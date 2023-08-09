Central bank revises upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of the year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Guvernatorul Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, a afirmat ca este foarte greu sa faci ce a facut Romania anul trecut, “adica sa dai inflatia in jos si sa nu creezi recesiune”. El a precizat ca este un balans dificil de realizat care pana acum ”ne-a iesit”, mentionand ca acest lucru…

- The National Bank of Romania governor Mugur Isarescu, presents on Wednesday the quarterly Inflation Report.According to National Institute of Statistics, in June this year, the annual inflation rate was 10.3 percent, slightly down from May (10.64 percent), given that food products rose by 17.88 percent,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam with the listing of Hidroelectrica, a leader in electricity production and the main supplier of technological services needed in the national energy system, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, said on Wednesday."We…

- PM Ciuca: This afternoon we'll meet again education unions and I believe we'll find a solution. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, at the Florica Villa in Arges, that he will have a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the education unions and hopes that together they will agree on a solution,…

- Two privately-owned locomotives collided head-on Wednesday morning in the south of the country, between Toporu and Chiriacu stations, resulting in the injury of two locomotive drivers, informs CFR SA."According to the first information transmitted by the railway staff arrived at the scene, one of…

- Mugur Isarescu a prezentat vineri, raportul asupra inflatiei pe luna mai. “Rata anuala a inflatiei, calculata pe baza indicelui preturilor de consum si-a mentinut trendul descendent in trimestrul I 2023, iar inflatia de baza CORE 2 ajustata a atins, de asemenea, un punct de inflexiune, a inceput si…

- Mugur Isarescu, guvernatorul BNR, anunța ca in acest an Romania va avea crestere economica si inflatie mai mica. Am apasat pe frana cu mare atentie pentru a nu brusca economia si pana la urma am reusit, a spus Isarescu, potrivit Ziarului Financiar.Inflatia va continua sa scada spre 7% pana la finalul…