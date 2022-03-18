Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | Carambol cu 50 de mașini și camioane în SUA. Cel puțin 6 persoane au murit, iar alte câteva zeci sunt rănite

VIDEO | Carambol cu 50 de mașini și camioane în SUA. Cel puțin 6 persoane au murit, iar alte câteva zeci sunt rănite

Imaginile de la fața locului au surprins amploarea accidentului în lanț. Mai multe camioane și mașini au fost cuprinse de flăcări puternice. Un nor de fum gros… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Kievului: 222 de morţi, inclusiv 60 de civili, la Kiev, în trei săptămâni de război

Primăria Kievului: 222 de morţi, inclusiv 60 de civili, la Kiev, în trei săptămâni de război

222 de persoane - inclusiv 56 de civili, dintre care patru sunt copii - au fost ucise la Kiev de la începutul invaziei ruse a Ucrainei, la 24 februarie, în urmă cu trei săptămâni, anunţă Primăria Kievului. [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se încălzește în perioada următoare. La Cluj vor fi temperaturi ridicate, până la 16 grade Celsius

Vremea se încălzește în perioada următoare. La Cluj vor fi temperaturi ridicate, până la 16 grade Celsius

Meteorologii anunță că la jumătatea lunii aprilie se va încălzi în toate regiunile țării. Până atunci, temperaturile vor fi apropiate de cele normale pentru începutul primăverii.… [citeste mai departe]

Firea: Peste 1,3 milioane de copii sunt afectați de sărăcie sau excluziune socială în România

Firea: Peste 1,3 milioane de copii sunt afectați de sărăcie sau excluziune socială în România

Ministrul Familiei Gabriela Firea spune că peste 1,3 milioane de copii sunt afectați de sărăcie sau excluziune socială în România. Firea susține că până acum autoritățile le-au oferit acestora excursii… [citeste mai departe]

Plafonarea preţurilor energiei a fost aprobată de Guvern. Lista preţurilor şi măsurilor anunţate de Virgil Popescu

Plafonarea preţurilor energiei a fost aprobată de Guvern. Lista preţurilor şi măsurilor anunţate de Virgil Popescu

Guvernul a adoptat vineri ordonanţa pe energie, cea care prevede plafonarea preţurilor la energia electrică şi gazele naturale până la data de 31 martie 2023, a… [citeste mai departe]

Chinezii dau primele informații din convorbirea dintre Joe Biden și Xi Jinping: SUA trebuie să-și asume responsabilități

Chinezii dau primele informații din convorbirea dintre Joe Biden și Xi Jinping: SUA trebuie să-și asume responsabilități

Apar primele informații despre teme abordate de președintele Chinei Xi Jinping și președintele SUA Joe Biden în apelul lor video de vineri, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu o victimă în Calea Aradului din Timișoara. Mașină proiectată în afara șoselei

Accident cu o victimă în Calea Aradului din Timișoara. Mașină proiectată în afara șoselei

Accident de circulație, vineri după-masă, la ieșirea din Timișoara, în Calea Aradului. O persoană a ajuns la spital după ce un șofer nu a păstrat distanța regulamentară în trafic. A lovit mașina din fața sa… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment al Agenției Europene a Securității Aeriene: Războiul cauzează perturbări ale semnalului GPS până la Mediterana

Avertisment al Agenției Europene a Securității Aeriene: Războiul cauzează perturbări ale semnalului GPS până la Mediterana

Perturbări ale semnalului GPS, folosit în navigaţia aeriană, s-au intensificat după invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia şi afectează inclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 300 de locuri de cazare, avizate pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina în Caraş-Severin

Aproape 300 de locuri de cazare, avizate pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina în Caraş-Severin

Persoanele refugiate din Ucraina au la dispoziţie 289 de locuri de cazare în opt locaţii avizate de autorităţile din judeţul Caraş-Severin, potrivit datelor comunicate în şedinţa extraordinară a Comitetului Judeţean pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Lotul cu care Horia Tecău vrea să învingă Polonia în barajul pentru turneul final al FedCup

Lotul cu care Horia Tecău vrea să învingă Polonia în barajul pentru turneul final al FedCup

Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu și Gabriela Ruse sunt jucătoarele convocate pentru întâlnirea cu Polonia de pe 15-16 aprilie, din barajul pentru turneul final al Billie Jean King Cup (fostă FedCup).… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

Publicat:
Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic […] The post Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Expulzari pe banda ale diplomaților ruși din statele baltice

15:15, 18.03.2022 - Letonia, Estonia si Lituania au expulzat in total zece diplomati rusi, au anuntat, vineri, Ministerele de Externe ale celor trei tari baltice, citate de Reuters. Potrivit sursei citate, Lituania a expulzat patru diplomati, in timp ce Letonia si Estonia au expulzat cate trei. Diplomatii au fost expulzati…

Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion

11:35, 10.03.2022 - Russia and Ukraine‘s foreign ministers met in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the conflict, according to Reuters.  Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

15:20, 10.02.2022 - The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters.  The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine

09:55, 20.01.2022 - The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Under export control regulations, countries…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 martie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 8°C
Iasi -5°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 11°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -8°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 367.252,80 13.497.437,68
II (5/6) 2 61.208,80 -
III (4/6) 357 342,90 -
IV (3/6) 7.006 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.952.452,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 martie 2022
USD 4.484
EUR 4.9481
CHF 4.7921
GBP 5.8864
CAD 3.5567
XAU 278.595
JPY 3.765
CNY 0.7047
AED 1.2208
AUD 3.3074
MDL 0.2429
BGN 2.5299

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec