Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors

Stiri Recomandate

30 de conducători auto au picat în plasa polițiștilor din Sebeș, în urma unei acțiuni de creștere a siguranței rutiere organizate la Șpring

30 de conducători auto au picat în plasa polițiștilor din Sebeș, în urma unei acțiuni de creștere a siguranței rutiere organizate la Șpring

Marți, 14 februarie 2023, între orele 15.00 – 18.00, polițiștii Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Sebeș, împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Şofer beat, depistat de polițiști după modul în care conducea

Şofer beat, depistat de polițiști după modul în care conducea

Puţin după miezul nopţii, poliţiştii hunedoreni au oprit un şofer care se deplasar sinuos pe DN7, spre Mintia. Bărbatul consumase alcool şi, prin urmare, s-a ales cu dosar penal. În noaptea de marţi spre miercuri, în jurul orei 0.15, poliţiştii au oprit conducătorul auto,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii vrea să integreze în sistem medici și asistenți din Ucraina

Ministerul Sănătăţii vrea să integreze în sistem medici și asistenți din Ucraina

Ministerul Sănătăţii caută soluţii pentru integrarea pe piața muncii a medicilor şi asistenților medicali din Ucraina, cel puţin pe perioada determinată. Colegiile medicilor şi Ordinul Asistenţilor solicită o curriculă de pregătire,… [citeste mai departe]

Transgaz face cadou centralei private de la Mintia o rețea nouă de gaze de 56 de km

Transgaz face cadou centralei private de la Mintia o rețea nouă de gaze de 56 de km

Statul român a găsit destul de repede o destinație pentru mare parte din cele 91 de milioane de euro provenite din vânzarea centralei de la Mintia: le investește într-o rețea nouă de gaze, de 56 de km, ce va deservi tot centrala de… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Romania este alaturi de Republica Moldova si condamna ferm orice tentativa de destabilizare initiata din exteriorul tarii“

Klaus Iohannis: Romania este alaturi de Republica Moldova si condamna ferm orice tentativa de destabilizare initiata din exteriorul tarii“

Presedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis a transmis astazi printr o declaratie de presa ca Romania a fost si continua sa fie… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Ce se întâmplă dacă ignor semnalul luminos de presiune scăzută în anvelope?

(P) Ce se întâmplă dacă ignor semnalul luminos de presiune scăzută în anvelope?

Aprinderea martorului luminos de scădere a presiunii în pneuri nu este întotdeauna un semn grav. Deseori este suficient să refacem presiunea în anvelope și toate lucrurile revin la normal. Dar dacă veți vedea acel martor aprins… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție „Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpăna ‒ 48 de ani de la moartea artistului”, la Muzeul Județean

Expoziție „Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpăna ‒ 48 de ani de la moartea artistului”, la Muzeul Județean

Muzeul Județean Argeș, instituție de cultură subordonată Consiliului Județean Argeș organizează vineri, 17 februarie, ora 10.00,  la vernisajul expoziției retrospective „Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpăna… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Sebeș, în comuna Șpring: Au fost aplicate 30 de amenzi, dintre care 25 pentru șoferi vitezomani

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Sebeș, în comuna Șpring: Au fost aplicate 30 de amenzi, dintre care 25 pentru șoferi vitezomani

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Sebeș, în comuna Șpring: Au fost aplicate 30 de amenzi, dintre care 25 pentru șoferi vitezomani Acțiune a polițiștilor… [citeste mai departe]

Încă două zile libere pentru români. Proiectul, undă verde în Camera Deputaților

Încă două zile libere pentru români. Proiectul, undă verde în Camera Deputaților

O veste bună pentru cei care deja numără zilele până la viitoarele „minivacanțe”, ca sa-și facă planuri pentru perioada liberă de la muncă. Află că se vor putea bucura de încă două zile libere, în ianuarie. Miercuri, plenul Camerei… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua internațională a copilului bolnav de cancer, MedLife lansează primul program gratuit de testare genetică pentru copiii recent diagnosticați cu cancer, în vederea îmbunătățirii succesului terapeutic

De Ziua internațională a copilului bolnav de cancer, MedLife lansează primul program gratuit de testare genetică pentru copiii recent diagnosticați cu cancer, în vederea îmbunătățirii succesului terapeutic

În… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors

Publicat:
Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors

Belgian and Germany agreed to link their hydrogen networks, double gas transit to Germany and conduct a study to construct a second electricity interconnector, the two states agreed at the first Belgian-German Energy Summit in Zeebrugge, according to Euractiv. minister received on Tuesday in Zeebrugge, where […] The post Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe in shift to electric vehicle production

12:20, 14.02.2023 - Automaker Ford on Tuesday said it intends to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years to adopt a “leaner” structure as it focuses on electric vehicle production, according to CNBC. The company plans to slash 2,300 jobs in production development and administration in Germany, 1,300 in the U.K.…

Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

10:46, 08.02.2023 - Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

Poland preparing for possible migrant flows from Russia

10:15, 06.02.2023 - Poland will soon start building an electronic fence at its border with Kaliningrad Oblast as it fears Russia and Belarus will again help migrants cross the border in a bid to destabilise Europe, according to Euractiv. The barrier will cover about 200 kilometres of land border and include a system of…

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

11:26, 24.01.2023 - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests, according to Reuters. “The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human…

Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

09:55, 23.01.2023 - Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

Enel confirms Romania exit plan

11:30, 23.11.2022 - Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…

EU Commission lifts CVM monitoring on Romania

10:45, 23.11.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -4°C | 9°C
Iasi -5°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -5°C | 6°C
Timisoara -5°C | 10°C
Constanta -2°C | 6°C
Brasov -9°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -4°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 februarie 2023
USD 4.5578
EUR 4.9012
CHF 4.9605
GBP 5.5563
CAD 3.4165
XAU 272.605
JPY 3.4461
CNY 0.6688
AED 1.2409
AUD 3.175
MDL 0.2447
BGN 2.5059

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec