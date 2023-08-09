Central bank revises upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of the year

Central bank revises upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of the yearPublicat:
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) revised upwards to 7.5% the inflation forecast for the end of this year and to 4.4% for the end of 2024, according to data presented on Wednesday by BNR governor Mugur Isarescu.
BNR estimated in May 2023 an inflation of 7.1% for the end of 2023. In February 2023, the central bank revised down its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 7% and forecast inflation of 4.2% for the end of 2024.
"The bold letters are really a warning. The basic scenario was built on the basis of the legislation in force and the data we have at the time of the projection.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Isarescu lauda performanța economica a Romaniei din 2022: ”Este foarte greu sa dai inflatia in jos si sa nu creezi recesiune”
13:16, 09.08.2023 - Guvernatorul Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, a afirmat ca este foarte greu sa faci ce a facut Romania anul trecut, “adica sa dai inflatia in jos si sa nu creezi recesiune”. El a precizat ca este un balans dificil de realizat care pana acum ”ne-a iesit”, mentionand ca acest lucru…
Quarterly inflation report, released by central bank's governor Isarescu
08:35, 09.08.2023 - The National Bank of Romania governor Mugur Isarescu, presents on Wednesday the quarterly Inflation Report.According to National Institute of Statistics, in June this year, the annual inflation rate was 10.3 percent, slightly down from May (10.64 percent), given that food products rose by 17.88 percent,…
Isarescu, about listing of Hidroelectrica: Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam today
14:20, 12.07.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam with the listing of Hidroelectrica, a leader in electricity production and the main supplier of technological services needed in the national energy system, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, said on Wednesday."We…
PM Ciuca: This afternoon we'll meet again education unions and I believe we'll find a solution
11:50, 24.05.2023 - PM Ciuca: This afternoon we'll meet again education unions and I believe we'll find a solution. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, at the Florica Villa in Arges, that he will have a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the education unions and hopes that together they will agree on a solution,…
Two privately-owned locomotives collide head-on in south Romania, two train drivers, injured
09:56, 17.05.2023 - Two privately-owned locomotives collided head-on Wednesday morning in the south of the country, between Toporu and Chiriacu stations, resulting in the injury of two locomotive drivers, informs CFR SA."According to the first information transmitted by the railway staff arrived at the scene, one of…
Isarescu: Inflatia va scadea, dar vom asista la o accentuare a revendicarilor salariale
16:35, 12.05.2023 - Mugur Isarescu a prezentat vineri, raportul asupra inflatiei pe luna mai. “Rata anuala a inflatiei, calculata pe baza indicelui preturilor de consum si-a mentinut trendul descendent in trimestrul I 2023, iar inflatia de baza CORE 2 ajustata a atins, de asemenea, un punct de inflexiune, a inceput si…
Vești bune de la BNR: Romania va avea crestere economica si inflatie mai mica / Isarescu: 'Am apasat pe frana cu mare atentie pentru a nu brusca recesiunea'
14:26, 12.05.2023 - Mugur Isarescu, guvernatorul BNR, anunța ca in acest an Romania va avea crestere economica si inflatie mai mica. Am apasat pe frana cu mare atentie pentru a nu brusca economia si pana la urma am reusit, a spus Isarescu, potrivit Ziarului Financiar.Inflatia va continua sa scada spre 7% pana la finalul…