, 21.03.2024 - The European Commission issued a warning to Bucharest over the lag in implementing National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) measures, while Romanian minister Adrian Caciu emphasises the need for accelerated progress but applauds steps already taken, according to Euractiv. Romania has made "remarkable

Government modifies multi-year budget related to reforms and investments assumed through PNRR

19:40, 14.03.2024 - On Thursday, the government modified the multi-year budget related to the reforms and investments assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The measure was adopted by a decision to amend the annex to HG (Government Decision) no. 1235/2022 regarding the approval of the distribution

National Institute of Statistics revises economic growth in 2023 upwards, to 2.1 pct

11:15, 08.03.2024 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) has revised economic growth in 2023 upwards to 2.1% and downwards to -0.5% for Q4, 2023, according to provisional data published on Friday. Thus, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated for Q4 2023, as seasonally adjusted data, stood at RON 415.906 billion

PM Ciolacu meets Azerbaijani ambassador to Bucharest, discusses bilateral support

15:50, 04.03.2024 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on which occasion they emphasised the two states capacity of fully supporting each other's projects of common interest, in the fields of economic cooperation

OMV Petrom signs two financing contracts for two green hydrogen production facilities

10:50, 26.02.2024 - OMV Petrom has signed two financing contracts under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the construction of two production facilities for green hydrogen of a total capacity of 55 MW at the Petrobrazi refinery, the company reported on Monday. The contracts were signed with the Romanian

Romania's crude oil production down 4.4pct, imports 15.3pct lower in 2023

13:45, 16.02.2024 - Romania produced 2.795 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil in 2023, 129,200 toe less (-4.4%) than in the same period last year, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Crude oil imports amounted to 7.371 million toe last year, 1.332 million toe

Minister Caciu: Romania to collect 288 M euros from EC to speed up implementation of key investments under RePowerEU

23:41, 25.01.2024 - Romania will collect 288 million from the European Commission, this amount representing a confirmation of the constant efforts to build a more modern, cleaner Romania and aligned with contemporary standards, the Minister of European investments and projects Adrian Caciu says.The European Commission


