Central bank revises upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of the year

Central bank revises upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of the year

of Romania (BNR) revised upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of this year and to 4.4% for the end of 2024, according to data presented on Wednesday by BNR governor .

BNR estimated in May 2023 an inflation of 7.1% for the end of 2023. 2023, the central bank revised down its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 7% and forecast inflation of 4.2% for the end of 2024.

"The bold letters are really a warning. The basic scenario was built on the basis of the legislation in force and the data we have at the time of the projection.…

