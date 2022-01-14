Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time

Stiri Recomandate

BILANȚ - Crește rata de infectare la nivel național: Bucureștiul și 8 județe sunt în scenariul roșu

BILANȚ - Crește rata de infectare la nivel național: Bucureștiul și 8 județe sunt în scenariul roșu

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Buget local record pentru un oraş din România. Ce va face primăria cu aproape o jumătate de miliard de euro

Buget local record pentru un oraş din România. Ce va face primăria cu aproape o jumătate de miliard de euro

Creşterea economică susţinută de investiţiile străine şi de fondurile europene, dar şi impozitele plătite de localnici au adus la bugetul local al Primăriei Cluj-Napoca sume importante.… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul, în valul 5 al pandemiei: tot mai multe cazuri noi, dar scade numărul celor vaccinați

Clujul, în valul 5 al pandemiei: tot mai multe cazuri noi, dar scade numărul celor vaccinați

Chiar dacă s-au înregistrat aproape 10.000 de cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Cluj, numărul celor care s-au prezentat la vaccinare a scăzut față de zilele precedente. [citeste mai departe]

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a murit la doar 15 ani

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a murit la doar 15 ani

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a decedat la vârsta de 15 ani. Ea devenise vedetă pe platformele de social media, după ce a vorbit despre boala de care suferă, postând adesea actualizări despre starea sa de… [citeste mai departe]

„Sclavi”, noua producție a Teatrului Municipal „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

„Sclavi”, noua producție a Teatrului Municipal „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

Teatrul Municipal Matei Vișniec Suceava pregătește o nouă premieră, „SCLAVI”, care va avea loc în datele de 4 și 5 martie. Spectacolul „SCLAVI” va fi realizat de o echipă de creație talentată și entuziastă pe textul semnat de cunoscuta dramaturgă… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 10.000 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în România. În Timiș e jale, sute de infectări și multe localități în scenariul roșu

Aproape 10.000 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în România. În Timiș e jale, sute de infectări și multe localități în scenariul roșu

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 9.884 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 99 mai… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu şi ministrul Sănătăţii,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de mașina de Poliție. La jumătatea străzii o iau la fugă pentru a scăpa din fața autospecialei

Momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de mașina de Poliție. La jumătatea străzii o iau la fugă pentru a scăpa din fața autospecialei

Camerele de filmare din zonă au surprins momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de autospeciala… [citeste mai departe]

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunțat vineri, 14 ianuarie, că semestrul II începe luni în… [citeste mai departe]

Date INS noiembrie 2021: numărul de decese rămâne aproape dublu față de un noiembrie normal

Date INS noiembrie 2021: numărul de decese rămâne aproape dublu față de un noiembrie normal

În noiembrie 2021, în România au murit 38.653 de persoane, cu 5.942 mai puține decât în octombrie 2021, dar cu o mare creștere față de 20.696 de oameni în noiembrie 2019 , când nu începuse pandemia de COVID,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time

Publicat:
Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time

Australia cancelled ‘s visa for a second time on Friday saying the world tennis number one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 may pose a health risk, effectively ending his bid for a record 21st title at the , according to Reuters.  Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to […] The post Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Sora Cirstea va evolua la Adelaide International 2, in aceasta saptamana

14:00, 10.01.2022 - Tenismena Sorana Cirstea in varsta de 31 de ani, locul 38 WTA va evolua, marți dimineața, la turneul Adelaide International 2, competiție premergatoare pentru Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului. Conform tragerii la sorți inițiale, romanca ar fi trebuit sa joace in primul tur cu Tereza Martincova…

Tennis star Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia

12:45, 10.01.2022 - World tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open, according to Reuters. Judge Anthony Kelly ruled the federal…

Simona Halep, prima in topurile de la Australian Open

10:15, 29.12.2021 - Tenismena Simona Halep (30 de ani, locul 20 WTA) se afla in aceasta perioada la Melbourne, pregatindu-se pentru primul Grand Slam al anului, Australian Open, programat in perioada 17-30 ianuarie 2022. Pentru a prefața competiția, organizatorii au alcatuit un top inedit, in fruntea caruia se afla romanca.…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

Federația Australiana de Tenis a publicat calendarul pentru inceputul sezonului 2022

12:50, 25.11.2021 - Federatia Australiana de Tenis a dat publicitatii, joi, calendarul competitiilor pe care le gazduieste in luna ianuarie 2022. Calendarul compețiilor  culmineaza cu Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului, programat la Melbourne, intre 17 si 30 ianuarie. In perioada 1-9 ianuarie se vor desfasura…

Pope Francis calls for radical climate change response before COP26

12:10, 29.10.2021 - Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters.  The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…

Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

15:20, 22.10.2021 - A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 5°C
Iasi 1°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | -0°C
Timisoara -6°C | 2°C
Constanta 0°C | 4°C
Brasov -1°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -3°C | -1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 253.339,20 4.864.602,16
II (5/6) 3 28.148,80 -
III (4/6) 422 200,10 -
IV (3/6) 7.444 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.256.814,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3142
EUR 4.9432
CHF 4.7342
GBP 5.9246
CAD 3.4542
XAU 252.827
JPY 3.7872
CNY 0.6793
AED 1.1746
AUD 3.136
MDL 0.2394
BGN 2.5274

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec