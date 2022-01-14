Australia cancels tennis star Djokovic’s visa for the second time

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Tenismena Sorana Cirstea in varsta de 31 de ani, locul 38 WTA va evolua, marți dimineața, la turneul Adelaide International 2, competiție premergatoare pentru Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului. Conform tragerii la sorți inițiale, romanca ar fi trebuit sa joace in primul tur cu Tereza Martincova…

- World tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open, according to Reuters. Judge Anthony Kelly ruled the federal…

- Tenismena Simona Halep (30 de ani, locul 20 WTA) se afla in aceasta perioada la Melbourne, pregatindu-se pentru primul Grand Slam al anului, Australian Open, programat in perioada 17-30 ianuarie 2022. Pentru a prefața competiția, organizatorii au alcatuit un top inedit, in fruntea caruia se afla romanca.…

- Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

- Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

- Federatia Australiana de Tenis a dat publicitatii, joi, calendarul competitiilor pe care le gazduieste in luna ianuarie 2022. Calendarul compețiilor culmineaza cu Australian Open, primul Grand Slam al anului, programat la Melbourne, intre 17 si 30 ianuarie. In perioada 1-9 ianuarie se vor desfasura…

- Pope Francis announced on Friday that political leaders must give concrete hope to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, according to Reuters. The United Nation‘s COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow,…

- A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…