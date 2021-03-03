University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

Stiri Recomandate

Clujeancă dată afară dintr-un magazin pentru că intrase cu căruciorul de copii. Angajații se temeau că a venit la furat

O mamă din Cluj-Napoca a fost dată afară dintr-un magazin deoarece a „îndrăznit” să intre cu bebelușul ei în cărucior, iar angajații se temeau să nu… [citeste mai departe]

Nume de botez haioase: Logan, Paracetamol, Slanina … etc

Pe lângă familiile care preferă prenumele unor strămoși, există situații în care sunt preferate numele unor personalități din domeniul sportului, politicii, personaje de telenovele, branduri. În perioada în care legea era mult mai permisivă, în țara noastră au apărut prenume care, oricâtă… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Țăndărei a fost prins cu un permis auto fals „emis” de autoritățile din Grecia

„Poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Oraşului Ţăndărei au oprit în cadrul unui filtru rutier un autoturism condus de un bărbat în vârstă de 44 de ani, din oraşul Ţăndărei. În urma solicitării documentelor… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetă privind măşti chinezeşti anti-coronavirus etichetate cu Made in Austria

Principalul producător austriac de măşti FFP2, apropiat de cancelarul Sebastian Kurz, care a generalizat utilizarea lor, este suspectat că a vândut exemplare venite din China sub eticheta 'Made in Austria' folosindu-se muncă fără forme… [citeste mai departe]

Beatrice Rancea, suspendată de la conducerea Operei din Iaşi

Ministrul Culturii Bogdan Gheorghiu a dispus miercuri suspendarea contractului de management încheiat cu Beatrice Rancea pentru Opera Națională Română din Iași. Decizia a fost luată ca urmare a faptului că „faţă de manager s-a dispus măsura controlului judiciar ca urmare a faptelor… [citeste mai departe]

Partidul Fidesz al premierului ungar Viktor Orban a părăsit grupul PPE din Parlamentul European

Partidul la putere în Ungaria, Fidesz, a anunțat miercuri că părăsește grupul europarlamentar Partidul popular european (PPE) după decizia grupului de a suspenda formațiunea ungară Fidesz condusă de Viktor… [citeste mai departe]

Dosarul Tăriceanu, mită 800 000 dolari, a fost trimis în instanţă

DNA a anunțat, miercuri, că Tăriceanu a fost trimis în judecată pentru luare de mită, iar faptele s-ar fi petrecut când era prim-ministru. Acuzațiile pe care i le aduce DNA: „În calitatea menționată, inculpatul Popescu-Tăriceanu Călin Constantin Anton ar fi pretins… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Botezatu, supus unei noi intervenții chirurgicale. Ce mesaj a transmis din spital

Cătălin Botezatu (54 de ani) a ajuns din nou în Turcia pentru o vizită la doctor care nu mai putea fi amânată. Designerul și-a anunțat fanii pe rețelele de socializare că urmează să fie supus unei noi intervenții chirurgicale… [citeste mai departe]

Asasinul de la Onești, transferat la Spitalul Județean Bacău VIDEO

Șeful ATI Onești, Dumitru Vartic, a declarat, presei, miercuri, că starea criminalului de la Oneşti a devenit instabilă. Medicii au scos din corpul lui Moroșan 9 gloanțe, din care 2 letale și 7 de cauciuc. “A devenit instabil hemodnamic, febril, cu o stare generală… [citeste mai departe]

Microbuz cu 19 copii, implicat într-un accident

Un accident extrem de grav a avut loc pe raza localității Arbore, din județul Suceava. În evenimentul rutier sunt implicate un microbuz de transport elevi și două autoturisme. Situația este delicată din cauza numărului foarte mare de posibile victime, din care 19 sunt copii. „Sunt 5 adulti și 19 copii implicați.… [citeste mai departe]


University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

Publicat:
, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “ of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority, in favor of the expulsion […] The post University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Foreign Investors Council: Investment, the trigger that can restart the economy

17:45, 02.03.2021 - The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) welcomes the Parliament’s approval of the budget on Tuesday, in a press release. FIC believes that the budget reflects a balanced and vision for Romania’s economic recovery. The measures taken in Romania since the health crisis have proved that the main concern is…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

Foreign Minister Aurescu: Romania will continue to support Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…

Profesorul Alexandru Rafila, propunerea PSD pentru premier, diagnosticat cu Covid-19

22:41, 10.12.2020 - Alexandru Rafila, propus de PSD pentru functia de prim-ministru si reprezentantul Romaniei la Organizatia Mondiala a Sanatatii, a confirmat, joi seara, la Subiectiv, ca este infectat cu COVID-19. “Ma simt bine, sunt in izolare la domiciliu. S-a confirmat infectia si in cazul meu. Asta este situatia.…

ALEGERI PARLAMENTARE 2020. Prezența la urne la ora 17.00 sare de 25% / UPDATE

17:05, 06.12.2020 - Prezenta la vot la alegerile parlamentare a fost, duminica, la ora 17.00, de 25,20%. Potrivit Biroului Electoral Central (BEC), 4.585.708 de romani si-au exercitat dreptul de vot pana la aceasta ora. Prezenta la vot la alegerile parlamentare, duminica, la ora 16.00, a fost de 22,57%. 4.106.377 de romani…

S-au publicat modificarile ordonanței pentru parinții care stau acasa cu copiii in pandemie

18:06, 04.12.2020 - Parinții care stau acasa pentru ingrijirea copiilor care nu merg la școala sau grpdinița din cauza restricțiilor nu mai primesc zile libere platite, daca locul de munca permite munca de la domiciliu sau telemunca. Consultantul fiscal Adrian Bența a extras principalele modificari publicate in Monitorul…


