VGP a pan-European developer, bought land for a business park in Bucharest

- The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…

- The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasizes that the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of the Balkan countries are one of Romania’s foreign policy concerns. “Romania’s…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu argued on Thursday that the government will attract foreign investors to jointly reform the economy, adding that 30 years have been wasted in this regard, according to Agerpres. “I made a promise last year and many said it was a campaign promise. No, it was not a campaign…

- Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…

- Ministrul Sanatatii, Vlad Voiculescu, si-a publicat, marti seara, pe Facebook, diploma de studii, eliberata de Vienna University of Economics and Business, din Austria, precum si un atestat privind echivalarea ei cu o diploma de master in domeniul administrarea afacerilor, specializarea administrarea…

- Cea mai varstnica persoana din Europa, calugarita franceza Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre, s-a vindecat de COVID-19 si va sarbatori saptamana aceasta implinirea a 117 ani, relateaza Reuters. Lucile Randon, care a luat numele de Sora Andre cand s-a alaturat unui ordin caritabil catolic…

- Aplicatiile de mesagerie care respecta intimitatea utilizatorilor, precum Signal si Telegram, au inregistrat un val de descarcari in utlimele zile, in contextul in care utilizatorii vor sa se indeparteze de WhatsApp, pe fondul temerilor legate de multitudinea de date pe care serviciul de mesagerie le…