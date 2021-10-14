Ciolos: Let's end this dance of political entertainment where people outweigh outcome

Stiri Recomandate

Cel mai mare depozit de deșeuri industriale din România va fi închis. În ce condiții se va închide Halda Sidex de la Galați

Cel mai mare depozit de deșeuri industriale din România va fi închis. În ce condiții se va închide Halda Sidex de la Galați

Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului (APM) Galați a emis acordul de mediu pentru închiderea Haldei de Zgură de la Combinatul Siderurgic „Liberty”,… [citeste mai departe]

Cartea zilei: Cei sapte soti ai lui Evelyn Hugo, de Taylor Jenkins Reid

Cartea zilei: Cei sapte soti ai lui Evelyn Hugo, de Taylor Jenkins Reid

Astazi propunem cartea lui Taylor Jenkins Reid, Cei sapte soti ai lui Evelyn Hugo. O legendara actrita de film, care aminteste intrucatva de Marilyn Monroe si Elizabeth Taylor, reflecteaza asupra neobositei sale ascensiuni, precum si a riscurilor pe care si… [citeste mai departe]

Tecău şi Krawietz s-au oprit în sferturile probei de dublu la Indian Wells

Tecău şi Krawietz s-au oprit în sferturile probei de dublu la Indian Wells

Perechea alcătuită din tenismanul român Horia Tecău şi cel german Kevin Krawietz a fost învinsă de cuplul Tim Puetz (Germania)/Michael Venus (Noua Zeelandă), cu 6-4, 6-2, miercuri, în sferturile de finală ale probei de dublu din cadrul turneului… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT grav în Cluj. O victimă de 45 de ani a ajuns de urgenţă la spital

ACCIDENT grav în Cluj. O victimă de 45 de ani a ajuns de urgenţă la spital

Un accident rutier a avut loc miercuri după-masa pe raza localității Vultureni din judeţul Cluj între o dubiţă şi un autovehicul. Acesta din urmă a ajuns în afara părţii carosabile cu roţile în sus. În urma accidentului [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Ghenie, absolventul UAD Cluj-Napoca, tablou vândut cu 6 milioane de euro

Adrian Ghenie, absolventul UAD Cluj-Napoca, tablou vândut cu 6 milioane de euro

Tabloul în ulei pe pânză semnat de Adrian Ghenie care se intitulează “The Death of Charles Darwin” a fost adjudecat, sâmbătă, la Sotheby’s Hong Kong, pentru 54.920.000 de dolari HK, adică 6.097.000 de euro. [citeste mai departe]

Meseșul și gunoaiele cu două picioare

Meseșul și gunoaiele cu două picioare

Alerg. Alerg mult în fiecare lună. Prefer să ies seara. Am grupul meu de alergători. Suntem puțini, iar asta îmi convine. Alergăm, discutăm, ne bucurăm de foșnetul pădurii, de frunzele ruginii, de simplitate, de comorile pe care alții nu le văd. Duminică am alergat singur. Eram agitat, nervos și simțeam nevoia să mă descarc… [citeste mai departe]

Jurma: criza sanitară a devenit o criză umanitară, ieri un român a murit la fiecare patru minute

Jurma: criza sanitară a devenit o criză umanitară, ieri un român a murit la fiecare patru minute

Medicul Octavian Jurma consideră că în România criza sanitară a devenit o criză umanitară. Marți, a murit un român la fiecare patru minute, iar politicienii din toate partidele au decis că viața oamenilor... [citeste mai departe]

Scumpirea carburanților ar putea afecta sectorul agricol: „La primăvară noi nu ştim cu ce o să începem anul”

Scumpirea carburanților ar putea afecta sectorul agricol: „La primăvară noi nu ştim cu ce o să începem anul”

Nu doar șoferii sunt afectați de creșterile prețurilor la carburanți din luna septembrie. Și agricultorii sunt nemulțumiți și se tem că nu vor face faţă lucrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bancul zilei! Medicul si politistul

Bancul zilei! Medicul si politistul

ndash; Buna ziua ndash; Buna ziua, domnule politist ndash; Dumneata, tinere domn, pe gheata asta conduci cu 80 km pe ora Vrei sa ajungi la spital ndash; Da ndash; Bravo, frumos raspuns Esti smecher ndash; Nu Sunt doctor ... [citeste mai departe]

Accident teribil în Satu Mare. Tânăr de 19 ani, aruncat în aer și izbit violent de asfalt în urma impactului devastator. Video

Accident teribil în Satu Mare. Tânăr de 19 ani, aruncat în aer și izbit violent de asfalt în urma impactului devastator. Video

Accident cumplit la Botiz, în Satu Mare, acolo unde un tânăr de 19 ani a fost victima unui accident provocat chiar de el. La locul tragediei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ciolos: Let's end this dance of political entertainment where people outweigh outcome

Publicat:
Ciolos: Let's end this dance of political entertainment where people outweigh outcome

-designate says he will wait until Friday for an answer from his former partners - the (PNL) and the of Romania (UDMR) - whether or not they understand to reform the governing coalition, pointing out that would like to end what he terms "dance of political entertainment in which people are more important than outcome." "A lot of emotions right now, names after names, statements and questions that are more worthy of a reality show rather than a situation that involves a lot of poise and urgency. Our former partners

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM-designate Ciolos: We don't rule out minority government, I have a mandate to carry through

21:20, 13.10.2021 - Prime Minister-designate and leader of the Save Romania Union Dacian Ciolos said today that, aside from a coalition government, he doesn't rule out the variant of a minority government backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), affirming his determination…

Ciolos: I've told PNL, UDMR leaders of my intention to form a Government, we'll meet again Friday

20:15, 13.10.2021 - Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

PM-designate Ciolos: Whoever assumes government in next weeks, months makes a sacrifice

20:15, 13.10.2021 - Whoever assumes the government in the next weeks and in the next months will make a sacrifice, prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday. Ciolos had a first meeting with the leaders of the PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the parliamentary…

UDMR Chairman: We will listen to Premier-designate's proposals, then decide whether to back new gov't

21:06, 12.10.2021 - Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says the restoration of the governing coalition "is possible only provided that it includes everyone present at the negotiations in December last year, specifically the National Liberal Party (PNL), UDMR and the group of national…

Ciolos: We aim to prepare fast a gov't; we will appeal to the coalition partners - PNL, UDMR, minorities

11:01, 12.10.2021 - Prime Minister-delegate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is to prepare fast a government to handle the political crisis, for which he will reach out to the party's coalition partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

PNL's Orban: Ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency

17:45, 06.10.2021 - Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PN), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that settling the ongoing political and governmental crisis is a national emergency that has to happen immediately, with the option of rebuilding the coalition around PNL ointly with the Save…

Ciolos, USR PLUS PM proposal, if motion passes and PNL makes no nomination

13:15, 05.10.2021 - The deputy chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, stated, on Tuesday, at the Parliament Palace, that Dacian Ciolos is the proposal of the party for the position of Prime Minister, if the censure motion passes, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) makes no nomination. "It's a clear…

AUR requests governing coalition withdraw political support from PM Citu

17:05, 15.08.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is requesting the governing coalition withdraw political support from Florin Citu and come to Parliament with a new Prime Minister, reasoning that there is a moral incompatibility "of the current Prime Minister with the position he holds." "The…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 11°C
Iasi 3°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 3°C | 13°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 2°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 617.573,04 6.869.201,84
II (5/6) 16 12.866,10 -
III (4/6) 511 402,85 -
IV (3/6) 8.498 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.535.857,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2828
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.6147
GBP 5.8337
CAD 3.4396
XAU 243.411
JPY 3.7708
CNY 0.6647
AED 1.166
AUD 3.1481
MDL 0.2466
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec