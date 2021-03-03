University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) welcomes the Parliament’s approval of the budget on Tuesday, in a press release. FIC believes that the budget reflects a balanced and vision for Romania’s economic recovery. The measures taken in Romania since the health crisis have proved that the main concern is…

- German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

- The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

- Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…

- Alexandru Rafila, propus de PSD pentru functia de prim-ministru si reprezentantul Romaniei la Organizatia Mondiala a Sanatatii, a confirmat, joi seara, la Subiectiv, ca este infectat cu COVID-19. “Ma simt bine, sunt in izolare la domiciliu. S-a confirmat infectia si in cazul meu. Asta este situatia.…

- Prezenta la vot la alegerile parlamentare a fost, duminica, la ora 17.00, de 25,20%. Potrivit Biroului Electoral Central (BEC), 4.585.708 de romani si-au exercitat dreptul de vot pana la aceasta ora. Prezenta la vot la alegerile parlamentare, duminica, la ora 16.00, a fost de 22,57%. 4.106.377 de romani…

- Parinții care stau acasa pentru ingrijirea copiilor care nu merg la școala sau grpdinița din cauza restricțiilor nu mai primesc zile libere platite, daca locul de munca permite munca de la domiciliu sau telemunca. Consultantul fiscal Adrian Bența a extras principalele modificari publicate in Monitorul…