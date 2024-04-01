CNSP's Stanica believes in medium term economic growth to be supported especially by investments

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will have the "highest" economic growth in Europe this year, based on investments and not on consumption, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, when asked at the Government about a recent European Commission report that warns of " the too large budget deficit" registered by Romania.…

- The European Commission issued a warning to Bucharest over the lag in implementing National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) measures, while Romanian minister Adrian Caciu emphasises the need for accelerated progress but applauds steps already taken, according to Euractiv. Romania has made “remarkable…

- On Thursday, the government modified the multi-year budget related to the reforms and investments assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The measure was adopted by a decision to amend the annex to HG (Government Decision) no. 1235/2022 regarding the approval of the distribution…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) has revised economic growth in 2023 upwards to 2.1% and downwards to -0.5% for Q4, 2023, according to provisional data published on Friday. Thus, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated for Q4 2023, as seasonally adjusted data, stood at RON 415.906 billion…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on which occasion they emphasised the two states capacity of fully supporting each other's projects of common interest, in the fields of economic cooperation,…

- OMV Petrom has signed two financing contracts under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the construction of two production facilities for green hydrogen of a total capacity of 55 MW at the Petrobrazi refinery, the company reported on Monday. The contracts were signed with the Romanian…

- Romania produced 2.795 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil in 2023, 129,200 toe less (-4.4%) than in the same period last year, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Crude oil imports amounted to 7.371 million toe last year, 1.332 million toe…

- Romania will collect 288 million from the European Commission, this amount representing a confirmation of the constant efforts to build a more modern, cleaner Romania and aligned with contemporary standards, the Minister of European investments and projects Adrian Caciu says.The European Commission…