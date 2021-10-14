Ciolos: Let's end this dance of political entertainment where people outweigh outcome

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister-designate and leader of the Save Romania Union Dacian Ciolos said today that, aside from a coalition government, he doesn't rule out the variant of a minority government backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), affirming his determination…

- Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

- Whoever assumes the government in the next weeks and in the next months will make a sacrifice, prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. Ciolos had a first meeting with the leaders of the PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the parliamentary…

- Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says the restoration of the governing coalition "is possible only provided that it includes everyone present at the negotiations in December last year, specifically the National Liberal Party (PNL), UDMR and the group of national…

- Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PN), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that settling the ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to happen immediately, with the option of rebuilding the coalition around PNL ointly with the Save…

- The deputy chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, stated, on Tuesday, at the Parliament Palace, that Dacian Ciolos is the proposal of the party for the position of Prime Minister, if the censure motion passes, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) makes no nomination. "It's a clear…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is requesting the governing coalition withdraw political support from Florin Citu and come to Parliament with a new Prime Minister, reasoning that there is a moral incompatibility "of the current Prime Minister with the position he holds." "The…