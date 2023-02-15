Belgian, Germany plan to double gas transit, build new interconnectors

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Automaker Ford on Tuesday said it intends to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years to adopt a “leaner” structure as it focuses on electric vehicle production, according to CNBC. The company plans to slash 2,300 jobs in production development and administration in Germany, 1,300 in the U.K.…

- Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

- Poland will soon start building an electronic fence at its border with Kaliningrad Oblast as it fears Russia and Belarus will again help migrants cross the border in a bid to destabilise Europe, according to Euractiv. The barrier will cover about 200 kilometres of land border and include a system of…

- Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests, according to Reuters. “The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human…

- Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- Italian utility group Enel will sell its Romanian assets by the end of next year, as part of a larger plan to cut debt and focus on six main markets, the group said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Greek media reported that Greece’s PPC (Public Power Corporation) wants to buy Enel’s Romanian…

- The European Commission said on Tuesday that Romania has made enough progress on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, adding it would stop monitoring the country under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), according to Euractiv. The bloc’s executive considers that Romania made…