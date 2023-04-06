Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weaponsPublicat:
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a call when the […] The post Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
