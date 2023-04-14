China, Russia defence ministers to hold security talks next week in Moscow

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape jumătate dintre controalele făcute luna trecută de inspectorii de muncă suceveni s-au lăsat cu amenzi

În luna martie, inspectorii de muncă suceveni au făcut 284 de controale, iar pentru diverse nereguli au aplicat 159 de sancțiuni contravenționale, în valoare de 307.500 de… [citeste mai departe]

Miniștrii agriculturii din România, Bulgaria, Cehia, Polonia, Slovacia și Ungaria anunță poziție comună în criza cerealelor din Ucraina

Miniștrii agriculturii din România, Bulgaria, Cehia, Polonia, Slovacia și Ungaria au convenit vineri, în urma unei… [citeste mai departe]

Minune de Paște la Cluj! Un tată și-a salvat copilul, după ce i-a donat un organ vital

Un copil de patru ani a fost salvat și a primit o nouă șansă la viață, după ce a primit un rinichi chiar de la tatăl lui. Operația a fost un succes, deși medicii erau îngrijorați din cauza diferenței de vârstă și de greutate… [citeste mai departe]

Eva Kaili, fosta vicepreședintă a Parlamentului European, a ieșit din închisoare după patru luni

Fosta vicepreședintă a Parlamentului European, Eva Kaili, a ieșit din închisoare după mai bine de patru luni de la arestarea sa, pe 9 decembrie 2022, de către Poliția Federală Belgiană⁠, în urma unei… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell: Va fi extrem de dificil, chiar imposibil

Înaltul Reprezentant al UE pentru afaceri externe şi politica de securitate, Josep Borrell, a declarat că ar fi dificil pentru Europa să aibă încredere în China dacă aceasta nu încearcă să găsească o soluţie politică la criza ucraineană, relatează Reuters, preluată de Agerpres. Comentariul… [citeste mai departe]

50 de ani în pași de dans. Clubul de Dans Codreanca, decorat cu Ordinul Republicii (FOTO)

Clubul Sportiv de Dans ”Codreanca” împlinește 50 de ani de la fondare. Cu această ocazie, la Președinție a fost organizată o ceremonie și au fost oferite distincții importante pentru propagarea dansului sportiv, dezvoltarea… [citeste mai departe]

CSA Steaua ar putea avea drept de promovare în Liga 1

Propunerea lui Vasile Dîncu de a modifica în regim de urgență Legea Sportului ar putea să aducă un final de sezon incendiar în liga secundă."Militarii" ar scapă astfel de cel mai mare "hop" și ar mai rămâne doar să-și rezolve problemele cu dosarul de licențiere pentru Liga 1."Modificarea normei… [citeste mai departe]

Îmbulzeală în supermarketuri. Românii au trecut pe fructe și legume (foto)

Cum până la Paște mai este foarte puțin, românii au luat cu asalt supermarketurile pentru a-și face ultimele cumpărături. Anul acesta, coșul nu mai este așa de plin cum se întâmpla în anii trecuți, iar, după câte se pare, cumpărătorii sunt interesați… [citeste mai departe]

ETAPA NAȚIONALĂ – Rezultate excepționale pentru elevii din județ. Tehnologii și concursuri pe meserii

Elevii maramureșeni participanți la etapa națională a Olimpiadelor la disciplinele din aria curriculară Tehnologii și Concursurilor pe meserii, profesorii care i-au pregătit și profesorii… [citeste mai departe]


China, Russia defence ministers to hold security talks next week in Moscow

Publicat:
. will visit Russia next week for meetings with counterpart and other military officials, China's said Friday, according to AP news. Li's visit underscores Chinaor's strengthening engagement with Russia, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to reshape the world order to

