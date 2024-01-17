Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine as EU faces rise in drug-related violence

Stiri Recomandate

O recunoști pe tânăra brunetă și cu ochelari din imagine? S-a transformat complet după 10 ani și a ajuns mare vedetă FOTO

O recunoști pe tânăra brunetă și cu ochelari din imagine? S-a transformat complet după 10 ani și a ajuns mare vedetă FOTO

În urmă cu aproximativ 10 ani, (poate) cea mai cunoscută asistentă de televiziune din România arăta cu totul diferit. Era brunetă, foarte slabă,… [citeste mai departe]

Diferențele dintre uleiul de floarea soarelui, cel de rapiță și cel de măsline. Care este mai sănătos, de fapt

Diferențele dintre uleiul de floarea soarelui, cel de rapiță și cel de măsline. Care este mai sănătos, de fapt

Dacă îți plac produsele prăjite, cu crustă aurie, crocantă, mai mult ca sigur ești prietenă cu uleiul. Multe gospodine, chiar și cele cu experiență, fac greșeala de a… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie noua in procesul prin care Georgeta Tapangea doreste anularea unei hotarari date de Consiliul Local Constanta

Decizie noua in procesul prin care Georgeta Tapangea doreste anularea unei hotarari date de Consiliul Local Constanta

Este vorba de dosarul 5011 118 2022, inregistrat pe 3 octombrie 2023 la Curtea de Apel Constanta, fiind in stadiul de recurs. Georgeta Tapangea investeste in zona Brotacei… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Oncești: Nu avea permis de conducere, dar s-a suit băut pe un ATV

Accident în Oncești: Nu avea permis de conducere, dar s-a suit băut pe un ATV

În seara de 16 ianuarie, polițiștii Secției 5 Ocna Șugatag au fost sesizați prin apel 112 despre producerea unui eveniment rutier soldat cu pagube materiale în localitatea Oncești. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de români au rămas fără bani, păcăliți de reclame online care promit Câştiguri fabuloase

Zeci de români au rămas fără bani, păcăliți de reclame online care promit Câştiguri fabuloase

86 de persoane din Harghita au fost înşelate cu sume consistente după ce au accesat aşa-zise platforme de investiţii şi le-au transmis date personale unor pretinşi 'analişti financiari'.  Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Glasul tractoarelor prin Timișoara. Fritz le-a dat aviz

Glasul tractoarelor prin Timișoara. Fritz le-a dat aviz

Primarul municipiului Timişoara, Dominic Fritz , (USR) a anunţat că a avizat un protest al fermierilor în centrul oraşului Timişoara . Edilul spune că rămâne doar ca protestatarii să obţină avizul Poliţiei Române pentru a putea pătrunde cu utilajele în oraş. ”Timișoara are o responsabilitate… [citeste mai departe]

La Spitalul de Psihiatrie Voila din Câmpina, Asociația ”Zi de Bine” deschide un centru medico-educațional pentru tineri

La Spitalul de Psihiatrie Voila din Câmpina, Asociația ”Zi de Bine” deschide un centru medico-educațional pentru tineri

Profesioniştii din domeniul psihiatriei pediatrice avertizează asupra unei epidemii invizibile a consumului de etnobotanice, acestea fiind printre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal, in Constanta, pentru bunuri contrafacute. Ce au descoperit politistii

Dosar penal, in Constanta, pentru bunuri contrafacute. Ce au descoperit politistii

La data de 16 ianuarie a.c., politistii din cadrul Politiei Municipiului Constanta Sectia 2 Politie, au identificat un barbat, de 29 de ani, in timp ce ar fi oferit spre comercializare parfumuri, potrivit IPJ Constanta. Cu ocazia efectuarii… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila a găsit punctul nevralgic din Sănătate

Rafila a găsit punctul nevralgic din Sănătate

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila , a declarat, miercuri, după întâlnirea pe care a avut-o, împreună cu premierul Marcel Ciolacu, cu reprezentanţii Federaţiei Sanitas, că este foarte important să se rezolve în perioada următoare discrepanţele salariale între diferitele categorii din sectorul sanitar.… [citeste mai departe]

Unul din cinci copii români nu ajunge să finalizeze şcoala la timp

Unul din cinci copii români nu ajunge să finalizeze şcoala la timp

Salvaţi Copiii România solicită Guvernului un plan de măsuri imediate, în urma unei analize din care au reieşit mai multe puncte esenţiale: neparticipare şcolară ridicată, acces discriminatoriu la servicii echitabile de sănătate, precaritate a bunăstării [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine as EU faces rise in drug-related violence

Publicat:
Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine as EU faces rise in drug-related violence

Customs seized 116 tons of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in 2023, setting a record for the second year in a row, Belgian authorities said on Wednesday, according to AP News.  Demand for cocaine is growing rapidly across the EU, and governments blame the drug trade for outbreaks of violence in major port cities like Antwerp, […] The post Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine as EU faces rise in drug-related violence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

France’s Macron faces cracks in his government over migration law

13:36, 20.12.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron faced cracks within his ruling alliance on Wednesday after parliament passed a toughened immigration bill, leaving him needing to find ways to appease left-leaning members, according to Reuters. The bill, a compromise between the centrist president’s party and the conservative…

Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

10:45, 14.12.2023 - Twelve countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, are calling on the EU to end its temporary political and economic measures against Kosovo after months of violence led by its ethnic Serb population, according to Politico. In a letter addressed to the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and the…

Borrell backs UN call for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

11:10, 07.12.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

EU members reach preliminary agreement on reducing industrial emissions

10:50, 29.11.2023 - EU member countries and the European Parliament said Wednesday they have reached a preliminary agreement on curbing industrial emissions, including those from intensive poultry and pig farms and from ore mines, according to France 24. The deal, struck late Tuesday, would “reduce harmful emissions from…

Belgium, Italy, Romania, US unite to boost small modular reactors research

10:40, 09.11.2023 - Five industrial and research actors from Belgium, Romania, Italy and the US want to speed up the development of small modular reactors (SMRs), a memorandum of understanding between the five signed on Wednesday reads, according to Euractiv. Romanian and Belgian nuclear research centres RATEN and SCK…

EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

15:30, 08.11.2023 - In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

Record in Romania. La cat a ajuns cea mai mare pensie

09:21, 24.10.2023 - In timp ce majoritatea romanilor se plang de pensii prea mici, exista și persoane in Romania care incaseaza lunar sume incredibil de mari. Cea mai mare pensie bruta este de 95.423 de lei, in timp ce a doua ajunge la 71.147 de lei.  Romania continua sa fie o țara extremelor in condițiile unor discrepanțe…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5762
EUR 4.9752
CHF 5.3004
GBP 5.8027
CAD 3.3848
XAU 297.99
JPY 3.0971
CNY 0.6361
AED 1.2459
AUD 2.9986
MDL 0.2583
BGN 2.5438

Urmareste stirile pe: