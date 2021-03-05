VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Florentina Pavăl este profesoară la un liceu din Fălticeni. Odată cu pandemia, s-a reorientat către predarea online, dar nu s-a mulțumit cu obișnuitele conferințe. A văzut că tik-tok-ul are mare priză la adolescenți și s-a pliat pe preferințele… [citeste mai departe]

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin Foto: facebook.com/ROVaccinare Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID informează că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 31.226 - Pfizer,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu sistemul sanitar copleşit, Cehia cere altor ţări să-i preia pacienţi

Republica Cehă a cerut vineri Germaniei, Elveţiei şi Poloniei să preia zeci de pacienţi COVID-19, întrucât în spitalele sale situaţia a ajuns într-un punct critic, relatează Reuters, citată de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Și în pușcărie, și cu banii luați! Aleksei Navalnîi, obligat de un tribunal să îi achite despăgubiri unui apropiat al lui Putin

Un tribunal din Moscova a acceptat parţial vineri cererea omului de afaceri rus Evgheni Prigojin, cunoscut drept "bucătarul" lui… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie vaccinare: 47.353 de persoane au fost imunizate în ultimele 24 de ore

Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID (CNCAV) informează că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 31.226 – Pfizer, 7.765 – AstraZeneca şi 8.362 – Moderna. CNCAV arată că 38.459 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Ancuța Cârcu, lider de filială AUR, a primit mandat de arestare într-un dosar de proxenetism. “Sunt în țară, îmi pregătesc valiza!”

Ancuța Cârcu, lider al unei filiale AUR și suspectă într-un proxenetism, a primit, vineri, mandat de arestare, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Modificare a scenariilor după care vor funcţiona şcolile

Modificare a scenariilor după care vor funcţiona şcolile RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂȚI (5 martie, ora 16:01:30) - "Ministrul educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat, astăzi, că va face o solicitare către Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă de modificare a scenariilor… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere prefectului să îl demită pe primarul din Cristian și să ia măsuri la Sânpetru

Senatorul PSD Marius Dunca i-a cerut public prefectului PNL Mihai Cătălin Văsii, într-o conferință de presă, ca primarul din Cristian, găsit incompatibil de ANI, să fie demis. ”De ce nu este demis prin ordin de prefect… [citeste mai departe]

Salvatorii montani, la pregătire în munții Făgăraș

Asociația Naționala a Salvatorilor Montani din România derulează până la 12 martie Stagiul Național de Formare al Unităților Canine de Intervenție la Avalanșă. Unitățile canine sunt formate dintr-un salvator cu experiență și un patruped din rase prietenoase, precum ciobănesc german, border… [citeste mai departe]


VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

VGP a pan-European developer of logistics and industrial real-estate announced on Thursday the acquisition of a new land plot of 250,000 square meters (sq m) in the northern part of Bucharest, where it plans to build a business park.  The multi-tenant business park, VGP , will have a total potential lettable area of about […] The post VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

